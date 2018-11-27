CHI
MILWAUKEE -- Roughly a quarter of the way through the 2018-19 National Basketball Association season, the Milwaukee Bucks have taken their fans on a bit of a roller-coaster ride.

Under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks have flourished offensively and enter their Wednesday night matchup with the Chicago Bulls leading the NBA with 121 points per game and at 14-6, own the league's second-best record while marking the franchise's best start through 20 games since the 1990-91 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the way. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week fell one assist shy of a triple-double in a Monday night loss at Charlotte but is averaging 30.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor over his last five games.

All that has been good and kept fans rollicking as the Bucks break in a brand-new arena in Downtown Milwaukee. But they've also been maddeningly frustrating at times, too, with a tendency to fall behind big early before spending the rest of the night furiously playing catch-up.

That was the case Monday night against the Hornets, who led by as many as 25 in the third quarter then held off a late comeback attempt down the stretch for a 110-107 victory.

The loss was Milwaukee's second in three games and left the Bucks 7-6 since starting the season 7-0.

"We're a talented team, we've played really well up to this point, but we've just got to be consistent," point guard Malcolm Brogdon said.

Chicago (5-16) has lost three in a row and seven of its last eight after falling 108-107 at home Monday night to San Antonio.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg's squad has been decimated by injuries this season, but help could be on the way soon after second-year center Lauri Markkanen went through a full-contact practice session Tuesday for the first time since injuring his right elbow early in training camp.

The hope at the time that was Markkanen -- the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft -- would miss six to eight weeks. He's surpassed that by a week and still doesn't have an official return date in mind but getting him back on the court was good news for Hoiberg.

"We're going day by day," Markkanen told the Chicago Sun-Times after the team practiced Tuesday. "Today was the first real practice for me. We'll see how it reacts to that. Hopefully, soon.

"I've been playing basketball now but it's totally different from five-on-five. Just trying to get my wind back now because obviously no matter how much I do conditioning, games are different. Hopefully it doesn't take long."

Markkanen's injury has opened the door for Jabari Parker to get more playing time. He's averaging 16.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting with 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 14 games since Hoiberg moved him into the starting lineup, and 22 points on 52.5 percent shooting over his last four games including a season-high 27 last weekend against Minnesota.

"I'm just trying to get better," Parker said. "I'm far away from where I want to be and still a long way...just trying to get better each and every day."

Parker scored what was then a season-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds earlier this month when the Bulls faced Milwaukee, which drafted Parker No. 2 overall back in 2014. Chicago led by as many as 22 in that contest but the Bucks surged back after halftime and outscored the Bulls 78-41 over the final two quarters for a 123-104 victory -- Milwaukee's third straight against Chicago.

A victory Wednesday would give the Bucks their first four-game winning streak over Chicago since they swept the 2000-01 season series en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
43.4 Field Goal % 57.7
43.3 Three Point % 56.7
86.7 Free Throw % 67.8
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez 1:45
  Jabari Parker missed free throw 1:48
  Shooting foul on Khris Middleton 1:48
+ 2 Jabari Parker made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 1:48
  Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine 1:59
  Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:02
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 2:21
  Jabari Parker missed jump shot 2:24
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Khris Middleton 2:45
+ 2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine 3:02
Team Stats
Points 111 111
Field Goals 39-86 (45.3%) 42-82 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 22-29 (75.9%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 54 45
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 35 38
Team 10 2
Assists 27 28
Steals 9 6
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
22 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
34 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 5-16 40222722111
home team logo Bucks 14-6 30332919111
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 5-16 103.6 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 14-6 121.0 PPG 50.6 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
J. Parker PF 16.3 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.4 APG 45.8 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.8 PPG 13.0 RPG 5.9 APG 57.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Parker PF 24 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34 PTS 10 REB 8 AST
45.3 FG% 51.2
31.4 3PT FG% 33.3
75.9 FT% 72.7
Bulls
Starters
J. Parker
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
J. Holiday
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 31 24 8 4 0 0 3 5 9/20 2/6 4/7 2 6 37 +10
Z. LaVine 34 22 8 7 0 1 1 1 7/17 2/6 6/6 0 8 44 +8
R. Arcidiacono 36 22 5 4 5 0 1 1 6/11 5/8 5/5 0 5 39 +6
R. Lopez 21 17 5 2 0 0 2 5 8/10 0/1 1/1 2 3 24 -4
J. Holiday 39 8 6 4 2 0 2 2 2/9 2/9 2/4 2 4 22 +7
On Court
J. Parker
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
J. Holiday
On Bench
C. Payne
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 32 34 10 8 2 1 4 2 14/21 0/3 6/10 2 8 59 -2
M. Brogdon 27 24 4 5 0 1 2 4 8/11 6/6 2/2 0 4 37 +5
K. Middleton 29 14 6 4 0 0 0 3 5/12 2/5 2/3 0 6 28 -10
B. Lopez 28 12 3 2 0 1 1 3 4/11 2/8 2/2 0 3 19 -3
E. Bledsoe 27 7 5 4 1 1 2 2 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 4 20 -9
On Court
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 32 34 10 8 2 1 4 2 14/21 0/3 6/10 2 8 59 -2
M. Brogdon 27 24 4 5 0 1 2 4 8/11 6/6 2/2 0 4 37 +5
K. Middleton 29 14 6 4 0 0 0 3 5/12 2/5 2/3 0 6 28 -10
B. Lopez 28 12 3 2 0 1 1 3 4/11 2/8 2/2 0 3 19 -3
E. Bledsoe 27 7 5 4 1 1 2 2 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 4 20 -9
On Bench
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
