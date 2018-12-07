DETROIT (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 38 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame Joel Embiid's absence Friday night, rallying from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111.

Blake Griffin had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, but the Pistons squandered their big third-quarter lead, as well as a six-point advantage in the fourth. The 76ers rested Embiid, who missed his first game of the season, but Detroit couldn't take advantage of the big man's absence.

Butler, who also scored 38 points in a loss at Toronto on Wednesday night, had 26 in the second half Friday.

The Pistons led 71-56 in the third before Philadelphia went on a 22-5 run to take the lead. Detroit was up 98-92 in the fourth, but the 76ers went on a 16-2 tear to take control.

The Pistons were up 100-97 when Detroit coach Dwane Casey received a technical foul arguing a foul call. JJ Redick made the free throw, and then added a 3-pointer to put Philadelphia ahead to stay. The 76ers then ran off another seven points in a row.

Griffin received a technical of his own in the last couple minutes of the game.

INJURIES

Detroit is missing Reggie Bullock (left ankle sprain) and Ish Smith (right adductor tear), and Stanley Johnson (sore left knee) was a late scratch. In addition to Embiid, the 76ers were also without Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), Justin Patton (right foot surgery) and Zhaire Smith (left foot fracture).

TIP-INS

76ers: Redick, Ben Simmons and Mike Muscala had 18 points apiece.

Pistons: Griffin made 17 free throws in 24 attempts - both career highs. ... Andre Drummond scored 21 points and Reggie Jackson added 13. ... Detroit was 1 for 13 from 3-point range in the second half.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Pistons: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

