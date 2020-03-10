No Text
DAL
NO
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
A. Davis
23 PF
|37.5
|Min. Per Game
|37.5
|28.0
|Pts. Per Game
|28.0
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|13.0
|Reb. Per Game
|13.0
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|50.7
|44.0
|Three Point %
|51.0
|78.7
|Free Throw %
|81.2
|Out of bounds turnover on Dwight Powell
|0:16
|+ 1
|Dwight Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws
|0:47
|+ 1
|Dwight Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws
|0:47
|Shooting foul on Jahlil Okafor
|0:47
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell
|0:51
|Cheick Diallo missed dunk
|0:52
|Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo
|0:52
|Jahlil Okafor missed layup
|0:56
|Defensive rebound by Wesley Johnson
|1:09
|Dwight Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|+ 3
|Wesley Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|106
|132
|Field Goals
|39-91 (42.9%)
|51-93 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|14-46 (30.4%)
|17-29 (58.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|54
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|34
|41
|Team
|8
|8
|Assists
|26
|36
|Steals
|7
|12
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|3
|1
J. Brunson PG 13
11 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
A. Davis PF 23
27 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|58.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|H. Barnes
|23
|16
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|3/4
|0
|2
|18
|-16
|W. Matthews
|24
|15
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|2/6
|3/5
|0
|2
|25
|-21
|D. Finney-Smith
|28
|12
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|22
|-18
|L. Doncic
|22
|8
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|4
|22
|-8
|D. Jordan
|24
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|6
|-16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Davis
|33
|27
|4
|9
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10/20
|2/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|54
|+11
|J. Randle
|35
|27
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11/17
|2/3
|3/7
|2
|16
|46
|+21
|J. Holiday
|34
|17
|1
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|4/5
|0
|1
|38
|+21
|T. Frazier
|23
|8
|6
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|6
|27
|-2
|S. Hill
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|6
|+21
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Moore
|26
|17
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/16
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|31
|+19
|D. Miller
|26
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|17
|+10
|C. Diallo
|23
|10
|10
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|24
|+17
|I. Clark
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|8
|+3
|W. Johnson
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|4
|+3
|J. Okafor
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|+3
|A. Harrison
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|N. Mirotic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Payton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bluiett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|132
|46
|36
|12
|6
|11
|15
|51/93
|17/29
|13/20
|5
|41
|257
|+130