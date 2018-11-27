ATL
CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte Hornets will seek to turn the tables back on the Atlanta Hawks when the Southeast Division rivals meet for a third time Wednesday night.

The teams split their first two meetings, each winning at home.

Charlotte got a leg up Nov. 6 with a 113-102 victory, with Kemba Walker outscoring point guard rival Trae Young 29-18 and the Hornets outscoring the Hawks 39-18 on 3-pointers.

Neither Young (18 points again) nor the Hawks (48 points on 3-pointers) completely caught up in either category when the clubs met again Sunday in Atlanta, but both closed the gap enough to allow the Hawks to escape with a 124-123 win.

Walker (22) scored seven fewer points than in the first meeting, while the Hornets (54 points on 3-pointers) outscored the Hawks by only six from beyond the arc in the rematch.

On top of the revenge motivation this time around, the Hornets have at least a couple of advantages Wednesday.

They have won three straight at home, including an eye-catching, 110-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

They'll be rested for the Atlanta rematch, while the Hawks will be playing the second night of a road back-to-back, having been extended the full 48 minutes to outlast Miami in a 115-113 victory on Tuesday night.

Other than the win, if there was a positive for the Hawks, it was that five reserves played at least 18 minutes in the team effort. The Atlanta backups combined to contribute 48 points to the win, with Kent Bazemore accounting for 12 of the 48 in 26 minutes.

It was the second consecutive significant performance by Bazemore off the bench, as he hit the game-winning layup in Sunday's win over Charlotte.

Bazemore has agreed to give up his starting spot while he fully recovers from a sprained left ankle, a gesture that's been applauded by Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce.

"We have a lot of young guys, and as a veteran you've got to give yourself up sometimes," the coach praised of Bazemore. "It's a good opportunity to shake things up. We'd been through 19 games, and it just wasn't working. Sacrifice yourself sometimes, and look, the basketball gods took care of me."

One thing that will be different about the Hornets since the Hawks saw them three days ago is the presence of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

The defensive-minded forward missed Sunday's game with a sprained ankle. It was his sixth straight absence, during which Charlotte went 2-4 and allowed 114.8 points per game.

With Kidd-Gilchrist playing 18 minutes of the bench Monday, the Hornets held the high-scoring Bucks to 107 points on 41.1-percent shooting.

Kidd-Gilchrist contributed seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

"I don't think it's a coincidence we have that type of effort tonight with him back in the lineup," Hornets coach James Borrego gushed to reporters afterward. "We felt his absence the last four or five games."

No doubt, a big difference in the first two meetings was the Walker-Young matchup.

Walker hit 12-of-22 from the field and helped shut out Young from 3-point range (0-for-7) in the first meeting.

In the rematch, it was Young who got the better of the defensive numbers, helping harass Walker into 7-for-23 shooting while also finding time to hit four of 10 3-point attempts.

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
27.9 Pts. Per Game 27.9
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
38.3 Field Goal % 44.5
38.5 Three Point % 44.7
83.3 Free Throw % 83.8
+ 3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 7:47
  Bad pass turnover on Nicolas Batum, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince 8:00
  Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Marvin Williams 8:05
  Personal foul on Cody Zeller 8:14
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 8:21
+ 2 Nicolas Batum made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 8:47
+ 2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot, assist by Trae Young 9:06
  Personal foul on Kemba Walker 9:20
  Team rebound 9:25
  Trae Young missed layup, blocked by Cody Zeller 9:25
  Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Trae Young 9:29
Team Stats
Points 59 62
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 22-49 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 33
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 22 19
Team 6 9
Assists 13 12
Steals 7 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
14 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
C. Zeller C 40
14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 5-16 282110-59
home team logo Hornets 10-10 24317-62
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 5-16 108.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Hornets 10-10 115.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 15.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.8 APG 38.4 FG%
C. Zeller C 9.3 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.1 APG 57.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 14 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
C. Zeller C 14 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
33.9 FG% 44.9
32.1 3PT FG% 20.0
92.3 FT% 69.6
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
D. Bembry
J. Anderson
V. Carter
O. Spellman
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 19 14 2 4 3 0 3 0 5/14 3/7 1/1 1 1 24 +2
D. Bembry 14 3 3 1 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/1 1/2 0 3 6 -13
J. Anderson 6 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 6 -3
V. Carter 9 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 1 4 -9
O. Spellman 11 2 2 1 0 2 1 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 1 7 -2
On Bench
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
M. Plumlee
A. Len
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Bazemore 15 6 5 3 1 1 0 0 0/6 0/3 6/6 2 3 19 -4
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 59 33 13 7 4 10 16 19/56 9/28 12/13 11 22 66 -29
NBA Scores