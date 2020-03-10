No Text
OKC
BKN
No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|40.9
|46.0
|Three Point %
|40.8
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|74.1
|Full timeout called
|0:03
|+ 3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|0:03
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|0:08
|D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:10
|Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell
|0:25
|Russell Westbrook missed driving layup
|0:28
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|0:33
|D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:39
|Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|0:58
|Paul George missed jump shot
|0:59
|Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|114
|112
|Field Goals
|43-99 (43.4%)
|37-86 (43.0%)
|3-Pointers
|13-38 (34.2%)
|15-36 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-26 (57.7%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|71
|52
|Offensive
|17
|10
|Defensive
|43
|35
|Team
|11
|7
|Assists
|28
|21
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|23
|24
|Technicals
|1
|1
R. Westbrook PG 0
21 PTS, 15 REB, 17 AST
J. Harris SF 12
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|43.0
|
|
|34.2
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|57.7
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|P. George
|37
|47
|15
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|15/27
|6/13
|11/14
|3
|12
|69
|+12
|R. Westbrook
|39
|21
|15
|17
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9/23
|2/9
|1/2
|2
|13
|69
|+10
|S. Adams
|31
|15
|8
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|1/6
|5
|3
|27
|+16
|T. Ferguson
|25
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|J. Grant
|26
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|17
|+8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Crabbe
|37
|22
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7/15
|7/13
|1/3
|1
|3
|28
|-20
|J. Harris
|33
|19
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6/12
|3/4
|4/5
|1
|6
|31
|+10
|D. Russell
|29
|17
|1
|4
|2
|0
|6
|0
|6/13
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|22
|-11
|J. Allen
|27
|15
|8
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5/14
|0/2
|5/5
|5
|3
|30
|-13
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|22
|2
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|8
|23
|-2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Dinwiddie
|29
|17
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6/11
|1/4
|4/8
|0
|0
|23
|-11
|D. Carroll
|19
|12
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|4
|17
|+15
|J. Dudley
|19
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|10
|+12
|E. Davis
|20
|4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|12
|+11
|S. Napier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LeVert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kurucs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|112
|45
|21
|7
|4
|14
|24
|37/86
|15/36
|23/30
|10
|35
|196
|-10