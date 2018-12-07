SAC
CLE

No Text

Fox, Hield lead Kings to 129-110 win over Cavaliers

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 07, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) De'Aaron Fox had 30 points and 12 assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-110 on Friday night.

Buddy Hield added 25 points for the Kings, who led by as many as 25 after the game was tied at 66 at halftime. Marvin Bagley III scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting after missing two games due to back spasms.

Fox and Hield each hit two 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the third quarter, helping Sacramento open an 84-73 lead.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for Cleveland, and rookie point guard Collin Sexton had 23.

The Cavaliers agreed to a trade with Milwaukee that puts Matthew Dellavedova back in Cleveland along with forward John Henson and a pair of draft picks in 2021.

The Bucks will acquire veteran point guard George Hill and forward Sam Dekker from the Cavs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The trade is pending league approval, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet had the mandatory conference call with NBA officials.

Cleveland became more short-handed when guard Rodney Hood injured his right foot and didn't play in the second half.

The Kings (13-11) have won three straight, including the first two on their four-game trip.

Sacramento came out with a hot first quarter for the second straight game. Cavaliers coach Larry Drew used a timeout 86 seconds into the game after the Kings hit their first three shots and led 7-2. Sacramento made 17 of 26 shots in the period.

Sacramento outscored Phoenix 36-9 in the opening quarter Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (5-20) regrouped in the second quarter. Sexton scored 14 points and Clarkson's 3-pointer at the buzzer tied the game.

TIP-INS

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 points, and Nemanja Bjelica had 13. ... G Iman Shumpert spent four seasons with the Cavaliers, including their 2016 NBA championship year. He scored six points in 23 minutes. ''Shump gives you a guy to put on somebody (defensively), and he fights like crazy and leads with his attitude on and off the court,'' Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said.

Cavaliers: Alec Burks scored 22 points off the bench. ... Hill's absence caused Drew to juggle his starting lineup. Hood was moved from small forward to shooting guard. Cedi Osman moved to small forward while Larry Nance Jr. started at power forward. Burks was the shooting guard in the third quarter after Hood was injured.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Indiana on Saturday.

Cavaliers: Host Washington on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
T. Thompson
13 C
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
11.8 Reb. Per Game 11.8
47.3 Field Goal % 53.7
46.4 Three Point % 53.5
70.3 Free Throw % 61.5
+ 2 Jaron Blossomgame made layup, assist by Alec Burks 0:12
+ 3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Jones 0:37
+ 2 Justin Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by Kosta Koufos 0:52
+ 3 Channing Frye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Jones 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic 1:11
  Defensive rebound by Kosta Koufos 1:20
  Jalen Jones missed jump shot 1:23
  Jalen Jones missed jump shot 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Frank Mason III 1:46
  Ante Zizic missed turnaround jump shot 1:49
+ 2 Kosta Koufos made jump shot, assist by Frank Mason III 2:10
Team Stats
Points 129 110
Field Goals 56-98 (57.1%) 43-81 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 13-29 (44.8%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 43
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 25 28
Team 10 8
Assists 31 20
Steals 6 4
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
30 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
A. Burks SG 10
22 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 13-11 38283033129
home team logo Cavaliers 5-20 27392321110
O/U 223, CLE +3
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
O/U 223, CLE +3
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 13-11 114.7 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 5-20 102.7 PPG 43.8 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
D. Fox PG 17.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 7.5 APG 45.8 FG%
J. Clarkson PG 16.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.1 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Fox PG 30 PTS 2 REB 12 AST
J. Clarkson PG 26 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
57.1 FG% 53.1
44.8 3PT FG% 38.5
57.1 FT% 73.7
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 29 30 2 12 3 0 1 4 12/16 4/5 2/3 0 2 58 +31
B. Hield 32 25 4 2 0 2 1 2 9/17 5/8 2/2 1 3 34 +14
N. Bjelica 29 13 4 2 0 0 1 2 6/8 1/2 0/0 1 3 20 +35
W. Cauley-Stein 26 10 6 3 2 0 1 3 5/5 0/0 0/2 2 4 23 +18
I. Shumpert 23 6 4 1 0 1 1 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 3 12 +17
Starters
D. Fox
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 29 30 2 12 3 0 1 4 12/16 4/5 2/3 0 2 58 +31
B. Hield 32 25 4 2 0 2 1 2 9/17 5/8 2/2 1 3 34 +14
N. Bjelica 29 13 4 2 0 0 1 2 6/8 1/2 0/0 1 3 20 +35
W. Cauley-Stein 26 10 6 3 2 0 1 3 5/5 0/0 0/2 2 4 23 +18
I. Shumpert 23 6 4 1 0 1 1 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 3 12 +17
Bench
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
B. McLemore
S. Labissiere
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bagley III 25 17 1 1 1 1 2 1 8/9 1/1 0/0 1 0 20 -6
B. Bogdanovic 22 15 4 4 0 0 0 3 7/18 1/5 0/0 1 3 27 +3
J. Jackson 22 7 0 3 0 0 0 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 0 13 +3
K. Koufos 14 6 8 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 6 17 -9
F. Mason III 6 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 2 -4
Y. Ferrell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -1
T. Williams 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -6
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 129 35 31 6 5 9 18 56/98 13/29 4/7 10 25 228 +95
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
T. Thompson
R. Hood
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 34 23 1 2 0 0 5 4 9/16 0/2 5/6 1 0 23 -28
L. Nance Jr. 31 11 7 0 0 0 1 5 4/5 0/0 3/4 2 5 17 -25
C. Osman 32 10 6 3 2 0 2 3 4/13 1/6 1/2 2 4 22 -22
T. Thompson 29 4 6 2 0 0 3 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 11 -25
R. Hood 14 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 0 6 -9
Starters
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
T. Thompson
R. Hood
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 34 23 1 2 0 0 5 4 9/16 0/2 5/6 1 0 23 -28
L. Nance Jr. 31 11 7 0 0 0 1 5 4/5 0/0 3/4 2 5 17 -25
C. Osman 32 10 6 3 2 0 2 3 4/13 1/6 1/2 2 4 22 -22
T. Thompson 29 4 6 2 0 0 3 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 11 -25
R. Hood 14 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 0 6 -9
Bench
J. Clarkson
A. Burks
C. Frye
A. Zizic
J. Blossomgame
J. Jones
G. Hill
K. Love
S. Dekker
D. Nwaba
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 29 26 4 1 1 0 2 1 11/19 4/7 0/1 0 4 31 +12
A. Burks 37 22 7 9 1 0 2 0 8/14 3/6 3/4 0 7 46 -2
C. Frye 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0 6 +2
A. Zizic 4 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 +2
J. Blossomgame 16 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -2
J. Jones 4 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +2
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 110 35 20 4 0 16 17 43/81 10/26 14/19 7 28 173 -95
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores