Aldridge helps Spurs beat Bulls 108-107

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 26, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Chicago Bulls for a 108-107 victory on Monday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Patty Mills finished with 17 as San Antonio improved to 2-1 on a four-game trip. Bryn Forbes made three of the Spurs' 10 3-pointers on his way to 13 points.

Chicago had two chances to go in front in the final seconds and came up empty each time. Zach LaVine was short on a 3-point try from the top of the key, and Ryan Arcidiacono missed a jumper as time expired.

LaVine scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth, but the Bulls lost for the seventh time in eight games. Arcidiacono finished with a career-high 22 points, Jabari Parker had 18 and Justin Holiday added 17.

LaVine made two foul shots to give Chicago a 101-98 lead with 5:58 left. But San Antonio responded with a 10-0 run.

Aldridge started the decisive sequence with a fadeaway jumper. Derrick White made a go-ahead 3-pointer and DeRozan had a slick reverse layup before Aldridge punctuated the spurt with a three-point play on a drive and jam with 2:13 remaining.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl had 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen (sprained right elbow) has been cleared to ''fully participate in practice'' on Tuesday, coach Fred Hoiberg said. If that goes well, a timeline for Markkanen's return could come into focus. ''Hopefully he feels great and keeps making progress and we can get him out on the floor soon,'' Hoiberg said. ... G Kris Dunn (left MCL sprain) and F Bobby Portis (right MCL sprain) could participate in the non-contact portions of practice on Tuesday. ''So they're going to kind of get on the same path as what Lauri has gone through the last couple of weeks, to start integrating themselves back into the team,'' Hoiberg said. ... Rookie F Chandler Hutchison returned after missing three games because of back spasms.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Spurs beat the Timberwolves 112-108 in their season opener on Oct. 17.

Bulls: Open a four-game trip at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
48.6 Field Goal % 43.5
48.3 Three Point % 43.7
85.7 Free Throw % 86.1
  Team rebound 0:00
  Ryan Arcidiacono missed jump shot 0:00
  Bad pass turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Ryan Arcidiacono 0:00
  Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono 0:03
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 0:03
  Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday 0:24
+ 3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 0:48
  DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:57
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 1:13
  Zach LaVine missed jump shot 1:15
Team Stats
Points 108 107
Field Goals 45-93 (48.4%) 42-90 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 48 51
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 39 39
Team 2 7
Assists 29 23
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
28 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 10-10 27252828108
home team logo Bulls 5-16 27233324107
O/U 215.5, CHI +6.5
United Center Chicago, IL
O/U 215.5, CHI +6.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 10-10 109.7 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 5-16 103.4 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 24.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 6.3 APG 48.7 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 25.5 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.4 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 21 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
Z. LaVine PG 28 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
48.4 FG% 46.7
33.3 3PT FG% 42.4
88.9 FT% 81.8
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
B. Forbes
R. Gay
D. Cunningham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 34 21 8 5 0 0 3 3 9/18 0/2 3/3 2 6 36 -11
L. Aldridge 30 20 8 3 2 2 2 1 8/12 0/0 4/5 3 5 36 -7
B. Forbes 28 13 2 6 0 0 2 1 5/11 3/6 0/0 0 2 25 -1
R. Gay 16 8 3 2 0 0 0 3 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 3 15 -3
D. Cunningham 22 2 7 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 9 -11
Bench
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
D. White
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 23 17 1 2 1 0 0 1 7/10 2/4 1/1 0 1 23 +1
J. Poeltl 17 10 4 4 0 0 0 1 5/5 0/0 0/0 1 3 22 +8
D. White 23 8 6 1 2 0 1 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 6 17 +6
M. Belinelli 23 7 3 5 1 0 0 1 3/12 1/7 0/0 0 3 21 +8
D. Bertans 18 2 4 1 1 0 2 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 4 7 +15
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 46 29 7 2 10 16 45/93 10/30 8/9 7 39 211 +5
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
J. Parker
J. Holiday
W. Carter Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 35 28 8 7 0 0 6 1 10/26 3/8 5/6 1 7 44 +11
R. Arcidiacono 36 22 4 2 2 0 1 3 8/12 4/6 2/2 0 4 31 +7
J. Parker 35 18 10 2 2 0 1 1 7/15 2/6 2/3 2 8 33 +1
J. Holiday 37 17 6 4 0 2 1 0 6/10 5/8 0/0 1 5 32 +6
W. Carter Jr. 24 8 6 1 1 1 2 5 4/11 0/0 0/0 0 6 16 +12
Bench
R. Lopez
C. Hutchison
C. Payne
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Lopez 23 6 1 2 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 11 -13
C. Hutchison 18 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 8 -2
C. Payne 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -14
A. Blakeney 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -6
S. Harrison 17 0 4 5 1 2 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 4 17 -7
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 44 23 6 5 11 12 42/90 14/33 9/11 5 39 197 -5
