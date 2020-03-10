No Text
SA
MIN
No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
K. Towns
32 C
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|20.8
|Pts. Per Game
|20.8
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|12.2
|Reb. Per Game
|12.2
|48.5
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|48.5
|Three Point %
|48.9
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|88.8
|+ 2
|Quincy Pondexter made driving layup
|0:21
|Defensive rebound by Quincy Pondexter
|0:25
|Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:29
|+ 2
|Davis Bertans made layup, assist by Quincy Pondexter
|0:41
|Defensive rebound by Quincy Pondexter
|0:47
|Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:50
|+ 2
|Jakob Poeltl made turnaround jump shot
|1:07
|+ 2
|Luol Deng made jump shot, assist by James Nunnally
|1:18
|Derrick White missed layup
|1:28
|Chimezie Metu missed jump shot
|1:34
|+ 3
|Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones
|1:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|128
|Field Goals
|34-86 (39.5%)
|50-99 (50.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|18-41 (43.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-13 (100.0%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|57
|Offensive
|12
|13
|Defensive
|34
|35
|Team
|3
|9
|Assists
|23
|33
|Steals
|1
|12
|Blocks
|8
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|8
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
L. Aldridge PF 12
10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
K. Towns C 32
16 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
|Team Stats
|Spurs 10-11
|109.6 PPG
|45 RPG
|23.6 APG
|Timberwolves 11-11
|109.0 PPG
|44 RPG
|22.9 APG
|Key Players
|
|J. Poeltl C
|4.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|58.1 FG%
|
|R. Covington SF
|11.5 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|35.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Poeltl C
|14 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|R. Covington SF
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.5
|FG%
|50.5
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|43.9
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Aldridge
|24
|10
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|21
|-18
|D. DeRozan
|28
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|15
|-22
|B. Forbes
|21
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|-26
|D. White
|23
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|14
|-22
|R. Gay
|18
|3
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|18
|-33
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Poeltl
|20
|14
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|3
|21
|-16
|Q. Pondexter
|12
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|6/6
|0
|4
|20
|-5
|M. Belinelli
|21
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/11
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|15
|-14
|P. Mills
|18
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|1
|13
|-9
|D. Bertans
|17
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|2
|14
|-11
|D. Cunningham
|22
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|4
|-14
|C. Metu
|12
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|10
|-5
|D. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Eubanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|89
|46
|23
|1
|8
|18
|17
|34/86
|8/27
|13/13
|12
|34
|172
|-195
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Covington
|30
|21
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8/15
|4/9
|1/2
|2
|7
|34
|+44
|K. Towns
|28
|16
|11
|5
|2
|1
|4
|3
|6/11
|2/4
|2/2
|5
|6
|36
|+18
|T. Gibson
|23
|13
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|23
|+24
|A. Wiggins
|29
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/15
|1/5
|3/4
|2
|1
|15
|+19
|J. Teague
|23
|7
|0
|9
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|28
|+24
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Rose
|17
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/8
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|21
|+13
|J. Okogie
|10
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|19
|+2
|D. Saric
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|5
|16
|+15
|G. Dieng
|14
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|15
|+27
|T. Jones
|24
|7
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|27
|+15
|L. Deng
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|1
|9
|0
|A. Tolliver
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|J. Nunnally
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bates-Diop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|128
|48
|33
|12
|5
|8
|18
|50/99
|18/41
|10/15
|13
|35
|251
|+195