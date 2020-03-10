No Text
SA
LAL
No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
L. James
23 SF
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|27.8
|Pts. Per Game
|27.8
|6.7
|Ast. Per Game
|6.7
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|48.1
|Field Goal %
|52.5
|48.2
|Three Point %
|51.9
|86.3
|Free Throw %
|71.0
|Derrick White missed jump shot
|0:14
|+ 1
|LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:20
|LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:20
|LAL team rebound
|0:20
|Personal foul on Davis Bertans
|0:20
|+ 2
|DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup
|0:22
|+ 1
|Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:27
|LAL team rebound
|0:27
|Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:27
|Personal foul on Rudy Gay
|0:27
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|0:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|113
|121
|Field Goals
|43-96 (44.8%)
|42-88 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|14-39 (35.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-20 (100.0%)
|23-33 (69.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|55
|54
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|38
|36
|Team
|6
|12
|Assists
|18
|21
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|25
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
D. DeRozan SG 10
32 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
L. James SF 23
42 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|D. DeRozan SG
|24.0 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|6.0 APG
|48.3 FG%
|
|L. James SF
|27.8 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|6.7 APG
|52.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. DeRozan SG
|32 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|L. James SF
|42 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|35.9
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|69.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. DeRozan
|41
|32
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12/27
|0/1
|8/8
|1
|6
|45
|-14
|R. Gay
|35
|31
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|12/21
|2/5
|5/5
|2
|5
|41
|+1
|L. Aldridge
|32
|21
|9
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7/14
|0/0
|7/7
|3
|6
|32
|-5
|D. Cunningham
|33
|2
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|14
|-11
|B. Forbes
|21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|4
|+3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Bertans
|13
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|13
|-2
|P. Mills
|20
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|15
|-10
|J. Poeltl
|15
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|14
|-1
|M. Belinelli
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|-5
|D. White
|18
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|15
|+4
|Q. Pondexter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Metu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Eubanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|113
|49
|18
|8
|2
|10
|25
|43/96
|7/27
|20/20
|11
|38
|198
|-40
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|28
|12
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|6
|20
|+2
|J. Hart
|13
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|+7
|L. Stephenson
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|-2
|S. Mykhailiuk
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|0
|3
|-16
|M. Beasley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|-8
|T. Chandler
|28
|2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|9
|14
|+27
|R. Rondo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Zubac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Caruso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|121
|42
|21
|6
|3
|12
|18
|42/88
|14/39
|23/33
|6
|36
|202
|+40