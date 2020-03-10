MEM
BKN

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
D. Russell
1 PG
28.4 Min. Per Game 28.4
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.0 Field Goal % 40.7
47.5 Three Point % 40.8
72.8 Free Throw % 75.5
+ 1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Jared Dudley 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Mike Conley 0:07
  D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
  Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll 0:13
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Allen Crabbe 0:14
  Full timeout called 0:15
  Team rebound 0:15
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
Team Stats
Points 131 125
Field Goals 50-101 (49.5%) 42-94 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 16-44 (36.4%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 25-30 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 53 58
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 34 40
Team 8 7
Assists 27 26
Steals 8 7
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 23 28
Technicals 0 0
M. Conley PG 11
37 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
D. Russell PG 1
26 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
1234OT2OTT
away team logo Grizzlies 13-8 26322726614131
home team logo Nets 8-15 2632223168125
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 13-8 103.6 PPG 39.3 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Nets 8-15 109.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
M. Conley PG 20.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.6 APG 41.4 FG%
D. Russell PG 17.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.6 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Conley PG 37 PTS 5 REB 10 AST
D. Russell PG 26 PTS 1 REB 8 AST
49.5 FG% 44.7
40.0 3PT FG% 36.4
86.4 FT% 83.3
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Gasol
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Conley 45 37 5 10 0 1 3 3 13/25 2/7 9/9 0 5 60 +9
J. Jackson Jr. 43 36 8 2 0 0 1 4 13/22 3/7 7/7 3 5 47 +13
M. Gasol 46 15 15 5 2 3 5 4 6/9 2/4 1/2 0 15 40 +7
G. Temple 42 13 1 2 3 1 2 5 6/9 1/2 0/0 0 1 20 +7
K. Anderson 24 6 7 4 1 1 0 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 3 23 +5
Bench
J. Green
S. Mack
M. Brooks
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
W. Selden Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 25 11 4 0 1 0 5 1 5/10 1/2 0/0 2 2 11 -9
S. Mack 34 7 2 3 1 0 1 1 2/11 2/5 1/2 0 2 15 +9
M. Brooks 11 5 0 0 0 0 0 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0 5 -8
O. Casspi 15 1 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 1 6 -3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 285 131 45 27 8 6 17 23 50/101 12/30 19/22 11 34 227 +30
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
A. Crabbe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 45 26 1 8 3 1 8 2 10/27 5/14 1/2 0 1 39 -1
R. Hollis-Jefferson 37 15 3 1 0 0 1 3 6/11 0/1 3/4 2 1 19 -11
S. Dinwiddie 42 15 2 5 0 0 2 5 5/14 2/8 3/4 0 2 25 -16
J. Allen 38 15 12 5 1 1 3 5 5/5 0/0 5/6 3 9 36 -12
A. Crabbe 23 9 4 3 0 0 0 4 3/8 3/6 0/0 0 4 19 -9
Bench
D. Carroll
S. Napier
E. Davis
J. Dudley
K. Faried
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 38 21 12 1 1 0 1 3 7/10 4/6 3/4 1 11 35 0
S. Napier 24 18 6 2 1 1 1 2 4/14 2/7 8/8 0 6 29 +5
E. Davis 18 6 9 0 0 1 0 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 5 4 16 +9
J. Dudley 19 0 2 1 1 0 0 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 5 +5
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 284 125 51 26 7 4 16 28 42/94 16/44 25/30 11 40 223 -30
NBA Scores