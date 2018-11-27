ATL
MIA

Struggling Hawks, Heat meet in Miami

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 27, 2018

MIAMI -- No team in the Eastern Conference has fewer home wins than the Miami Heat, who are 3-7 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

No team in the NBA has fewer overall wins than the Atlanta Hawks.

So there you have it: When the Hawks (4-16) visit the Heat (7-12) on Tuesday night, it won't be a glamour matchup.

The Hawks are actually the "hotter" team if you just look at the most recent game, a 124-123 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

John Collins, a 6-10, 235-pound power forward who is in his second year in the NBA, starred for Atlanta, producing 23 points and 11 rebounds. He also had the game-saving block on a floater in the lane by Charlotte's Kemba Walker, who is the league's second-leading scorer.

"I timed it perfectly," Collins told the media.

While that was happening, the Heat was losing in Toronto, falling 125-115 to the Raptors.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade, playing his last season in the NBA, set a Heat single-game scoring record for a bench player with 35 points.

"It's a shame that a game like that was wasted in a loss," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told the media.

In 34 minutes, Wade had six assists, five rebounds - including four on offense - and one block. He made 13-of-22 shots, including 4-of-7 on three-pointers, and he also converted 5-of-7 on free throws.

With just one day off in between games and with travel from Toronto to Miami, it remains to be seen how much the 36-year-old Wade will have in the tank for Atlanta.

But there's no question that Wade understands the importance of Tuesday's game for his team.

"We want to establish ourselves at home against Atlanta," Wade told the media. "We have to figure out a way to get wins, whichever way they come."

Tuesday's date with Atlanta will start a four-game home swing for the Heat, who then head west for six straight contests.

The Heat has gone four straight games without starting point guard Goran Dragic, who has a knee injury and is day-to-day. The Heat has also played three straight games without Dragic's backup, Tyler Johnson, who has a hamstring injury.

There's also talk of a jinx since the Heat is 0-5 while wearing its "Vice Nights" uniforms, which they will also fashion on Tuesday.

Miami is led in scoring by 6-6 shooting guard Josh Richardson (20.4). The fourth-year pro - a former second-round pick out of the University of Tennessee - is vastly improved since last season, when he averaged 12.9 points.

Dragic is second on the team in scoring (16.3) and leads the team in assists (4.7). If he remains out, the Heat will ask more of wings such as Wade, Rodney McGruder (12.4 points) and pure shooter Wayne Ellington (10.1 points).

Inside, the Heat features starting center Hassan Whiteside (13.3 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks). But his young backup, Bam Adebayo, is coming off a Raptors game in which he had 16 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are led in scoring by point guard Trae Young, the 20-year-old rookie lottery pick who is averaging 15.7 points and a team-best 7.7 assists. However, his shooting percentages have been poor - 24.1 percent on three-pointers and 38.3 percent on field goals overall.

Collins, a first-round pick in 2017, may be Atlanta's most impressive player, averaging 15.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. He is shooting 70.7 percent on two-point attempts.

The Hawks, who will try on Tuesday to collect consecutive wins for the first time since October 24, don't have a lot to talk about beyond the potential of Young and Collins.

In fact, many Hawks fans on social media have talked about rooting against their team so that they can potentially get the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hawks fans call it "Tryin' for Zion", which is a reference to Duke freshman power forward Zion Williamson, the projected first overall pick in the 2019 draft.

But that "strategy" is not popular with Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce.

"I don't deal with anyone who wants to see us lose," Pierce told the media. "I deal with the players who are here, and these guys are trying to win."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
H. Whiteside
21 C
27.1 Min. Per Game 27.1
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
0.7 Ast. Per Game 0.7
14.1 Reb. Per Game 14.1
38.4 Field Goal % 49.3
38.4 Three Point % 48.7
83.1 Free Throw % 51.6
+ 1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:37
+ 1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 8:37
  Shooting foul on Rodney McGruder 8:37
+ 2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 8:48
  Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside 9:04
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 9:14
  Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:18
+ 3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 9:38
  Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 9:45
  Trae Young missed floating jump shot 9:47
+ 3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 10:02
Team Stats
Points 78 61
Field Goals 25-47 (53.2%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 30 29
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 21 17
Team 4 6
Assists 15 13
Steals 8 11
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
7 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
11 PTS, 8 REB
1234T
away team logo Hawks 4-16 353310-78
home team logo Heat 7-12 38147-59
O/U 224, MIA -7.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
O/U 224, MIA -7.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 4-16 107.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Heat 7-12 108.4 PPG 47.8 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
T. Waller-Prince SF 15.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.4 APG 41.1 FG%
H. Whiteside C 13.3 PPG 14.1 RPG 0.7 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Waller-Prince SF 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
H. Whiteside C 11 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
53.2 FG% 43.8
45.5 3PT FG% 33.3
85.7 FT% 61.1
Hawks
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
K. Huerter
T. Young
D. Dedmon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 17 15 4 1 0 1 2 2 5/9 3/5 2/2 1 3 20 +8
J. Collins 15 10 1 0 0 1 0 2 3/4 0/1 4/4 0 1 12 +7
K. Huerter 15 8 0 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 0 9 +11
T. Young 16 7 3 7 0 0 2 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 3 22 +6
D. Dedmon 13 3 4 3 1 1 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 14 -1
On Court
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
K. Huerter
T. Young
D. Dedmon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 17 15 4 1 0 1 2 2 5/9 3/5 2/2 1 3 20 +8
J. Collins 15 10 1 0 0 1 0 2 3/4 0/1 4/4 0 1 12 +7
K. Huerter 15 8 0 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 0 9 +11
T. Young 16 7 3 7 0 0 2 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 3 22 +6
D. Dedmon 13 3 4 3 1 1 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 14 -1
On Bench
A. Len
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
D. Bembry
O. Spellman
J. Anderson
M. Plumlee
V. Carter
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 11 9 6 0 1 1 0 2 3/4 0/1 3/4 2 4 17 +21
K. Bazemore 12 8 1 0 1 0 2 1 2/4 1/3 3/4 0 1 8 +11
J. Lin 12 7 3 1 0 0 3 1 1/2 1/2 4/5 0 3 9 +12
D. Bembry 10 6 3 1 3 0 1 2 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 3 13 +9
O. Spellman 10 5 1 0 2 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 0 7 +4
J. Anderson 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +7
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 132 78 26 15 8 4 13 13 25/47 10/22 18/21 5 21 133 +95
Heat
Starters
H. Whiteside
W. Ellington
J. Richardson
R. McGruder
J. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Whiteside 19 11 8 0 2 2 2 2 4/6 0/0 1/6 4 4 21 -11
W. Ellington 18 9 2 1 3 0 1 2 3/10 3/8 0/0 0 2 15 -7
J. Richardson 20 7 3 3 1 0 2 2 2/7 0/2 3/4 0 3 15 -11
R. McGruder 18 6 3 5 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 3 20 -14
J. Johnson 13 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 7 -7
On Court
H. Whiteside
W. Ellington
J. Richardson
R. McGruder
J. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Whiteside 19 11 8 0 2 2 2 2 4/6 0/0 1/6 4 4 21 -11
W. Ellington 18 9 2 1 3 0 1 2 3/10 3/8 0/0 0 2 15 -7
J. Richardson 20 7 3 3 1 0 2 2 2/7 0/2 3/4 0 3 15 -11
R. McGruder 18 6 3 5 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 3 20 -14
J. Johnson 13 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 7 -7
On Bench
D. Wade
J. Winslow
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
T. Johnson
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wade 13 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 0/0 3/4 0 0 13 -14
J. Winslow 13 7 1 1 1 0 3 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 1 8 -9
B. Adebayo 7 6 3 0 0 0 3 3 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 1 6 -5
K. Olynyk 7 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 4 -7
D. Jones Jr. 5 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -10
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 133 61 23 13 11 2 12 14 21/48 6/18 11/18 6 17 111 -95
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores