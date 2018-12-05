NY
BOSTON -- It was just two weeks ago that the Boston Celtics staged a frantic comeback but came up just short and lost to the New York Knicks, who were 4-16 at the time.

The Celtics, off to a surprisingly mediocre start as the Eastern Conference favorites, have won four of the five games since, including the last three -- and may have also gotten the REAL Gordon Hayward back as they head into Thursday night's rematch with the Knicks at TD Garden.

Hayward, lost to the Celtics with a horrible leg injury in the first quarter of his first game with his new team last season, has been coming along slowly in his return. He broke out in a major step forward last Saturday night in Minneapolis.

He scored 30 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists in a road win over the Timberwolves.

And he did it off the bench.

"It's slowly coming along," said Hayward. "I think my confidence is slowly coming back, too. I'm still not where I want to be, but for sure, me attacking is better for our team and not being hesitant or passive."

Hayward broke loose after a practice confrontation with teammate Marcus Smart, who challenged Hayward by fouling him ... a lot.

"He just got red at one point," teammate Marcus Morris said. "He was really upset. He was going really hard."

The Celtics are 3-0 since inserting Smart into the starting lineup.

"I'm not going to let being in the first unit, the second unit, whatever unit deter from how I play, and that's bringing the energy straight off the bat," Smart said. "I try to lead by example, and, hopefully, my energy can rub off on guys. I think it's been doing that."

A win Thursday would allow Boston (13-10) to match its longest winning streak of the season.

The Knicks are 8-17. They are 4-3 in their last seven games but have lost three of their last four, capped by a 110-107 loss at Washington Monday night.

New York, down by 16 with 4:24 remaining, staged a furious comeback but fell just short.

"That's us. That's our team," coach David Fizdale said. "As long as there's time on the clock our guys will fight to try to win the game."

That loss came as the Knicks were rumored to be assembling pieces to try to deal for Washington's John Wall, who is very much on the trade market. Wall had 18 points and 15 assists in that game Monday.

Trey Burke, who had 29 points and 11 assists in the Knicks' win in Boston that evened the season series at 1-1, is out with a mild knee sprain. Former Celtics player Courtney Lee played his first game of the season for the Knicks Monday night. He had been out with a neck injury and played 16 minutes in his return.

Jaylen Brown, who has missed Boston's last three games with a bruised lower back, is expected to return Thursday night. He is ready to come off the bench to contribute if that's the plan.

"I'm good. I'm ready to go," Brown said Tuesday. "I'm feeling better every day. Just looking forward to being there on Thursday. Let's keep this win streak going."

As far as that mini-winning streak, Kyrie Irving said, "Our identity has changed since last time we played the Knicks. As a competitor I'm looking forward to tomorrow night."

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
K. Irving
11 PG
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
22.2 Pts. Per Game 22.2
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
54.2 Field Goal % 48.5
54.1 Three Point % 48.1
82.1 Free Throw % 81.4
+ 3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 0:32
+ 1 Damyean Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
  Damyean Dotson missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
  NY team rebound 0:47
  Personal foul on Terry Rozier 0:47
  Allonzo Trier missed jump shot 0:52
  Personal foul on Jaylen Brown 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson 1:02
  Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Luke Kornet 1:04
  Damyean Dotson missed driving layup 1:13
+ 3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 1:24
Team Stats
Points 100 128
Field Goals 36-90 (40.0%) 49-92 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 12-34 (35.3%) 13-38 (34.2%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 53
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 33 38
Team 4 8
Assists 21 32
Steals 4 8
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 23 25
Technicals 0 1
N. Vonleh PF 32
12 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
K. Irving PG 11
22 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 8-17 30282616100
home team logo Celtics 13-10 38313029128
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 8-17 108.9 PPG 45.9 RPG 19.1 APG
home team logo Celtics 13-10 108.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr. G 22.1 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.1 APG 39.8 FG%
K. Irving PG 22.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.4 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Hardaway Jr. G 22 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
K. Irving PG 22 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
40.0 FG% 53.3
35.3 3PT FG% 34.2
80.0 FT% 85.0
Knicks
Starters
K. Knox
M. Robinson
A. Trier
D. Dotson
L. Kornet
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Knox 24 11 4 2 0 0 1 1 4/11 2/5 1/2 1 3 18 -19
M. Robinson 20 7 7 1 0 2 2 4 3/4 0/0 1/2 3 4 16 -16
A. Trier 17 6 2 2 0 0 2 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 2 10 -12
D. Dotson 19 5 3 0 1 0 1 2 2/11 0/6 1/2 0 3 8 -19
L. Kornet 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 2 -5
On Bench
C. Lee
L. Thomas
T. Burke
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
F. Ntilikina
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Lee 10 3 2 2 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 -7
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 100 46 21 4 5 16 23 36/90 12/34 16/20 13 33 63 -78
Celtics
Starters
J. Brown
T. Rozier
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Brown 24 21 2 2 0 0 2 5 7/10 0/2 7/9 0 2 25 +16
T. Rozier 24 11 7 4 2 1 1 4 3/7 3/6 2/2 0 7 28 +17
B. Wanamaker 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 +5
S. Ojeleye 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 +5
G. Yabusele 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 +5
On Bench
D. Theis
G. Hayward
A. Baynes
J. Bird
P. Dozier
R. Williams
W. Lemon Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Theis 17 10 3 0 0 0 1 3 4/7 0/1 2/2 2 1 12 +8
G. Hayward 25 8 6 4 0 0 0 1 2/6 2/3 2/2 0 6 22 +13
A. Baynes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 128 45 32 8 6 9 25 49/92 13/38 17/20 7 38 95 +68
NBA Scores