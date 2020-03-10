OKC
CHI

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
46.0 Field Goal % 44.1
45.9 Three Point % 43.7
62.8 Free Throw % 87.0
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:00
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made driving layup 0:04
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by Paul George 0:19
+ 3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lauri Markkanen 0:23
+ 2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Paul George 0:34
  Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Paul George 0:37
  Offensive foul on Jerami Grant 0:51
  Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:57
  Russell Westbrook missed jump shot 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 1:08
Team Stats
Points 112 114
Field Goals 43-94 (45.7%) 43-82 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 60 45
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 37 34
Team 9 6
Assists 25 25
Steals 12 15
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 22 20
Fouls 22 26
Technicals 0 1
R. Westbrook PG 0
24 PTS, 17 REB, 13 AST
L. Markkanen PF 24
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 16-8 28342921112
home team logo Bulls 6-20 34361727114
O/U 219, CHI +8.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 16-8 111.1 PPG 49.1 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Bulls 6-20 102.8 PPG 42 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 22.7 PPG 10.2 RPG 10.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 24.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 4.9 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 24 PTS 17 REB 13 AST
Z. LaVine PG 25 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
45.7 FG% 52.4
35.7 3PT FG% 48.0
66.7 FT% 69.6
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 35 24 17 13 4 0 10 5 9/21 2/6 4/7 2 15 61 +10
S. Adams 31 21 10 0 2 1 4 4 9/17 0/0 3/7 9 1 30 +7
P. George 36 19 5 7 4 0 3 1 6/16 2/9 5/6 0 5 39 +2
J. Grant 34 13 3 0 0 2 1 1 5/9 3/4 0/0 1 2 17 +4
T. Ferguson 25 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 2 9 +12
Bench
D. Schroder
H. Diallo
A. Abrines
N. Noel
P. Patterson
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 26 19 5 3 0 0 1 2 7/14 1/3 4/4 0 5 29 -10
H. Diallo 9 4 2 1 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 7 -1
A. Abrines 14 3 3 1 0 0 1 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 3 7 -15
N. Noel 15 2 2 0 2 3 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 8 -11
P. Patterson 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 2 -8
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 112 51 25 12 6 22 22 43/94 10/28 16/24 14 37 209 -10
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
J. Holiday
W. Carter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 36 25 4 7 2 0 9 3 10/18 2/5 3/4 0 4 36 +10
L. Markkanen 28 24 7 2 3 1 2 5 8/12 4/8 4/5 1 6 37 +8
J. Holiday 36 20 6 0 3 0 1 3 8/12 4/6 0/0 0 6 28 -4
W. Carter Jr. 20 6 2 2 1 2 2 3 2/5 0/0 2/3 1 1 13 +5
R. Arcidiacono 33 3 5 2 2 0 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 5 13 -8
Bench
J. Parker
R. Lopez
C. Payne
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
R. Alkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 23 16 7 4 1 0 1 3 6/14 0/1 4/5 1 6 31 -5
R. Lopez 23 11 5 2 0 0 2 3 5/10 0/1 1/2 1 4 18 -4
C. Payne 11 5 1 5 1 1 2 1 1/3 1/1 2/2 0 1 16 -8
S. Harrison 14 2 0 0 1 2 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 +10
C. Hutchison 11 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 1 7 +6
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 39 25 15 6 20 26 43/82 12/25 16/23 5 34 204 +10
