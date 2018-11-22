SA
Spurs, Pacers meet after absorbing tough losses

The San Antonio Spurs have rarely been under .500 since Gregg Popovich's second year as coach in 1997.

"Win or lose, there is always something you can do better," Popovich said. "It's a game of mistakes and you try to make fewer than your opponent."

The Spurs (8-9) will play at Indiana (11-7) on Friday night. Both teams are coming off a disappointing loss.

The Spurs suffered a 104-103 loss to Memphis on Wednesday night when San Antonio's Rudy Gay fouled Marc Gasol with 0.7 seconds left. Gasol hit both free throws and on Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge's potential game-winner, Gasol made contact with Aldridge but no foul was called.

"Tough calls are going to be made and tough calls are going to be missed," Aldridge said. "More contact than what they called on Rudy, for sure."

Gay was frustrated.

"It just sucks," Gay told the San Antonio Express-News. "We worked our (butts) off. It's crazy that one play is going to define the whole game."

Popovich said the Spurs and Grizzlies competed aggressively.

"Unfortunately, we got a foul at the end," Popovich said.

Popovich said the goal is always to get better.

"We're trying to get guys to get to know each other each other and getting to know the system," he said. "That's our goal. Getting better and reducing errors and giving ourselves opportunities to win."

The Pacers saw a three-game winning streak end with a 127-109 loss at Charlotte. The Hornets sank 18 3-pointers and shot 56.2 percent from the field

"Give them credit, they did a good job of executing," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. "(Kemba) Walker did a good job of scoring when he had opportunities but setting his teammates up to knock down shots. We couldn't get stops (Wednesday night) and sometimes that happens."

McMillan said Pacers weren't determined to just stop Walker.

"The game plan is to defend," McMillan said. "He did a good job when we had two on the ball, he gave it up and guys made shots. Both their first and second unit made shots all night long. It happens. There are going to be nights when teams play better and they did. I don't think it was lack of effort from our guys, they just played better."

Pacers guard Cory Joseph agreed.

"They were hitting all their shots, open shots, contested shots," Joseph told The Indianapolis Star.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo sat out for the second consecutive game with a sore right knee. He is listed as questionable for Friday's game.

Indiana is 1-8 over the last two seasons when Oladipo doesn't play, including 0-7 last season.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable as having sprained right ankle.

Spurs center Pau Gasol, who has been sidelined since Nov. 4, will miss his ninth consecutive game with left foot soreness.

The Pacers were 17-of-32 on 3-pointers to beat the host Spurs 116-96 on Oct. 24. A Pacers victory Friday will give Indiana a sweep of the Spurs for the second straight season. Prior to that, the Pacers hadn't swept the season series with San Antonio since the 1994-95 season.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
24.2 Min. Per Game 24.2
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
48.7 Field Goal % 68.8
48.3 Three Point % 69.6
88.1 Free Throw % 73.8
+ 2 Bojan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup 3:17
+ 3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 3:29
+ 1 Aaron Holiday made free throw 3:52
  Shooting foul on Davis Bertans 3:52
+ 2 Aaron Holiday made driving layup, assist by Cory Joseph 3:52
  Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge 4:05
  Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 4:11
  LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot 4:15
  Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis 4:25
Team Stats
Points 25 14
Field Goals 10-16 (62.5%) 6-13 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 3-4 (75.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 10 4
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 7 3
Team 1 1
Assists 7 5
Steals 1 3
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 5 4
Technicals 0 0
L. Aldridge PF 12
8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
5 PTS, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 8-9 25---25
home team logo Pacers 11-7 14---14
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 8-9 108.5 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Pacers 11-7 105.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 17.2 PPG 11.4 RPG 2.5 APG 40.6 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 15.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.3 APG 53.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 8 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 5 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
62.5 FG% 46.2
75.0 3PT FG% 0.0
100.0 FT% 66.7
On Bench
J. Poeltl
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
D. White
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Poeltl 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 25 9 7 1 0 4 5 10/16 3/4 2/2 2 7 35 +30
On Bench
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
D. McDermott
M. Turner
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 14 3 5 3 0 4 4 6/13 0/1 2/3 0 3 17 -17
