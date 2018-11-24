ORL
The Los Angeles Lakers have won seven of eight games for the first time since the end of the 2012-13 season, and Sunday they'll face the team that handed them their only defeat during that stretch.

The Orlando Magic (9-10) beat the visiting Lakers 130-117 on Nov. 17 to end their season-long four-game winning streak.

The Lakers (11-7) picked themselves back up after that loss and won the past three games, most recently defeating the visiting Utah Jazz 90-83 on Friday night.

It was the first time this season the Lakers scored fewer than 100 points.

Los Angeles gave up 100 points through the first three quarters against Orlando last weekend, and never found an answer for Orlando 7-footer Nikola Vucevic, who scored a season-high 36 points.

Vucevic, who played at USC, made 15-of-23 shots and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Lakers tried to go small against Vucevic late in the game, but he made them pay then too.

"Coach puts a big emphasis for us to exploit that when they go small, use it to our advantage to try to get some easy ones," Vucevic said afterward.

The Lakers also struggled to defend point guard D.J. Augustin, who scored a season-high of 22 points -- more than double his season average (10.3).

"It's tough for teams to guard us on pick-and-rolls because (Vucevic) can shoot so well," Augustin said after beating the Lakers. "I think they had trouble with that tonight and it really worked well for us."

Vucevic and Augustin haven't been nearly as productive in the past two games, both losses.

Vucevic was held to 14 points and Augustin had five in a 93-91 loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Vucevic scored 16 points and Augustin had four in a 112-87 setback at the Denver Nuggets on Friday, which kicked off a five-game road trip out West.

In the latest loss, Orlando gave up 12 offensive rebounds that resulted in 23 second-chance points.

"You've got to be willing to do the things that don't come naturally to you," Orlando coach Steve Clifford told reporters after the loss in Denver. "Right now, we've made strides in a lot of areas. That one comes and goes."

Clifford can expect to see the same Lakers starting lineup that he did eight days earlier.

Lakers small forward LeBron James is averaging 28.6 points, but was held to 22 in the loss to Orlando and 22 again Friday night in the win against Utah. In between, he visited the two organizations he led to NBA titles and scored 51 points at the Miami Heat and 32 at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers are still allowing the 10th-most points in the league at 113 per game, but their past three opponents are averaging 95.

"They've made a commitment to themselves, and to our group, what they want to be defensively this year and they're working toward it," Lakers coach Luke Walton said after the win against Utah.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
L. James
23 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
28.6 Pts. Per Game 28.6
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
54.9 Field Goal % 52.2
54.8 Three Point % 51.7
85.0 Free Throw % 72.1
  Full timeout called 3:49
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross 3:51
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:56
  Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 4:00
  Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Terrence Ross 4:13
+ 2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Evan Fournier 4:26
+ 2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 4:46
+ 2 JaVale McGee made hook shot 5:16
+ 2 D.J. Augustin made driving layup 5:30
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 5:38
  JaVale McGee missed alley-oop shot 5:43
Team Stats
Points 104 97
Field Goals 40-87 (46.0%) 35-73 (47.9%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 18-29 (62.1%)
Total Rebounds 45 52
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 32 35
Team 6 12
Assists 29 21
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 10
Turnovers 10 18
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 1 1
N. Vucevic C 9
31 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
K. Kuzma PF 0
21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 9-10 19323518104
home team logo Lakers 11-7 2923192697
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 9-10 105.5 PPG 42.7 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Lakers 11-7 114.8 PPG 46.4 RPG 24.2 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 19.8 PPG 11.1 RPG 3.4 APG 55.1 FG%
K. Kuzma PF 16.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.2 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 31 PTS 13 REB 7 AST
K. Kuzma PF 21 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
46.0 FG% 47.9
39.3 3PT FG% 42.9
92.9 FT% 62.1
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
T. Ross
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
J. Grant
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 32 31 13 7 2 3 2 1 10/19 3/7 8/8 0 13 61 +20
T. Ross 26 14 5 0 2 0 3 1 5/10 4/6 0/0 0 5 18 +2
E. Fournier 24 6 1 2 0 0 1 3 2/8 0/1 2/3 0 1 10 +10
J. Isaac 22 6 5 1 1 0 1 5 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 4 13 +6
J. Grant 18 5 0 6 1 0 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 16 -5
On Bench
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
J. Martin
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Simmons 24 10 3 4 0 1 1 2 4/11 0/2 2/2 0 3 21 +7
M. Bamba 11 5 4 0 1 1 0 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 3 11 -13
J. Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +3
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 158 104 39 29 8 5 10 21 40/87 11/28 13/14 7 32 150 +30
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
L. James
B. Ingram
J. McGee
J. Hart
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 30 21 4 5 1 0 1 1 7/14 2/3 5/7 1 3 35 +8
L. James 36 20 4 6 0 1 6 4 7/12 2/6 4/9 0 4 31 -17
B. Ingram 27 17 5 1 1 0 5 4 7/14 0/2 3/5 1 4 20 +5
J. McGee 24 12 7 0 0 7 1 3 5/9 0/1 2/2 1 6 25 -2
J. Hart 15 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 -3
On Bench
L. Stephenson
K. Caldwell-Pope
T. Chandler
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Rondo
M. Beasley
J. Williams
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 14 13 3 2 0 0 1 0 4/8 4/6 1/2 1 2 19 -9
K. Caldwell-Pope 23 2 2 1 4 1 1 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 1 10 +3
T. Chandler 10 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -15
S. Mykhailiuk 8 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 0 4 +7
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 187 97 40 21 7 10 18 16 35/73 9/21 18/29 5 35 155 -23
NBA Scores