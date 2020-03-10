OKC
BKN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
46.2 Field Goal % 40.9
46.0 Three Point % 40.8
63.2 Free Throw % 74.1
  Full timeout called 0:03
+ 3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 0:08
  D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
  Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell 0:25
  Russell Westbrook missed driving layup 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:33
  D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
  Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:58
  Paul George missed jump shot 0:59
  Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder 1:10
Team Stats
Points 114 112
Field Goals 43-99 (43.4%) 37-86 (43.0%)
3-Pointers 13-38 (34.2%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 15-26 (57.7%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 71 52
Offensive 17 10
Defensive 43 35
Team 11 7
Assists 28 21
Steals 8 7
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
21 PTS, 15 REB, 17 AST
home team logo
J. Harris SF 12
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 16-7 24222939114
home team logo Nets 8-18 26363119112
O/U 221, BKN +6.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 221, BKN +6.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 16-7 111.0 PPG 48.6 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Nets 8-18 108.6 PPG 45 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
P. George SF 23.2 PPG 7.8 RPG 4.3 APG 41.7 FG%
A. Crabbe SG 8.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.0 APG 31.2 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 47 PTS 15 REB 4 AST
A. Crabbe SG 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
43.4 FG% 43.0
34.2 3PT FG% 41.7
57.7 FT% 76.7
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 37 47 15 4 0 1 2 2 15/27 6/13 11/14 3 12 69 +12
R. Westbrook 39 21 15 17 1 0 2 5 9/23 2/9 1/2 2 13 69 +10
S. Adams 31 15 8 2 2 1 3 3 7/11 0/0 1/6 5 3 27 +16
T. Ferguson 25 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 1 9 0
J. Grant 26 5 5 2 1 3 1 4 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 5 17 +8
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 37 47 15 4 0 1 2 2 15/27 6/13 11/14 3 12 69 +12
R. Westbrook 39 21 15 17 1 0 2 5 9/23 2/9 1/2 2 13 69 +10
S. Adams 31 15 8 2 2 1 3 3 7/11 0/0 1/6 5 3 27 +16
T. Ferguson 25 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 1 9 0
J. Grant 26 5 5 2 1 3 1 4 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 5 17 +8
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 30 12 2 2 0 0 0 1 5/12 2/4 0/0 1 1 18 +6
N. Noel 14 5 9 0 1 1 1 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 3 6 15 -16
H. Diallo 4 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 0 1 -3
P. Patterson 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -11
A. Abrines 18 0 1 1 3 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 -10
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 230 114 60 28 8 6 13 23 43/99 13/38 15/26 17 43 231 +12
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
J. Harris
D. Russell
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 37 22 4 2 1 0 3 4 7/15 7/13 1/3 1 3 28 -20
J. Harris 33 19 7 2 1 0 0 5 6/12 3/4 4/5 1 6 31 +10
D. Russell 29 17 1 4 2 0 6 0 6/13 3/7 2/2 0 1 22 -11
J. Allen 27 15 8 4 0 1 2 4 5/14 0/2 5/5 5 3 30 -13
R. Hollis-Jefferson 22 2 9 6 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 8 23 -2
Starters
A. Crabbe
J. Harris
D. Russell
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 37 22 4 2 1 0 3 4 7/15 7/13 1/3 1 3 28 -20
J. Harris 33 19 7 2 1 0 0 5 6/12 3/4 4/5 1 6 31 +10
D. Russell 29 17 1 4 2 0 6 0 6/13 3/7 2/2 0 1 22 -11
J. Allen 27 15 8 4 0 1 2 4 5/14 0/2 5/5 5 3 30 -13
R. Hollis-Jefferson 22 2 9 6 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 8 23 -2
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
J. Dudley
E. Davis
S. Napier
K. Faried
C. LeVert
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 29 17 0 2 1 2 1 3 6/11 1/4 4/8 0 0 23 -11
D. Carroll 19 12 5 0 1 0 1 1 3/10 1/4 5/5 1 4 17 +15
J. Dudley 19 4 4 1 0 1 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 4 10 +12
E. Davis 20 4 7 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 12 +11
S. Napier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 112 45 21 7 4 14 24 37/86 15/36 23/30 10 35 196 -10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores