CLE
OKC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
9.3 Ast. Per Game 9.3
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
52.4 Field Goal % 46.8
53.6 Three Point % 45.7
58.5 Free Throw % 61.8
  Team rebound 0:17
  Ante Zizic missed hook shot 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 0:32
  Tyler Davis missed hook shot 0:35
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Davis 0:35
  Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed jump shot 0:39
  Andrew Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 1:22
  Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Paul George 1:24
+ 2 Jerami Grant made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:45
Team Stats
Points 83 100
Field Goals 35-89 (39.3%) 41-86 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 6-27 (22.2%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 56
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 36 42
Team 7 6
Assists 20 25
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 11
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Sexton PG 2
21 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 19 REB, 15 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 4-16 2819152183
home team logo Thunder 13-7 21262627100
O/U 216.5, OKC -12.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 4-16 104.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 19.6 APG
home team logo Thunder 13-7 110.9 PPG 48.5 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
J. Clarkson PG 15.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.1 APG 45.9 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23.2 PPG 9.5 RPG 9.3 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Clarkson PG 25 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
R. Westbrook PG 23 PTS 19 REB 15 AST
39.3 FG% 47.7
39.1 3PT FG% 22.2
50.0 FT% 80.0
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
R. Hood
L. Nance Jr.
T. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 37 21 10 3 1 0 2 2 9/20 1/2 2/2 1 9 36 -7
C. Osman 39 14 10 6 0 0 1 2 6/14 2/6 0/0 0 10 35 -13
R. Hood 35 12 3 4 1 0 0 3 5/12 1/4 1/2 1 2 24 -2
L. Nance Jr. 35 7 10 2 0 0 1 3 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 8 20 -21
T. Thompson 34 4 2 2 1 0 3 4 2/8 0/0 0/0 0 2 8 -2
Starters
Bench
J. Clarkson
A. Harrison
A. Zizic
G. Hill
K. Love
S. Dekker
D. Nwaba
B. Preston
K. Korver
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 31 25 3 2 1 0 0 2 10/22 4/8 1/2 1 2 33 -10
A. Harrison 11 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 -3 -15
A. Zizic 12 0 5 1 0 1 2 1 0/4 0/0 0/2 2 3 6 -15
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 83 43 20 4 1 12 19 35/89 9/23 4/8 7 36 159 -85
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
J. Grant
P. George
S. Adams
A. Abrines
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 37 23 19 15 2 0 3 3 10/17 2/5 1/2 1 18 71 +12
J. Grant 33 21 5 0 0 4 1 0 8/12 1/4 4/5 1 4 29 +3
P. George 24 18 4 4 0 2 5 5 8/13 1/2 1/1 2 2 27 +2
S. Adams 32 6 5 1 1 2 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 4 15 +10
A. Abrines 26 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/9 1/8 0/0 1 2 8 +13
Bench
N. Noel
D. Schroder
A. Nader
R. Felton
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
P. Patterson
T. Davis
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Noel 14 8 3 1 0 1 1 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 2 13 +7
D. Schroder 23 6 2 1 1 0 1 4 2/9 0/3 2/2 0 2 10 -7
A. Nader 6 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 +4
R. Felton 5 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 +9
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 0 1 -4
P. Patterson 13 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 3 +14
T. Davis 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 217 100 50 25 5 11 13 18 41/86 6/27 12/15 8 42 191 +63
NBA Scores