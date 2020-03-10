No Text
CLE
OKC
No Text
Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|23.2
|Pts. Per Game
|23.2
|9.3
|Ast. Per Game
|9.3
|9.5
|Reb. Per Game
|9.5
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|53.6
|Three Point %
|45.7
|58.5
|Free Throw %
|61.8
|Team rebound
|0:17
|Ante Zizic missed hook shot
|0:19
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|0:32
|Tyler Davis missed hook shot
|0:35
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Davis
|0:35
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed jump shot
|0:39
|Andrew Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|1:22
|Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Paul George
|1:24
|+ 2
|Jerami Grant made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|100
|Field Goals
|35-89 (39.3%)
|41-86 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|6-27 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|4-8 (50.0%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|56
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|36
|42
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|20
|25
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|11
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
C. Sexton PG 2
21 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 19 REB, 15 AST
|Key Players
|
|J. Clarkson PG
|15.5 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|23.2 PPG
|9.5 RPG
|9.3 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Clarkson PG
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|R. Westbrook PG
|23 PTS
|19 REB
|15 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|C. Sexton
|37
|21
|10
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|9/20
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|9
|36
|-7
|C. Osman
|39
|14
|10
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/14
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|10
|35
|-13
|R. Hood
|35
|12
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/12
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|2
|24
|-2
|L. Nance Jr.
|35
|7
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|20
|-21
|T. Thompson
|34
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|8
|-2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Clarkson
|31
|25
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10/22
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|2
|33
|-10
|A. Harrison
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|-3
|-15
|A. Zizic
|12
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|3
|6
|-15
|G. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dekker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nwaba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Korver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Frye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|83
|43
|20
|4
|1
|12
|19
|35/89
|9/23
|4/8
|7
|36
|159
|-85
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Westbrook
|37
|23
|19
|15
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10/17
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|18
|71
|+12
|J. Grant
|33
|21
|5
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|8/12
|1/4
|4/5
|1
|4
|29
|+3
|P. George
|24
|18
|4
|4
|0
|2
|5
|5
|8/13
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|2
|27
|+2
|S. Adams
|32
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|15
|+10
|A. Abrines
|26
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/9
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|2
|8
|+13
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Noel
|14
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|13
|+7
|D. Schroder
|23
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/9
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|10
|-7
|A. Nader
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|7
|+4
|R. Felton
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|6
|+9
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|P. Patterson
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|3
|+14
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|217
|100
|50
|25
|5
|11
|13
|18
|41/86
|6/27
|12/15
|8
|42
|191
|+63