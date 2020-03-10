MIA
LAL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
G. Dragic
7 PG
L. James
23 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
41.2 Field Goal % 52.1
41.2 Three Point % 52.2
76.0 Free Throw % 69.9
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 0:00
  Justise Winslow missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder 0:01
  Dwyane Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  MIA team rebound 0:21
  Rodney McGruder missed layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball 0:21
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Personal foul on Justise Winslow 0:22
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 0:22
  Dwyane Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
Team Stats
Points 105 108
Field Goals 42-94 (44.7%) 41-90 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 60 52
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 36 34
Team 10 6
Assists 29 24
Steals 9 9
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 19 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Wade SG 3
15 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
28 PTS, 9 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 11-15 23352522105
home team logo Lakers 17-10 27282924108
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 11-15 108.2 PPG 47.7 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Lakers 17-10 113.3 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
J. Winslow SF 10.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.6 APG 39.1 FG%
K. Kuzma PF 17.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.1 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Winslow SF 28 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
K. Kuzma PF 33 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
44.7 FG% 45.6
32.4 3PT FG% 43.8
76.9 FT% 60.0
Heat
Starters
B. Adebayo
J. Richardson
R. McGruder
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Adebayo 28 12 10 5 2 2 4 2 6/11 0/0 0/2 4 6 32 -10
J. Richardson 30 10 3 5 1 0 0 3 3/10 2/4 2/2 1 2 24 +9
R. McGruder 23 10 2 0 0 0 0 3 4/8 2/4 0/0 1 1 12 -20
G. Dragic 17 7 2 2 0 0 2 0 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 2 11 -9
J. Johnson 16 0 3 2 0 1 3 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 2 5 -12
Bench
J. Winslow
K. Olynyk
D. Wade
D. Jones Jr.
W. Ellington
H. Whiteside
D. Waiters
T. Johnson
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Winslow 37 28 7 2 1 0 2 3 11/20 6/10 0/0 2 5 38 +5
K. Olynyk 23 15 4 3 1 0 3 2 6/10 0/3 3/3 0 4 23 +5
D. Wade 32 15 5 10 1 1 2 3 6/19 0/7 3/4 0 5 40 +6
D. Jones Jr. 29 8 14 0 3 3 1 1 3/4 0/0 2/2 5 9 27 +11
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 105 50 29 9 7 17 19 42/94 11/34 10/13 14 36 212 -15
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
L. James
L. Ball
J. Hart
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 39 33 7 1 0 0 3 0 14/22 3/7 2/2 1 6 39 +16
L. James 37 28 9 12 1 0 2 0 10/19 4/7 4/8 0 9 60 +18
L. Ball 37 10 7 4 3 2 1 1 4/11 1/3 1/2 4 3 29 +18
J. Hart 34 9 5 0 0 1 1 2 3/9 2/5 1/2 1 4 14 +8
J. McGee 14 4 8 0 0 4 2 1 1/7 0/0 2/4 2 6 14 +10
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Stephenson
T. Chandler
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Rondo
M. Beasley
J. Williams
B. Ingram
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 23 11 2 3 1 0 0 0 4/11 3/7 0/0 1 1 20 -14
L. Stephenson 15 6 2 1 1 0 2 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 2 9 -8
T. Chandler 24 4 5 2 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 2 14 -15
S. Mykhailiuk 11 3 1 1 2 0 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 7 -18
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 46 24 9 7 12 10 41/90 14/32 12/20 12 34 206 +15
NBA Scores