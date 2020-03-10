SA
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
K. Towns
32 C
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
48.5 Field Goal % 49.1
48.5 Three Point % 48.9
85.4 Free Throw % 88.8
+ 2 Quincy Pondexter made driving layup 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Quincy Pondexter 0:25
  Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 2 Davis Bertans made layup, assist by Quincy Pondexter 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Quincy Pondexter 0:47
  Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
+ 2 Jakob Poeltl made turnaround jump shot 1:07
+ 2 Luol Deng made jump shot, assist by James Nunnally 1:18
  Derrick White missed layup 1:28
  Chimezie Metu missed jump shot 1:34
+ 3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 1:44
Team Stats
Points 89 128
Field Goals 34-86 (39.5%) 50-99 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 18-41 (43.9%)
Free Throws 13-13 (100.0%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 49 57
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 34 35
Team 3 9
Assists 23 33
Steals 1 12
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 18 8
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
L. Aldridge PF 12
10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
K. Towns C 32
16 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 10-11 259243189
home team logo Timberwolves 11-11 28293536128
O/U 215, MIN -4.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 10-11 109.6 PPG 45 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 11-11 109.0 PPG 44 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
J. Poeltl C 4.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.9 APG 58.1 FG%
R. Covington SF 11.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.2 APG 35.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Poeltl C 14 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
R. Covington SF 21 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
39.5 FG% 50.5
29.6 3PT FG% 43.9
100.0 FT% 66.7
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. White
R. Gay
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 24 10 9 2 0 0 2 1 5/11 0/0 0/0 2 7 21 -18
D. DeRozan 28 10 2 2 0 4 5 2 4/9 0/1 2/2 0 2 15 -22
B. Forbes 21 6 1 1 0 0 2 2 2/9 2/6 0/0 0 1 7 -26
D. White 23 6 2 4 0 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 2 14 -22
R. Gay 18 3 5 4 1 2 1 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 5 18 -33
Bench
J. Poeltl
Q. Pondexter
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
D. Bertans
D. Cunningham
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Poeltl 20 14 8 0 0 1 2 2 7/10 0/0 0/0 5 3 21 -16
Q. Pondexter 12 13 4 2 0 0 1 2 3/4 1/1 6/6 0 4 20 -5
M. Belinelli 21 11 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/11 3/7 2/2 0 1 15 -14
P. Mills 18 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 2/7 1/4 1/1 0 1 13 -9
D. Bertans 17 6 5 1 0 1 0 1 3/7 0/3 0/0 3 2 14 -11
D. Cunningham 22 2 4 0 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 3 4 -14
C. Metu 12 2 4 2 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/0 2/2 1 3 10 -5
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 89 46 23 1 8 18 17 34/86 8/27 13/13 12 34 172 -195
Timberwolves
Starters
R. Covington
K. Towns
T. Gibson
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Covington 30 21 9 1 1 1 0 3 8/15 4/9 1/2 2 7 34 +44
K. Towns 28 16 11 5 2 1 4 3 6/11 2/4 2/2 5 6 36 +18
T. Gibson 23 13 8 1 0 0 0 0 6/10 0/0 1/2 2 6 23 +24
A. Wiggins 29 10 3 1 2 0 2 3 3/15 1/5 3/4 2 1 15 +19
J. Teague 23 7 0 9 3 1 1 1 3/5 0/1 1/1 0 0 28 +24
Bench
D. Rose
J. Okogie
D. Saric
G. Dieng
T. Jones
L. Deng
A. Tolliver
J. Nunnally
J. Bayless
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 17 16 1 2 0 0 0 1 6/8 4/5 0/0 0 1 21 +13
J. Okogie 10 12 2 2 1 0 0 3 4/7 3/4 1/2 0 2 19 +2
D. Saric 16 10 6 0 0 0 0 1 4/8 2/4 0/1 1 5 16 +15
G. Dieng 14 8 4 1 0 2 1 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 3 15 +27
T. Jones 24 7 2 8 2 0 0 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 2 27 +15
L. Deng 7 5 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/1 1/1 0 1 9 0
A. Tolliver 7 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 6 0
J. Nunnally 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 -6
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 128 48 33 12 5 8 18 50/99 18/41 10/15 13 35 251 +195
