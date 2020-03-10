No Text
OKC
CHI
No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|24.5
|Pts. Per Game
|24.5
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|45.9
|Three Point %
|43.7
|62.8
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen
|0:00
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:03
|+ 2
|Lauri Markkanen made driving layup
|0:04
|+ 2
|Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by Paul George
|0:19
|+ 3
|Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lauri Markkanen
|0:23
|+ 2
|Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Paul George
|0:34
|Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Paul George
|0:37
|Offensive foul on Jerami Grant
|0:51
|Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|0:57
|Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
|0:59
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|112
|114
|Field Goals
|43-94 (45.7%)
|43-82 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|60
|45
|Offensive
|14
|5
|Defensive
|37
|34
|Team
|9
|6
|Assists
|25
|25
|Steals
|12
|15
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|22
|20
|Fouls
|22
|26
|Technicals
|0
|1
R. Westbrook PG 0
24 PTS, 17 REB, 13 AST
L. Markkanen PF 24
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|22.7 PPG
|10.2 RPG
|10.0 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
|Z. LaVine PG
|24.5 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|4.9 APG
|43.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Westbrook PG
|24 PTS
|17 REB
|13 AST
|Z. LaVine PG
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|
|45.7
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Westbrook
|35
|24
|17
|13
|4
|0
|10
|5
|9/21
|2/6
|4/7
|2
|15
|61
|+10
|S. Adams
|31
|21
|10
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4
|9/17
|0/0
|3/7
|9
|1
|30
|+7
|P. George
|36
|19
|5
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|6/16
|2/9
|5/6
|0
|5
|39
|+2
|J. Grant
|34
|13
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5/9
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|17
|+4
|T. Ferguson
|25
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|9
|+12
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Schroder
|26
|19
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/14
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|5
|29
|-10
|H. Diallo
|9
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|7
|-1
|A. Abrines
|14
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|7
|-15
|N. Noel
|15
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|8
|-11
|P. Patterson
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|A. Nader
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|112
|51
|25
|12
|6
|22
|22
|43/94
|10/28
|16/24
|14
|37
|209
|-10
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Z. LaVine
|36
|25
|4
|7
|2
|0
|9
|3
|10/18
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|36
|+10
|L. Markkanen
|28
|24
|7
|2
|3
|1
|2
|5
|8/12
|4/8
|4/5
|1
|6
|37
|+8
|J. Holiday
|36
|20
|6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/12
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|6
|28
|-4
|W. Carter Jr.
|20
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|1
|13
|+5
|R. Arcidiacono
|33
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|13
|-8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Parker
|23
|16
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/14
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|6
|31
|-5
|R. Lopez
|23
|11
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/10
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|4
|18
|-4
|C. Payne
|11
|5
|1
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|16
|-8
|S. Harrison
|14
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|5
|+10
|C. Hutchison
|11
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|7
|+6
|D. Valentine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Portis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Felicio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Blakeney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Alkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|114
|39
|25
|15
|6
|20
|26
|43/82
|12/25
|16/23
|5
|34
|204
|+10