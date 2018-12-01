IND
Oladipo remains out as Pacers face Kings

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 01, 2018

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings will see the Indiana Pacers without star Victor Oladipo for what could be the first of two times in the next eight days when the clubs clash Saturday night.

Oladipo has missed the last six games with a strained right knee, prompting the Pacers to release a statement Thursday that he will continue to be out "indefinitely."

The Kings visit Indiana in a rematch next Saturday.

Oladipo had 24 points when the Pacers completed a two-game sweep of the Kings in last year's season series with a 106-103 win at Sacramento in March.

The Pacers have gone 3-3 without him in this stretch, including a 104-96 loss in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Thursday night.

They still have a chance to complete a 3-1 trip with a win at Sacramento, and that needs to be the team's focus, guard Darren Collison told reporters after Thursday's loss.

"It will be our fault if we lose our minds and we don't get the next game," he insisted. "The NBA is about bouncing back. Let's see what we do next game."

The Pacers have beaten the Kings four straight, which belies the general competitiveness of the series in recent years.

Nine of the 13 meetings since 2012 have been decided by eight or fewer points, including six of the last seven in Sacramento. Four of the 13 games have gone to overtime.

The Kings will have to shore up their defense if they want that competitive run to continue. They're coming off 21- and 12-point home losses to Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, giving up 133 points in each game.

"It's been defense. That's the end of the court that we have to be able to get better at," star point guard De'Aaron Fox cited after Thursday's loss. "If we do, I think it will be a surge in the team. When our defense is up, our offense picks up even more."

Indiana has turned up its defense in the absence of Oladipo, allowing an average of just 96.0 points in the first three games of its trip. The Pacers limited Utah to 42.0 percent shooting and Phoenix to 44.6 in its two wins, with those two opponents combining to make just 18 of their 61 3-pointers (29.5 percent).

Meanwhile, nine different guys have scored in double figures on the trip, with reserve Doug McDermott, who had scored 10 or more just six times in his first 19 games as a Pacer, going for 21, 21 and 10.

McDermott has shot 18-for-30 (60 percent) overall in the three games and 9-for-13 (69 percent) on 3-pointers.

The Kings, meanwhile, have allowed their last two opponents -- the Jazz and Clippers -- to shoot 53.3 and 55.6 percent, respectively, and connect on 22-for-58 (37.9 percent) on threes.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who missed the first 10 games of the season following knee surgery, has heated up of late for the Kings, going for 20 and 26 points in the first two losses of the homestand.

No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
D. Fox
5 PG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
64.7 Field Goal % 46.7
65.2 Three Point % 46.9
75.6 Free Throw % 69.7
  Personal foul on Thaddeus Young 8:31
  Team rebound 8:38
  Cory Joseph missed jump shot 8:38
  Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph 8:39
  Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:42
+ 3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kosta Koufos 8:54
+ 3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 9:08
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 9:25
+ 1 Thaddeus Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:35
+ 1 Thaddeus Young made 1st of 2 free throws 9:35
  Shooting foul on Troy Williams 9:35
Team Stats
Points 39 40
Field Goals 14-24 (58.3%) 15-30 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 13
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 11 8
Team 0 3
Assists 11 9
Steals 2 2
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 7 4
Fouls 6 4
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Evans PG 12
7 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 13-9 309--39
home team logo Kings 10-11 2614--40
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 225, SAC +2
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 13-9 106.0 PPG 42.2 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Kings 10-11 114.5 PPG 45.3 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 15.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.4 APG 53.3 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SG 15.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.1 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 11 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 9 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
58.3 FG% 50.0
57.1 3PT FG% 54.5
100.0 FT% 100.0
Pacers
Starters
A. Holiday
T. Young
C. Joseph
D. Sabonis
D. McDermott
On Bench
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 39 12 11 2 4 7 6 14/24 4/7 7/7 1 11 24 -29
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
B. Hield
J. Jackson
T. Williams
K. Koufos
On Bench
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 40 10 9 2 0 4 4 15/30 6/11 4/4 2 8 43 +18
NBA Scores