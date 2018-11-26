HOU
Wizards overcome Harden's 54, beat Rockets 135-131 in OT

  • Nov 26, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) John Wall scored a season-high 36 points, including six in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame James Harden's season-best 54 points to outlast the Houston Rockets 135-131 on Monday night.

Wall had two baskets in the extra period and finished with 11 assists. Bradley Beal equaled his season high with 32 points for the Wizards.

Otto Porter hit a runner with 4:37 to play for the first basket in overtime and the Wizards remained ahead from there. Wall followed with a jumper to make it 129-125 and later made another jumper that pushed the lead to five. Beal's jumper extended it to 133-126 with 1:50 to play.

Harden had 44 points through three quarters but missed five of his seven shots in the fourth. In overtime, Harden whose career high is 60, was 1 of 2 from the field and had two free throws. He had 11 turnovers, three in overtime.

Eric Gordon scored a season-high 36 for the short-handed Rockets, who played without Chris Paul for the second straight game.

Harden scored 12 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and 21 points in the third quarter. In the fourth, he began the quarter on the bench, and scored six as the Wizards and Rockets headed to overtime with the score knotted at 125.

Markieff Morris had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Washington.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Paul was listed as being out with a sore left leg though, coach Mike D'Antoni classified the injury differently. ''We've just got to make sure Chris gets 100 percent well from his strained hammy,'' D'Antoni said. . G/F Gerald Green missed his third game with a sore right ankle. . Houston added F Danuel House from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. . Made their first seven 3-point shots, then missed 10 straight.

Wizards: C Dwight Howard was out for the fourth straight game with a glute injury. ''It's a slow process,'' coach Scott Brooks said. ''He's doing everything he can.'' . Morris, F Kelly Oubre Jr. and Beal picked up technicals. . Allowed 42 points in the first quarter, the fifth time this year they'd given up at least 40. . Wall passed Wes Unseld for third place on the franchise career scoring list.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Mavericks on Wednesday

Wizards: Visit Pelicans on Wednesday as Washington plays six of its next seven on the road.

--

Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 40 36 3 11 0 2 6 4 13/23 2/5 8/11 0 3 57 -8
B. Beal 49 32 1 4 0 2 2 4 12/18 4/8 4/5 1 0 41 -1
O. Porter Jr. 37 14 6 2 3 0 0 2 5/11 1/4 3/4 1 5 27 +3
K. Oubre Jr. 19 4 4 0 0 1 1 3 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 4 8 -14
T. Bryant 12 4 3 0 1 2 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 10 -17
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 40 36 3 11 0 2 6 4 13/23 2/5 8/11 0 3 57 -8
B. Beal 49 32 1 4 0 2 2 4 12/18 4/8 4/5 1 0 41 -1
O. Porter Jr. 37 14 6 2 3 0 0 2 5/11 1/4 3/4 1 5 27 +3
K. Oubre Jr. 19 4 4 0 0 1 1 3 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 4 8 -14
T. Bryant 12 4 3 0 1 2 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 10 -17
Bench
M. Morris
J. Green
A. Rivers
T. Satoransky
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
O. White
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 40 22 10 1 2 0 1 4 8/12 3/4 3/4 3 7 35 +21
J. Green 29 13 4 3 1 0 2 5 5/6 1/2 2/3 1 3 22 +9
A. Rivers 16 6 5 1 0 0 1 4 2/5 0/2 2/3 1 4 12 +6
T. Satoransky 19 4 2 7 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 2 19 +21
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 261 135 38 29 7 7 14 29 50/88 11/29 24/32 9 29 231 +20
