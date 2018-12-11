PHO
Forbes' double-double fuels Spurs by Suns 111-86

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Bryn Forbes had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns 111-86 on Tuesday night.

San Antonio has won three straight halfway through a six-game homestand. The Spurs, who are allowing 113.3 points per game, have limited their opponents to 101 points during their winning streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points in 25 minutes. He sat out the fourth quarter with San Antonio leading by as many as 25 points.

Phoenix, which was without leading scorer Devin Booker for the fifth straight game, never led while falling to 4-24.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 23 points and De'Anthony Melton added 17. Rookie DeAndre Ayton was the only other Phoenix player in double figures, scoring 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

DeMar DeRozan was held to a season-low five points, but the 6-foot-7 guard attempted just six shots as he set up his teammates. DeRozan had eight of his nine assists in the first half, setting up six 3-point shots by drawing the defense into the lane on his drives.

San Antonio finished 13 for 21 on 3-pointers, falling one shy of matching their season-high for 3s.

Four of DeRozan's assists in the first half were to Forbes.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Forbes matched a career high with five 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker missed his fifth straight game with a strained left hamstring. Booker suffered the injuring trying to save possession on a ball going out of bounds against the Lakers on Dec. 2. . Phoenix has had eight different players lead the team in game scoring this season. . Warren's season high is 29 points, which he set Nov. 8 against Boston.

Spurs: DeRozan's eight assists in the first half were the second-most he has had in any half in his career. DeRozan had 10 assists and 30 points in the second half against Portland on Feb. 1, 2014. . Forbes has scored in double figures in 21 games this season, the most by an undrafted player. Robert Covington, Wesley Matthews and Justin Holiday and Rodney McGruder all have 17 games in double figures.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Spurs: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Ayton
22 C
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
59.8 Field Goal % 48.0
59.7 Three Point % 48.2
75.8 Free Throw % 85.6
+ 1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Shooting foul on Richaun Holmes 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Derrick White 0:41
+ 2 Marco Belinelli made finger-roll layup, assist by Derrick White 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Quincy Pondexter 1:10
  Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Personal foul on Chimezie Metu 1:21
+ 2 Chimezie Metu made hook shot, assist by Quincy Pondexter 1:29
  Defensive rebound by Quincy Pondexter 1:40
  Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:43
Points 86 111
Field Goals 33-82 (40.2%) 41-83 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 46 50
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 32 38
Team 6 4
Assists 19 28
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
D. Melton PG 14
17 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
B. Forbes SG 11
24 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Suns 4-24 2026182286
home team logo Spurs 14-14 29302923111
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
away team logo Suns 4-24 102.8 PPG 40 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Spurs 14-14 110.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 23.8 APG
T. Warren SF 17.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.2 APG 51.1 FG%
B. Forbes SG 11.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.1 APG 45.0 FG%
T. Warren SF 23 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
B. Forbes SG 24 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
40.2 FG% 49.4
28.6 3PT FG% 61.9
85.7 FT% 84.2
T. Warren
D. Melton
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Warren 24 23 6 2 0 0 1 3 9/16 1/5 4/4 2 4 32 -5
D. Melton 33 17 7 6 2 0 5 1 7/16 3/7 0/0 1 6 33 -3
D. Ayton 30 12 11 4 0 2 0 2 6/10 0/0 0/0 3 8 33 -1
M. Bridges 31 8 4 0 0 0 1 4 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 3 11 -23
J. Jackson 35 7 4 1 3 0 4 2 2/14 1/4 2/2 0 4 12 -18
R. Holmes
T. Daniels
J. Evans
D. Bender
G. King
R. Anderson
J. Crawford
E. Moreland
D. Booker
E. Okobo
T. Ariza
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 17 8 2 2 0 3 0 3 2/4 0/0 4/5 1 1 17 -24
T. Daniels 16 5 0 0 0 0 1 3 1/4 1/4 2/3 0 0 4 -11
J. Evans 26 4 3 3 2 0 3 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 3 12 -18
D. Bender 18 2 2 1 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 -13
G. King 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -9
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 86 40 19 7 5 17 22 33/82 8/28 12/14 8 32 159 -125
B. Forbes
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. DeRozan
D. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Forbes 32 24 11 3 1 0 2 1 8/14 5/5 3/3 0 11 40 +22
L. Aldridge 24 18 5 0 1 1 4 2 8/16 0/0 2/4 1 4 21 +10
R. Gay 23 13 4 2 2 1 1 3 4/7 1/3 4/4 0 4 23 +15
D. DeRozan 25 5 2 9 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/0 1/2 0 2 24 +15
D. White 27 4 3 7 3 0 1 1 1/8 0/3 2/2 0 3 23 +12
D. Cunningham
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
P. Mills
C. Metu
Q. Pondexter
D. Bertans
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Cunningham 23 14 3 0 0 0 0 0 5/7 4/4 0/0 0 3 17 0
M. Belinelli 23 11 3 1 0 0 1 1 5/12 1/4 0/0 1 2 15 +4
J. Poeltl 20 8 11 1 0 0 2 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 6 5 19 +22
P. Mills 24 7 1 3 0 0 2 0 1/3 1/1 4/4 0 1 12 +21
C. Metu 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +1
Q. Pondexter 9 3 3 2 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 9 +3
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 111 46 28 7 2 15 15 41/83 13/21 16/19 8 38 207 +125
