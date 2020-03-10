No Text
PHO
LAC
No Text
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
T. Harris
34 SF
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|21.5
|Pts. Per Game
|21.5
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|8.7
|Reb. Per Game
|8.7
|44.0
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|43.6
|Three Point %
|52.4
|84.2
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|Out of bounds turnover on Sindarius Thornwell
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Sindarius Thornwell
|0:04
|Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:06
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|0:27
|Danilo Gallinari missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:30
|+ 1
|Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:30
|Personal foul on Mikal Bridges
|0:30
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|1:05
|Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|Team rebound
|1:18
|Danilo Gallinari missed layup
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|99
|115
|Field Goals
|39-89 (43.8%)
|40-86 (46.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|65
|Offensive
|7
|18
|Defensive
|27
|38
|Team
|10
|9
|Assists
|20
|21
|Steals
|17
|6
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Turnovers
|16
|21
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
D. Booker SG 1
23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
D. Gallinari SF 8
28 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
|D. Booker SG
|24.6 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|7.2 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
|D. Gallinari SF
|18.6 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Booker SG
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|D. Gallinari SF
|28 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|46.5
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|52.4
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Booker
|35
|23
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9/21
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|4
|33
|-20
|T. Warren
|33
|15
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6/14
|3/6
|0/1
|0
|1
|21
|-17
|T. Ariza
|39
|8
|7
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/12
|1/6
|1/2
|3
|4
|23
|-17
|D. Ayton
|30
|4
|9
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|7
|16
|-16
|M. Bridges
|15
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-13
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Okobo
|31
|19
|2
|4
|3
|0
|3
|3
|8/12
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|29
|-5
|J. Jackson
|19
|15
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6/10
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|5
|25
|+1
|R. Holmes
|17
|10
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|4
|22
|0
|J. Crawford
|16
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|1/3
|0
|0
|9
|+7
|R. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Canaan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Melton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|99
|34
|20
|17
|6
|16
|24
|39/89
|8/26
|13/18
|7
|27
|180
|-80
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Gallinari
|33
|28
|10
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7/10
|4/4
|10/12
|1
|9
|48
|+27
|T. Harris
|34
|18
|10
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7/15
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|10
|30
|+24
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|28
|13
|7
|6
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5/11
|2/2
|1/2
|3
|4
|30
|+24
|B. Marjanovic
|19
|12
|12
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|6/6
|8
|4
|24
|+21
|A. Bradley
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|3
|+26
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Williams
|22
|20
|4
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|6/14
|2/3
|6/7
|2
|2
|28
|-14
|M. Harrell
|28
|18
|6
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9/14
|0/0
|0/3
|4
|2
|32
|-5
|P. Beverley
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|-8
|M. Scott
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|4
|-11
|S. Thornwell
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|4
|-4
|L. Mbah a Moute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delgado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teodosic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gortat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|115
|56
|21
|6
|7
|21
|17
|40/86
|11/21
|24/32
|18
|38
|205
|+80