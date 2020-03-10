SA
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
L. James
23 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
27.8 Pts. Per Game 27.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
48.1 Field Goal % 52.5
48.2 Three Point % 51.9
86.3 Free Throw % 71.0
  Derrick White missed jump shot 0:14
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  LAL team rebound 0:20
  Personal foul on Davis Bertans 0:20
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup 0:22
+ 1 Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
  LAL team rebound 0:27
  Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Rudy Gay 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball 0:27
Team Stats
Points 113 121
Field Goals 43-96 (44.8%) 42-88 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 14-39 (35.9%)
Free Throws 20-20 (100.0%) 23-33 (69.7%)
Total Rebounds 55 54
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 38 36
Team 6 12
Assists 18 21
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 1 0
D. DeRozan SG 10
32 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
L. James SF 23
42 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 11-14 23223731113
home team logo Lakers 15-9 31192843121
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 11-14 109.3 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Lakers 15-9 112.7 PPG 46.5 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 24.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 6.0 APG 48.3 FG%
L. James SF 27.8 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.7 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 32 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
L. James SF 42 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
44.8 FG% 47.7
25.9 3PT FG% 35.9
100.0 FT% 69.7
Bench
D. Bertans
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
M. Belinelli
D. White
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bertans 13 9 1 1 1 0 0 4 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1 13 -2
P. Mills 20 6 1 4 0 1 1 0 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 1 15 -10
J. Poeltl 15 6 8 0 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 6 14 -1
M. Belinelli 7 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -5
D. White 18 2 4 5 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 4 15 +4
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 49 18 8 2 10 25 43/96 7/27 20/20 11 38 198 -40
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. Hart
L. Stephenson
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Beasley
T. Chandler
R. Rondo
J. Williams
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 28 12 7 0 1 0 0 2 3/7 2/5 4/4 1 6 20 +2
J. Hart 13 6 1 0 0 0 1 5 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 1 6 +7
L. Stephenson 12 4 1 0 0 1 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 -2
S. Mykhailiuk 11 4 1 0 0 0 2 0 1/7 1/5 1/2 1 0 3 -16
M. Beasley 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -8
T. Chandler 28 2 9 1 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 9 14 +27
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 121 42 21 6 3 12 18 42/88 14/39 23/33 6 36 202 +40
NBA Scores