Mudiay leading Knicks' charge against Pistons

  • Nov 27, 2018

Emmanuel Mudiay is doing his best to show the New York Knicks that their point guard of the future is already on the roster.

Mudiay has been instrumental in the team's last two victories. He scored 15 of his season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter against New Orleans on Friday, then converted a pivotal transition dunk and free throw in a 103-98 road victory over Memphis on Sunday.

Mudiay will try to keep the hot hand going when the Knicks play at Detroit on Tuesday night. New York (7-14) has won three straight after a 4-14 start.

"It was ferocious, it was the stamp on it," coach David Fizdale said of Mudiay's dunk. "The exclamation point. He wanted to bring it home so bad. It was a big-time basketball play."

Mudiay is averaging 16 points over the last six games while shooting 53 percent from the field.

The Knicks acquired the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft from Denver in a three-team deal just before last season's trade deadline.

Fizdale, the team's first-year coach, believes the 22-year-old's improvement is more emotional than physical.

"He has my total confidence," Fizdale told the New York Post and other media outlets. "A big part of his deal, can I rebuild that? It wasn't a lot of stuff we had to tinker with in his game - maybe his (perimeter) shot a little bit but it was his spirit. I'm proud of the way he's leading the first group."

Fizdale's team is building confidence during its mini-winning streak but it will face another team that's feeling good about itself. The Pistons have won four of their last five, including a 118-107 victory over Phoenix on Sunday. They outscored the Suns 35-23 in the fourth quarter.

"We fell into this 'you score, I score' mentality," coach Dwane Casey said. "As soon as we got a little bit of defensive aggressiveness and toughness into the game that helped us out, plus taking care of the ball."

The Pistons also got a major boost from their reserves, who contributed 47 points. Casey wants his starters to show more energy on Tuesday when his club plays the third of six consecutive home games.

"They did a good job and they were ready to play," Casey said of the second unit. "It's something about these afternoon games that we've got to drink some coffee in the morning, wake up a little bit earlier, have a 6 o'clock in the morning shootaround, something to get us going. No matter what time of day it is, our playing personality has to be ready to play. Come out ready to play, come out hard and play aggressive, we didn't do that in the first half and we made it hard on ourselves."

An old problem may have resurfaced on Sunday. Andre Drummond had another big game with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five steals but he missed seven of eight free throw attempts. The Suns intentionally fouled him in the fourth quarter while trying to rally back and Drummond sat out during crunch time.

Drummond improved his foul shooting from a ghastly 38.6 percent during the 2016-17 season to 60.5 percent last season. He's dropped to 51.1 percent this season and could face more 'Hack-A-Dre' tactics if he continues to misfire.

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
52.7 Field Goal % 46.8
53.1 Three Point % 46.0
82.9 Free Throw % 73.9
Team Stats
Points 74 92
Field Goals 26-74 (35.1%) 31-64 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 24-36 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 52
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 30 37
Team 4 9
Assists 10 15
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 0 0
E. Kanter C 00
12 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Knicks
Starters
A. Trier
D. Dotson
T. Burke
M. Hezonja
N. Vonleh
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Trier 21 17 6 2 0 0 2 1 5/6 1/2 6/8 1 5 25 -16
D. Dotson 14 8 1 0 1 0 0 0 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 1 10 -5
T. Burke 15 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/8 0/2 4/4 0 1 7 -18
M. Hezonja 15 5 1 1 1 0 1 5 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 1 8 +4
N. Vonleh 12 3 5 1 0 1 1 4 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 5 10 -7
On Bench
M. Robinson
K. Knox
F. Ntilikina
C. Lee
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Robinson 16 2 5 0 0 1 2 6 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 2 6 -13
K. Knox 10 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/6 0/2 1/2 1 2 4 -13
F. Ntilikina 10 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -14
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 74 41 10 4 2 11 24 26/74 4/20 18/22 11 30 69 -82
Pistons
Starters
S. Johnson
Z. Pachulia
R. Bullock
I. Smith
B. Brown
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Johnson 18 19 4 2 1 2 0 2 6/7 2/2 5/7 0 4 30 +18
Z. Pachulia 15 7 6 0 0 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 3/3 2 4 12 +22
R. Bullock 24 5 4 0 0 0 2 0 1/4 1/4 2/2 0 4 7 +5
I. Smith 17 4 3 7 0 0 2 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 3 19 +19
B. Brown 15 2 5 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 5 6 +14
On Bench
L. Galloway
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
J. Calderon
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 17 9 2 0 1 0 0 4 3/6 1/3 2/3 0 2 12 +18
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 92 43 15 4 4 12 20 31/64 6/19 24/36 6 37 86 +96
