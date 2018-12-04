SA
UTA

Road-weary Jazz finally home to face Spurs

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 04, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY -- Frequent flyer miles are piling up for the Utah Jazz early in the season.

Utah returns home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night after spending the past three weeks crisscrossing the map. The Jazz played 12 games in 11 different cities over the past three weeks. They went 5-5 on the road during that stretch, culminating in a 102-100 loss to Miami on Sunday.

"I'm glad to get home, but we lost tonight and that hurts," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told the team's website following the loss to the Heat.

Donovan Mitchell missed a pair of go-ahead shots in the final 22 seconds, misfiring on a layup and then coming up short on a 3-pointer as time expired. It took some luster off some success that Utah has experienced since trading for veteran shooting guard Kyle Korver.

The Jazz are 2-1 since the trade for Korver and have seen a noticeable uptick in their outside shooting with the addition of one of the NBA's best perimeter threats.

Utah (11-13) is shooting 39.7 percent from the perimeter with Korver in the lineup. He gave the team a big lift in a 119-111 win over Charlotte on Friday, hitting four 3-pointers and totaling 14 points. Korver came back down to Earth a bit against the Heat, though, scoring just three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Still, he is thrilled to be back in Utah and ready to embrace a role on a team headlined by Mitchell and reigning defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert.

"There's a lot of potential here, a ton of good players," Korver told the Jazz website. "You feel like it's all there. I'm excited to try to do my part."

San Antonio is hoping it has found its own turnaround spark after beating Portland 131-118 on Sunday. The Spurs suffered back-to-back blowout losses to Houston and Minnesota coming into the game and seemed out of sorts on both ends of the court.

Defense is still a work in progress, but they got back on track offensively against the Trail Blazers. San Antonio shot 60 percent from the field and was a sizzling 11-of-15 from the perimeter. The Spurs also connected on 90.9 percent of their free throws.

It marked just the ninth time an NBA team had a 60/70/90 game and ended up being the first such game in the league since 1995. The onslaught all started with DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 36 points on 13-of-27 shooting.

For San Antonio (11-12), the difference between the blowout losses to the Timberwolves and the Rockets and the win over Portland is a simple matter of execution.

"It's the same offense we used the last two games," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters after Sunday's game. "Obviously, we're still trying to find our way. But, tonight, we did a lot of good things at both ends of the court."

This is the first meeting between San Antonio and Utah this season. The Jazz won the season series 3-1 a year ago, and claimed victory in both games in Salt Lake City.

Derrick Favors had a series of strong performances to spark those Utah victories. Favors averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per contest against San Antonio last season.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
R. Gobert
27 C
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
48.2 Field Goal % 69.4
48.2 Three Point % 69.1
86.2 Free Throw % 59.2
+ 2 Rudy Gobert made jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 2:31
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:55
  Shooting foul on Joe Ingles 2:55
  Ricky Rubio missed jump shot 3:02
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 3:28
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 3:47
+ 2 Patty Mills made driving layup 4:10
  Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Rudy Gay 4:34
+ 3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 4:37
  Personal foul on Royce O'Neale 4:56
+ 2 Bryn Forbes made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 5:17
Team Stats
Points 41 56
Field Goals 18-36 (50.0%) 18-36 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 17 20
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 14 14
Team 1 4
Assists 11 15
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 10 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
10 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 11-12 2021--41
home team logo Jazz 11-13 3422--56
O/U 216, UTA -8
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
O/U 216, UTA -8
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 11-12 109.4 PPG 44.4 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Jazz 11-13 105.7 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 24.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 6.0 APG 48.2 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 21.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.7 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 10 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
D. Mitchell SG 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
37.5 3PT FG% 64.3
100.0 FT% 91.7
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
D. Bertans
P. Mills
D. White
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 17 10 2 6 0 0 1 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 0 2 23 -12
L. Aldridge 15 8 3 2 1 1 2 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 2 15 -13
D. Bertans 14 8 3 0 1 1 0 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 3 13 -8
P. Mills 9 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 7 -7
D. White 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 -1
On Court
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
D. Bertans
P. Mills
D. White
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 17 10 2 6 0 0 1 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 0 2 23 -12
L. Aldridge 15 8 3 2 1 1 2 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 2 15 -13
D. Bertans 14 8 3 0 1 1 0 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 3 13 -8
P. Mills 9 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 7 -7
D. White 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 -1
On Bench
J. Poeltl
M. Belinelli
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Poeltl 6 6 5 1 0 1 1 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 13 -2
M. Belinelli 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -7
D. Cunningham 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -8
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 41 16 11 3 3 9 10 18/36 3/8 2/2 2 14 72 -58
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 14 15 1 1 1 0 1 2 5/10 3/4 2/2 1 0 18 +3
R. Gobert 15 8 4 2 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 4/4 1 3 16 +13
R. Rubio 14 5 3 4 1 0 1 0 2/6 1/1 0/0 0 3 16 +10
J. Crowder 11 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 +3
J. Ingles 13 3 2 3 1 0 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 10 +5
On Court
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 14 15 1 1 1 0 1 2 5/10 3/4 2/2 1 0 18 +3
R. Gobert 15 8 4 2 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 4/4 1 3 16 +13
R. Rubio 14 5 3 4 1 0 1 0 2/6 1/1 0/0 0 3 16 +10
J. Crowder 11 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 +3
J. Ingles 13 3 2 3 1 0 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 10 +5
On Bench
R. O'Neale
K. Korver
T. Sefolosha
R. Neto
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. O'Neale 11 8 0 1 1 0 0 2 3/6 1/3 1/1 0 0 11 +13
K. Korver 8 8 1 0 0 0 3 2 2/4 2/3 2/3 0 1 6 +10
T. Sefolosha 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +6
R. Neto 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +4
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 56 16 15 5 1 7 8 18/36 9/14 11/12 2 14 87 +67
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores