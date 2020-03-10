No Text
MIA
LAL
No Text
Key Players
G. Dragic
7 PG
L. James
23 SF
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|28.3
|Pts. Per Game
|28.3
|6.9
|Ast. Per Game
|6.9
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|52.1
|41.2
|Three Point %
|52.2
|76.0
|Free Throw %
|69.9
|Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|0:00
|Justise Winslow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder
|0:01
|Dwyane Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:04
|MIA team rebound
|0:21
|Rodney McGruder missed layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball
|0:21
|+ 1
|LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:22
|+ 1
|LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:22
|Personal foul on Justise Winslow
|0:22
|Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|0:22
|Dwyane Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|105
|108
|Field Goals
|42-94 (44.7%)
|41-90 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-34 (32.4%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|60
|52
|Offensive
|14
|12
|Defensive
|36
|34
|Team
|10
|6
|Assists
|29
|24
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|7
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|19
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|J. Winslow SF
|10.4 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|3.6 APG
|39.1 FG%
|
|K. Kuzma PF
|17.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.1 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Winslow SF
|28 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|K. Kuzma PF
|33 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.7
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|32.4
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. Adebayo
|28
|12
|10
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|6
|32
|-10
|J. Richardson
|30
|10
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|24
|+9
|R. McGruder
|23
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|12
|-20
|G. Dragic
|17
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|-9
|J. Johnson
|16
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|5
|-12
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Winslow
|37
|28
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11/20
|6/10
|0/0
|2
|5
|38
|+5
|K. Olynyk
|23
|15
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6/10
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|4
|23
|+5
|D. Wade
|32
|15
|5
|10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6/19
|0/7
|3/4
|0
|5
|40
|+6
|D. Jones Jr.
|29
|8
|14
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|9
|27
|+11
|W. Ellington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Waiters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Maten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|105
|50
|29
|9
|7
|17
|19
|42/94
|11/34
|10/13
|14
|36
|212
|-15
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|23
|11
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|20
|-14
|L. Stephenson
|15
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|9
|-8
|T. Chandler
|24
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|14
|-15
|S. Mykhailiuk
|11
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|-18
|R. Rondo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Beasley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Zubac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Caruso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|108
|46
|24
|9
|7
|12
|10
|41/90
|14/32
|12/20
|12
|34
|206
|+15