|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|29.1
|Pts. Per Game
|29.1
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|49.5
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|48.4
|Three Point %
|51.2
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|93.0
|
|
K. Towns
C
|
21.2
PPG
|
11.9
RPG
|
2.3
APG
|
48.6
FG%
|
|
S. Curry
PG
|
29.6
PPG
|
5.1
RPG
|
5.8
APG
|
51.3
FG%
|
|45.8
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|44.2
|
|
|80.6
|FT%
|90.5
|
|
K. Towns
|34
|31
|11
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|11/15
|1/4
|8/12
|4
|7
|47
|-7
|
A. Wiggins
|36
|20
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/15
|3/6
|5/6
|1
|4
|25
|-5
|
R. Covington
|25
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|10
|-11
|
T. Gibson
|17
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|7
|-10
|
J. Teague
|28
|3
|2
|11
|0
|1
|2
|6
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|26
|-9
|
K. Towns
|34
|31
|11
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|11/15
|1/4
|8/12
|4
|7
|47
|-7
|
A. Wiggins
|36
|20
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/15
|3/6
|5/6
|1
|4
|25
|-5
|
R. Covington
|25
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|10
|-11
|
T. Gibson
|17
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|7
|-10
|
J. Teague
|28
|3
|2
|11
|0
|1
|2
|6
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|26
|-9
|
D. Rose
|34
|21
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|8/18
|2/3
|3/3
|1
|2
|33
|0
|
D. Saric
|30
|13
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/9
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|7
|24
|+2
|
G. Dieng
|13
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|5/6
|0
|3
|11
|-1
|
J. Okogie
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|3
|-2
|
T. Jones
|17
|0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|15
|+3
|
A. Tolliver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Nunnally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
K. Bates-Diop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
L. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|108
|42
|28
|5
|6
|16
|18
|38/83
|7/25
|25/31
|9
|33
|201
|-40
|
S. Curry
|35
|38
|7
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1
|12/23
|7/14
|7/7
|1
|6
|58
|+9
|
K. Thompson
|36
|26
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|8/22
|4/7
|6/6
|0
|2
|28
|+7
|
K. Durant
|35
|22
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|7/15
|4/7
|4/4
|1
|4
|34
|+9
|
D. Green
|29
|7
|10
|7
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|9
|30
|+11
|
K. Looney
|22
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|1
|12
|+5
|
S. Curry
|35
|38
|7
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1
|12/23
|7/14
|7/7
|1
|6
|58
|+9
|
K. Thompson
|36
|26
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|8/22
|4/7
|6/6
|0
|2
|28
|+7
|
K. Durant
|35
|22
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|7/15
|4/7
|4/4
|1
|4
|34
|+9
|
D. Green
|29
|7
|10
|7
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|9
|30
|+11
|
K. Looney
|22
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|1
|12
|+5
|
J. Jerebko
|29
|10
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|2/7
|2/4
|1
|7
|27
|-3
|
A. McKinnie
|23
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|2
|12
|-3
|
J. Bell
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|+2
|
S. Livingston
|16
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|7
|+3
|
Q. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cousins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Derrickson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
A. Iguodala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|116
|49
|25
|6
|5
|16
|26
|39/93
|19/43
|19/21
|14
|35
|210
|+40