Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
A. Davis
23 PF
37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
28.0 Pts. Per Game 28.0
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
43.8 Field Goal % 50.7
44.0 Three Point % 51.0
78.7 Free Throw % 81.2
  Out of bounds turnover on Dwight Powell 0:16
+ 1 Dwight Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Dwight Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:47
  Shooting foul on Jahlil Okafor 0:47
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell 0:51
  Cheick Diallo missed dunk 0:52
  Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo 0:52
  Jahlil Okafor missed layup 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Wesley Johnson 1:09
  Dwight Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
+ 3 Wesley Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 1:24
Team Stats
Points 106 132
Field Goals 39-91 (42.9%) 51-93 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 14-46 (30.4%) 17-29 (58.6%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 53 54
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 34 41
Team 8 8
Assists 26 36
Steals 7 12
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 3 1
away team logo
J. Brunson PG 13
11 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
27 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 12-11 31222726106
home team logo Pelicans 13-13 32372835132
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
O/U 226.5, NO -5.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 12-11 110.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Pelicans 13-13 118.1 PPG 48 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 17.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.3 APG 41.3 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.0 PPG 13.0 RPG 4.8 APG 50.7 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
A. Davis PF 27 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
42.9 FG% 54.8
30.4 3PT FG% 58.6
66.7 FT% 65.0
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Finney-Smith
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 23 16 2 1 1 0 3 1 5/13 3/9 3/4 0 2 18 -16
W. Matthews 24 15 2 3 2 0 0 1 5/9 2/6 3/5 0 2 25 -21
D. Finney-Smith 28 12 5 3 0 0 1 3 5/10 2/4 0/0 2 3 22 -18
L. Doncic 22 8 4 6 0 0 2 1 2/8 1/4 3/4 0 4 22 -8
D. Jordan 24 2 8 0 0 0 4 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 6 -16
Bench
J. Barea
D. Powell
J. Brunson
R. Broekhoff
M. Kleber
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 18 14 2 4 2 0 4 0 6/10 2/4 0/0 1 1 22 -15
D. Powell 23 12 10 0 0 2 2 2 4/7 0/2 4/5 3 7 22 -10
J. Brunson 25 11 2 7 2 0 0 4 5/9 1/3 0/2 0 2 29 -9
R. Broekhoff 16 9 4 1 0 1 1 0 3/7 2/5 1/1 1 3 15 -1
M. Kleber 24 5 5 1 0 1 0 3 2/12 1/8 0/0 2 3 13 -10
D. Harris 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 2 -6
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 106 45 26 7 4 18 17 39/91 14/46 14/21 11 34 196 -130
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Randle
J. Holiday
T. Frazier
S. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 33 27 4 9 2 5 2 2 10/20 2/2 5/6 0 4 54 +11
J. Randle 35 27 18 1 0 0 1 2 11/17 2/3 3/7 2 16 46 +21
J. Holiday 34 17 1 8 4 1 1 1 6/11 1/3 4/5 0 1 38 +21
T. Frazier 23 8 6 7 1 0 2 1 3/5 1/3 1/2 0 6 27 -2
S. Hill 22 3 0 2 0 0 1 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0 6 +21
Bench
E. Moore
D. Miller
C. Diallo
I. Clark
W. Johnson
J. Okafor
A. Harrison
N. Mirotic
E. Payton
K. Williams
F. Jackson
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Moore 26 17 4 6 0 0 2 3 7/16 3/4 0/0 0 4 31 +19
D. Miller 26 12 1 2 1 0 1 0 4/6 4/6 0/0 0 1 17 +10
C. Diallo 23 10 10 1 3 0 1 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 7 24 +17
I. Clark 3 6 1 0 1 0 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 1 8 +3
W. Johnson 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 +3
J. Okafor 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +3
A. Harrison 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +3
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 132 46 36 12 6 11 15 51/93 17/29 13/20 5 41 257 +130
NBA Scores