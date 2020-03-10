MIN
GS

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
K. Durant
35 SF
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
29.1 Pts. Per Game 29.1
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
49.5 Field Goal % 51.0
48.4 Three Point % 51.2
85.7 Free Throw % 93.0
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot, assist by Tyus Jones 0:16
+ 2 Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Kevin Durant 0:23
+ 3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:37
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose 0:42
  Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:47
+ 1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Shooting foul on Kevon Looney 1:00
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 3 free throws 1:08
Team Stats
Points 108 116
Field Goals 38-83 (45.8%) 39-93 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 19-43 (44.2%)
Free Throws 25-31 (80.6%) 19-21 (90.5%)
Total Rebounds 50 57
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 33 35
Team 8 8
Assists 28 25
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 18 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
31 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
S. Curry PG 30
38 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 13-14 24332031108
home team logo Warriors 19-9 30332825116
O/U 228.5, GS -10
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 13-14 109.8 PPG 44 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Warriors 19-9 116.4 PPG 45.4 RPG 28.0 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 21.2 PPG 11.9 RPG 2.3 APG 48.6 FG%
S. Curry PG 29.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.8 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 31 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
S. Curry PG 38 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
45.8 FG% 41.9
28.0 3PT FG% 44.2
80.6 FT% 90.5
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
T. Gibson
J. Teague
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Towns 34 31 11 4 0 1 4 2 11/15 1/4 8/12 4 7 47 -7
A. Wiggins 36 20 5 0 1 0 1 3 6/15 3/6 5/6 1 4 25 -5
R. Covington 25 7 4 0 1 1 3 3 2/7 1/5 2/2 0 4 10 -11
T. Gibson 17 4 3 0 1 0 1 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 2 7 -10
J. Teague 28 3 2 11 0 1 2 6 1/5 0/0 1/1 0 2 26 -9
Bench
D. Rose
D. Saric
G. Dieng
J. Okogie
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
J. Bayless
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 34 21 3 4 2 2 3 0 8/18 2/3 3/3 1 2 33 0
D. Saric 30 13 8 2 0 0 1 1 6/9 0/3 1/1 1 7 24 +2
G. Dieng 13 7 3 0 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/1 5/6 0 3 11 -1
J. Okogie 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -2
T. Jones 17 0 2 7 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 15 +3
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 108 42 28 5 6 16 18 38/83 7/25 25/31 9 33 201 -40
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
K. Durant
D. Green
K. Looney
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 35 38 7 6 2 1 2 1 12/23 7/14 7/7 1 6 58 +9
K. Thompson 36 26 2 1 1 1 4 0 8/22 4/7 6/6 0 2 28 +7
K. Durant 35 22 5 3 3 0 2 1 7/15 4/7 4/4 1 4 34 +9
D. Green 29 7 10 7 0 1 2 4 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 9 30 +11
K. Looney 22 2 5 2 0 1 0 6 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 1 12 +5
Bench
J. Jerebko
A. McKinnie
J. Bell
S. Livingston
Q. Cook
D. Cousins
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Iguodala
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 29 10 8 5 0 0 1 3 3/9 2/7 2/4 1 7 27 -3
A. McKinnie 23 7 6 0 0 1 2 5 3/7 1/3 0/0 4 2 12 -3
J. Bell 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 +2
S. Livingston 16 2 5 1 0 0 2 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 7 +3
Q. Cook 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 49 25 6 5 16 26 39/93 19/43 19/21 14 35 210 +40
