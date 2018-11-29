PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard had 41 points, including a franchise-record 10 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers held off the Orlando Magic 115-112 on Wednesday night.

Jusuf Nurkic added 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Blazers stopped a season-high three-game slide. Lillard surpassed the previous Portland record of nine 3s that he shared with Nicolas Batum.

Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who have lost four of their last five games.

Portland pushed its lead to 108-98 on Evan Turner's layup with just over five minutes to go, but Evan Fournier hit a pair of 3-pointers and Jonathan Isaac added a layup to close the gap to 108-106.

Jonathan Simmons made two free throws to tie it, but CJ McCollum responded with a 3-pointer for the Blazers.

Fournier had a step-back jumper to get Orlando within a point before McCollum missed a pair of free throws with about two minutes to go. Lillard's floater with 55 seconds gave Portland a 113-110 lead.

There was some confusion at the end of the game after what was described as a game-clock malfunction prompted a video review. Officials put 0.9 seconds on the clock but Orlando's inbounds was off and time ran out.

Orlando, playing the fourth of a six-game trip, was without Aaron Gordon, who was sidelined by a sore lower back. Gordon is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. He left Monday's 116-110 loss at Golden State in the third quarter with back spasms.

Isaac replaced Gordon in the starting lineup against Portland.

Vucevic scored 15 in the first half to help Orlando to a 63-55 lead at the break. Nik Stauskas had 15 early points for the Blazers.

Trailing 82-79, Portland went on a 16-2 run, capped by Lillard's record-breaking 10th 3-pointer, to go up 95-84 going into the fourth quarter.

Portland was coming off a 104-100 loss at home to the Clippers on Sunday night.

TIP INS

Magic: Ross is from Portland and played at Jefferson High School before going to Washington. ... The Magic have dropped five straight to Portland. ... Vucevic fouled out with 13.7 seconds left.

Trail Blazers: It was coach Terry Stotts' 400th career win. ... Lillard's seven 3-pointers in the third were a franchise record for a quarter.

UP NEXT

Magic: Play Friday night at the Phoenix Suns.

Trail Blazers: Host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

