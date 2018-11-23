NO
Pelicans look for road win against struggling Wizards

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 23, 2018

WASHINGTON -- The New Orleans Pelicans will take yet another crack at figuring out their issues on the road Saturday, while the Washington Wizards are just looking for positives anywhere they can find them.

Adding to the questions surrounding Saturday's Pelicans-Wizards matchup in the nation's capital is the status of New Orleans' Anthony Davis, who left Friday's game at New York against the Knicks with right quad and hip injuries.

Davis did return in the final two minutes and scored in the closing seconds, but his late presence was not enough to avoid another road defeat.

A compromised Davis would only add to New Orleans' problems away from home. The Pelicans will head to Washington, D.C., with a 2-8 record on the road after a 114-109 defeat to the Knicks.

Like the Pelicans, the Wizards also will be playing on the tail end of back-to-back games Saturday. Washington went to Toronto on Friday night, and erased a double-digit deficit in the first half to gain a third-quarter lead, but ultimately fell 125-107 to the Raptors.

That third-quarter lead, coupled with a 125-118 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday could be signs that the Wizards are about to trend in a positive direction. The Wizards know, though, that they need more than signs to start meeting expectations after a 6-12 start to the season.

"We've still got a lot to fix -- it's one game," Wizards guard Bradley Beal told reporters this week after the victory Clippers. "I'm still not happy and I know (our team) isn't happy with where we are. We have a lot of work to do, but we definitely take a lot of positives out of (the victory). Especially with all the negativity that's been surrounding us, we take all the positives we can get."

There were even positives to be taken from the defeat to the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors as Beal scored 20 points and John Wall added 11 assists. At issue, though, was the Wizards' 9-of-46 shooting (19.6 percent) from 3-point range.

Only a handful of NBA teams are a better home team than the Pelicans, who are 8-1 in their own building. Airplanes and hotels, though, have not been the Pelicans' friend.

A positive sign for the Pelicans is that they are about to play a dysfunctional Wizards team. But predicting how New Orleans might play on the road has not been so simple.

They went down to the wire at Philadelphia this week, before ultimately losing to a 76ers team that is 10-1 at home. Then they struggled to break free from the Knicks on Friday, although playing without Davis after his third-quarter injury did not help.

"We're coming out flat," Davis said of the team's road struggles. "You know, we're not coming out with the same energy as we do at home, especially in the first quarter. We get so far behind that the game kind of has to go perfect for us. We tend to come back but when you're playing on the road, it's tough enough as it is, and we make it even harder on ourselves."

On Wednesday, Davis became the eighth youngest player to reach 10,000 points when he dropped in an easy alley-oop dunk in the second quarter at Philadelphia. The road to his next 10,000 is off to a bumpy start.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
J. Wall
2 PG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
8.1 Ast. Per Game 8.1
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
49.0 Field Goal % 44.6
49.0 Three Point % 44.1
78.7 Free Throw % 67.3
  John Wall missed 1st of 2 free throws 4:01
  Shooting foul on Darius Miller 4:01
  Defensive rebound by John Wall 4:01
  Cheick Diallo missed jump shot, blocked by Thomas Bryant 4:06
  Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday 4:12
  John Wall missed jump shot 4:17
  Defensive rebound by John Wall 4:27
  Cheick Diallo missed driving layup 4:29
+ 2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 4:46
  Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr. 4:52
  Defensive rebound by Darius Miller 4:54
Team Stats
Points 82 84
Field Goals 31-62 (50.0%) 35-61 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 34
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 24 26
Team 4 6
Assists 18 20
Steals 10 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
21 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
O. Porter Jr. SF 22
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 10-9 343414-82
home team logo Wizards 6-12 373116-84
O/U 237.5, WAS -3.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 237.5, WAS -3.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 10-9 119.0 PPG 48.6 RPG 27.2 APG
home team logo Wizards 6-12 111.5 PPG 41.4 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 17.5 PPG 8.7 RPG 2.7 APG 55.0 FG%
O. Porter Jr. SF 11.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.9 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 21 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
O. Porter Jr. SF 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 57.4
33.3 3PT FG% 40.0
86.7 FT% 46.2
Pelicans
Starters
J. Randle
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
D. Miller
J. Holiday
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 22 21 9 4 1 0 1 2 7/11 0/1 7/8 2 7 38 +3
E. Moore 22 17 4 1 6 0 3 2 7/11 1/3 2/2 1 3 26 -3
N. Mirotic 25 13 4 1 1 0 0 0 4/7 2/4 3/3 0 4 20 0
D. Miller 14 8 1 0 1 1 1 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 1 10 +1
J. Holiday 22 7 4 8 1 0 3 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 4 25 -3
On Court
J. Randle
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
D. Miller
J. Holiday
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 22 21 9 4 1 0 1 2 7/11 0/1 7/8 2 7 38 +3
E. Moore 22 17 4 1 6 0 3 2 7/11 1/3 2/2 1 3 26 -3
N. Mirotic 25 13 4 1 1 0 0 0 4/7 2/4 3/3 0 4 20 0
D. Miller 14 8 1 0 1 1 1 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 1 10 +1
J. Holiday 22 7 4 8 1 0 3 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 4 25 -3
On Bench
C. Diallo
F. Jackson
I. Clark
A. Davis
S. Hill
E. Payton
J. Okafor
K. Williams
T. Frazier
T. Bluiett
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Diallo 15 6 2 1 0 1 0 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 2 11 -7
F. Jackson 13 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/7 0/3 1/2 0 0 7 0
I. Clark 9 2 1 1 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +1
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 142 82 28 18 10 2 11 13 31/62 7/21 13/15 4 24 140 -8
Wizards
Starters
O. Porter Jr.
J. Wall
B. Beal
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter Jr. 23 23 5 2 1 0 1 1 9/12 3/4 2/3 1 4 32 +8
J. Wall 24 17 4 5 1 0 5 1 7/13 1/3 2/5 0 4 27 +5
B. Beal 28 15 4 5 1 1 1 1 6/10 1/3 2/5 1 3 30 +4
K. Oubre Jr. 22 12 4 1 3 2 1 1 5/10 2/4 0/0 0 4 22 +6
J. Green 13 2 3 4 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 3 13 -1
On Court
O. Porter Jr.
J. Wall
B. Beal
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter Jr. 23 23 5 2 1 0 1 1 9/12 3/4 2/3 1 4 32 +8
J. Wall 24 17 4 5 1 0 5 1 7/13 1/3 2/5 0 4 27 +5
B. Beal 28 15 4 5 1 1 1 1 6/10 1/3 2/5 1 3 30 +4
K. Oubre Jr. 22 12 4 1 3 2 1 1 5/10 2/4 0/0 0 4 22 +6
J. Green 13 2 3 4 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 3 13 -1
On Bench
M. Morris
A. Rivers
T. Satoransky
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
O. White
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 11 7 4 0 1 0 0 3 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 4 12 -8
A. Rivers 11 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 6 -8
T. Satoransky 7 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -3
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 139 84 28 20 8 4 12 10 35/61 8/20 6/13 2 26 141 +3
NBA Scores