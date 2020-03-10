No Text
MEM
BKN
No Text
Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
D. Russell
1 PG
|28.4
|Min. Per Game
|28.4
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|48.0
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|47.5
|Three Point %
|40.8
|72.8
|Free Throw %
|75.5
|+ 1
|Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:01
|+ 1
|Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:01
|Personal foul on Jared Dudley
|0:01
|Defensive rebound by Mike Conley
|0:07
|D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:11
|Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll
|0:13
|+ 1
|Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:14
|Personal foul on Allen Crabbe
|0:14
|Full timeout called
|0:15
|Team rebound
|0:15
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|131
|125
|Field Goals
|50-101 (49.5%)
|42-94 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|16-44 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|25-30 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|58
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|34
|40
|Team
|8
|7
|Assists
|27
|26
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|16
|Fouls
|23
|28
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
M. Conley PG 11
37 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
D. Russell PG 1
26 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
|Key Players
|
|M. Conley PG
|20.3 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|6.6 APG
|41.4 FG%
|
|D. Russell PG
|17.6 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|5.6 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Conley PG
|37 PTS
|5 REB
|10 AST
|D. Russell PG
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|8 AST
|
|49.5
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Conley
|45
|37
|5
|10
|0
|1
|3
|3
|13/25
|2/7
|9/9
|0
|5
|60
|+9
|J. Jackson Jr.
|43
|36
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|13/22
|3/7
|7/7
|3
|5
|47
|+13
|M. Gasol
|46
|15
|15
|5
|2
|3
|5
|4
|6/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|15
|40
|+7
|G. Temple
|42
|13
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|20
|+7
|K. Anderson
|24
|6
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|3
|23
|+5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Conley
|45
|37
|5
|10
|0
|1
|3
|3
|13/25
|2/7
|9/9
|0
|5
|60
|+9
|J. Jackson Jr.
|43
|36
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|13/22
|3/7
|7/7
|3
|5
|47
|+13
|M. Gasol
|46
|15
|15
|5
|2
|3
|5
|4
|6/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|15
|40
|+7
|G. Temple
|42
|13
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|20
|+7
|K. Anderson
|24
|6
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|3
|23
|+5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Green
|25
|11
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5/10
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|11
|-9
|S. Mack
|34
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/11
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|15
|+9
|M. Brooks
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|5
|-8
|O. Casspi
|15
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|6
|-3
|C. Parsons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Watanabe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rabb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Selden Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|285
|131
|45
|27
|8
|6
|17
|23
|50/101
|12/30
|19/22
|11
|34
|227
|+30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Russell
|45
|26
|1
|8
|3
|1
|8
|2
|10/27
|5/14
|1/2
|0
|1
|39
|-1
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|37
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/11
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|1
|19
|-11
|S. Dinwiddie
|42
|15
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5/14
|2/8
|3/4
|0
|2
|25
|-16
|J. Allen
|38
|15
|12
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|9
|36
|-12
|A. Crabbe
|23
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|19
|-9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Russell
|45
|26
|1
|8
|3
|1
|8
|2
|10/27
|5/14
|1/2
|0
|1
|39
|-1
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|37
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/11
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|1
|19
|-11
|S. Dinwiddie
|42
|15
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5/14
|2/8
|3/4
|0
|2
|25
|-16
|J. Allen
|38
|15
|12
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|9
|36
|-12
|A. Crabbe
|23
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|19
|-9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Carroll
|38
|21
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/10
|4/6
|3/4
|1
|11
|35
|0
|S. Napier
|24
|18
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/14
|2/7
|8/8
|0
|6
|29
|+5
|E. Davis
|18
|6
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|4
|16
|+9
|J. Dudley
|19
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|5
|+5
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LeVert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kurucs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|284
|125
|51
|26
|7
|4
|16
|28
|42/94
|16/44
|25/30
|11
|40
|223
|-30