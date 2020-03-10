PHO
LAC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
T. Harris
34 SF
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
44.0 Field Goal % 52.2
43.6 Three Point % 52.4
84.2 Free Throw % 81.8
  Out of bounds turnover on Sindarius Thornwell 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Sindarius Thornwell 0:04
  Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren 0:27
  Danilo Gallinari missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Mikal Bridges 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 1:05
  Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Team rebound 1:18
  Danilo Gallinari missed layup 1:18
Team Stats
Points 99 115
Field Goals 39-89 (43.8%) 40-86 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 65
Offensive 7 18
Defensive 27 38
Team 10 9
Assists 20 21
Steals 17 6
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 16 21
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
D. Gallinari SF 8
28 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 4-17 2227252599
home team logo Clippers 14-6 26234026115
O/U 227.5, LAC -13.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 227.5, LAC -13.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 4-17 104.4 PPG 40.1 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 14-6 116.8 PPG 46.8 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 24.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 7.2 APG 44.1 FG%
D. Gallinari SF 18.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.0 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 23 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
D. Gallinari SF 28 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
43.8 FG% 46.5
30.8 3PT FG% 52.4
72.2 FT% 75.0
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
T. Ariza
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 35 23 4 4 1 0 3 3 9/21 1/6 4/4 0 4 33 -20
T. Warren 33 15 1 2 2 1 2 1 6/14 3/6 0/1 0 1 21 -17
T. Ariza 39 8 7 4 2 0 2 2 3/12 1/6 1/2 3 4 23 -17
D. Ayton 30 4 9 0 2 3 2 5 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 7 16 -16
M. Bridges 15 2 0 0 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -13
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
T. Ariza
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 35 23 4 4 1 0 3 3 9/21 1/6 4/4 0 4 33 -20
T. Warren 33 15 1 2 2 1 2 1 6/14 3/6 0/1 0 1 21 -17
T. Ariza 39 8 7 4 2 0 2 2 3/12 1/6 1/2 3 4 23 -17
D. Ayton 30 4 9 0 2 3 2 5 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 7 16 -16
M. Bridges 15 2 0 0 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -13
Bench
E. Okobo
J. Jackson
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
R. Anderson
I. Canaan
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Okobo 31 19 2 4 3 0 3 3 8/12 3/5 0/0 0 2 29 -5
J. Jackson 19 15 7 1 2 0 1 5 6/10 0/1 3/3 2 5 25 +1
R. Holmes 17 10 4 1 4 2 0 2 4/6 0/0 2/3 0 4 22 0
J. Crawford 16 3 0 4 0 0 2 1 1/7 0/2 1/3 0 0 9 +7
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Canaan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 99 34 20 17 6 16 24 39/89 8/26 13/18 7 27 180 -80
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
B. Marjanovic
A. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 33 28 10 4 1 2 1 1 7/10 4/4 10/12 1 9 48 +27
T. Harris 34 18 10 3 0 0 4 0 7/15 3/6 1/2 0 10 30 +24
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 28 13 7 6 1 1 4 0 5/11 2/2 1/2 3 4 30 +24
B. Marjanovic 19 12 12 1 0 0 2 2 3/6 0/0 6/6 8 4 24 +21
A. Bradley 28 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 0/7 0/2 0/0 0 2 3 +26
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
B. Marjanovic
A. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 33 28 10 4 1 2 1 1 7/10 4/4 10/12 1 9 48 +27
T. Harris 34 18 10 3 0 0 4 0 7/15 3/6 1/2 0 10 30 +24
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 28 13 7 6 1 1 4 0 5/11 2/2 1/2 3 4 30 +24
B. Marjanovic 19 12 12 1 0 0 2 2 3/6 0/0 6/6 8 4 24 +21
A. Bradley 28 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 0/7 0/2 0/0 0 2 3 +26
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
P. Beverley
M. Scott
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
M. Gortat
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 22 20 4 3 2 0 4 1 6/14 2/3 6/7 2 2 28 -14
M. Harrell 28 18 6 3 1 2 1 3 9/14 0/0 0/3 4 2 32 -5
P. Beverley 17 2 1 0 1 0 2 5 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 1 2 -8
M. Scott 14 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -11
S. Thornwell 12 2 2 1 0 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -4
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gortat - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 115 56 21 6 7 21 17 40/86 11/21 24/32 18 38 205 +80
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores