ATL
OKC

No Text

Russell Westbrook leads Thunder past Hawks, 124-109

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 30, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook fell a rebound short of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 124-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Alex Abrines scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, Paul George had 20 points and Dennis Schroder added 18. Oklahoma City shot 52.3 percent from the field, hitting a season-high 18 3-pointers.

John Collins and Alex Len each scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Taurean Prince added 15.

Hawks guard Trae Young had nine points and eight assists on 4-for-15 shooting in his return to his home state. Young was an All-American at Oklahoma last season, and he received a nice ovation during starting lineup introductions.

The Thunder took control in the second quarter by making 7 of 13 3-pointers to take a 66-46 lead at the break. George scored 19 points, and Westbrook had 15 in the first half.

The Hawks got it going in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 10 before Abrines answered with a 3-pointer. The Thunder pushed their advantage back out to 91-76 by the end of the period. Patrick Patterson hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth to bump Oklahoma City's lead back up to 20.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Young got a technical in the second quarter after complaining to an official. ... Atlanta's Vince Carter got a technical from the bench in the third quarter. He did not play. ... Collins also had 11 rebounds.

Thunder: Thunder guard Andre Roberson had a setback in his rehab from a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. .... Westbrook got a technical in the third quarter after jawing back and forth with Atlanta's DeAndre' Bembry. ... C Steven Adams had 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Golden State on Monday night.

Thunder: At Detroit on Monday night.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
9.8 Ast. Per Game 9.8
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
37.8 Field Goal % 47.2
38.0 Three Point % 46.9
81.6 Free Throw % 63.4
  Team rebound 0:00
  Justin Anderson missed jump shot 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:03
+ 2 Tyler Dorsey made layup, assist by Justin Anderson 0:27
  Lost ball turnover, stolen by Justin Anderson 0:32
  Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel 0:37
  Abdel Nader missed driving layup 0:40
+ 1 Justin Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:51
+ 1 Justin Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:51
  Shooting foul 0:51
+ 2 Abdel Nader made driving layup 1:04
Team Stats
Points 109 124
Field Goals 43-96 (44.8%) 46-88 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 11-36 (30.6%) 18-41 (43.9%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 14-15 (93.3%)
Total Rebounds 53 51
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 28 39
Team 11 5
Assists 26 30
Steals 15 12
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 21 20
Fouls 12 24
Technicals 4 2
away team logo
J. Collins PF 20
19 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 5-18 26203033109
home team logo Thunder 14-7 28382533124
O/U 229.5, OKC -13
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 229.5, OKC -13
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 5-18 107.4 PPG 44 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Thunder 14-7 110.4 PPG 48.6 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
J. Collins PF 14.3 PPG 6.1 RPG 3.0 APG 58.0 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23.2 PPG 10.3 RPG 9.8 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Collins PF 19 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
R. Westbrook PG 23 PTS 9 REB 10 AST
44.8 FG% 52.3
30.6 3PT FG% 43.9
60.0 FT% 93.3
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
T. Waller-Prince
T. Young
K. Huerter
D. Dedmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 32 19 11 1 0 1 1 0 9/15 0/3 1/1 4 7 32 -8
T. Waller-Prince 33 15 3 2 2 1 3 1 6/12 2/5 1/3 0 3 22 -6
T. Young 28 9 4 8 0 0 2 1 4/15 0/3 1/3 1 3 27 -17
K. Huerter 25 5 6 4 2 0 3 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 5 18 0
D. Dedmon 17 2 4 0 4 0 4 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 4 6 -4
Starters
J. Collins
T. Waller-Prince
T. Young
K. Huerter
D. Dedmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 32 19 11 1 0 1 1 0 9/15 0/3 1/1 4 7 32 -8
T. Waller-Prince 33 15 3 2 2 1 3 1 6/12 2/5 1/3 0 3 22 -6
T. Young 28 9 4 8 0 0 2 1 4/15 0/3 1/3 1 3 27 -17
K. Huerter 25 5 6 4 2 0 3 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 5 18 0
D. Dedmon 17 2 4 0 4 0 4 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 4 6 -4
Bench
A. Len
K. Bazemore
D. Bembry
J. Anderson
O. Spellman
M. Plumlee
T. Dorsey
J. Lin
V. Carter
J. Adams
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 23 19 5 1 0 1 1 4 7/14 3/6 2/2 4 1 26 -10
K. Bazemore 22 8 4 4 4 0 2 1 3/10 1/6 1/2 0 4 22 -15
D. Bembry 19 8 1 3 1 0 2 0 3/4 1/2 1/3 0 1 14 -7
J. Anderson 11 7 0 2 1 0 1 2 2/6 1/3 2/2 0 0 11 -7
O. Spellman 15 7 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 2/3 1/2 2 0 8 -7
M. Plumlee 6 6 1 0 1 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 0 8 +1
T. Dorsey 3 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 6 +5
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 109 42 26 15 3 21 12 43/96 11/36 12/20 14 28 200 -75
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
A. Abrines
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 30 23 9 10 1 0 5 4 8/15 2/4 5/6 1 8 48 +18
A. Abrines 25 21 2 1 0 0 0 2 7/11 7/11 0/0 0 2 25 +6
P. George 28 20 5 3 2 0 3 4 6/14 3/8 5/5 0 5 30 +5
S. Adams 31 6 13 3 3 1 3 2 3/7 0/0 0/0 3 10 26 +8
J. Grant 26 5 3 1 0 1 1 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 3 10 +15
Starters
R. Westbrook
A. Abrines
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 30 23 9 10 1 0 5 4 8/15 2/4 5/6 1 8 48 +18
A. Abrines 25 21 2 1 0 0 0 2 7/11 7/11 0/0 0 2 25 +6
P. George 28 20 5 3 2 0 3 4 6/14 3/8 5/5 0 5 30 +5
S. Adams 31 6 13 3 3 1 3 2 3/7 0/0 0/0 3 10 26 +8
J. Grant 26 5 3 1 0 1 1 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 3 10 +15
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
P. Patterson
A. Nader
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 28 18 3 8 0 2 4 4 8/15 2/6 0/0 0 3 35 +20
N. Noel 16 14 7 0 3 2 0 1 6/7 0/0 2/2 3 4 26 +7
P. Patterson 21 13 1 3 3 0 1 1 4/9 3/8 2/2 0 1 22 0
A. Nader 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 4 -7
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -7
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 215 124 46 30 12 7 20 24 46/88 18/41 14/15 7 39 226 +65
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores