Pistons travel to Charlotte hoping to end losing streak

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 11, 2018

CHARLOTTE -- The Detroit Pistons continue a rugged stretch in their schedule Wednesday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets for the first of two meeting in the next 10 days.

The Pistons have lost five in a row, a sequence that, coincidentally, came immediately in the wake of arguably their best win of the season, a 111-102 home triumph over the Golden State Warriors.

They have since lost in succession to Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, New Orleans and the 76ers a second time.

The Pistons will return home after the Charlotte game, only to find Boston and a rematch with the Bucks awaiting them.

"We are trying to get every bit of positive out of this stretch," Pistons coach Dwane Casey told reporters after Monday's 116-102 loss at Philadelphia. "This is the stretch from hell, but again this is going to make us a better team, closer together, tougher hopefully.

"It should make us tougher because this feeling doesn't feel good and I told our players, 'The only people who can pick ourselves out by the bootstraps are ourselves.' And it wasn't too long ago when Philadelphia was feeling this way almost every other night. But now look at them. They kept building habits, kept building culture, a winning mindset, and now look where they are now. That's where we want to build once everyone gets back and gets healthy."

One guy the Pistons figure to get back Wednesday is Blake Griffin, who was given Monday's game off to rest.

He and the Pistons in general will have revenge on their minds following a 113-103 home loss to the Hornets last month.

Griffin had one of his worst games of the season that night, held to 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting, including 0 for 5 on 3-pointers.

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 22 rebounds in the loss, but the Pistons were done in by Charlotte's little guys -- Kemba Walker and Tony Parker, each of whom scored 24 points while combining for 20-for-35 shooting.

The veteran duo has gotten back on a hot run of late, leading Charlotte to wins in each of its last two games.

Walker had 21 points and Parker 19 in a 113-107 home win over Denver on Friday, before Walker went for 25 and Parker 16 in a 119-107 triumph at New York on Sunday.

The two wins returned the Hornets to .500 at 13-13. They haven't been more than two games over or under .500 all season.

Parker, who scored a total of just 14 points in his first four games for the Hornets this season, has come on strong of late, scoring in double figures in five of the last seven games.

His clutch shooting late in the win over Denver earned the praise of teammate Marvin Williams.

"The bigger the moment, the better he is," Williams said to reporters. "He's a champion and he has experience in those situations. It's great to have a teammate like that."

Parker and Griffin are quite familiar with one another, having spent 7 1/2 seasons as rivals in the Western Conference for the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

That rivalry reached its apex when Griffin recorded a triple-double in a two-point win over the Spurs in Game 7 of the first round in the 2015 playoffs, a loss that denied San Antonio an opportunity to repeat as champion.

Parker countered with 20 points in the loss.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
K. Walker
15 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
47.1 Field Goal % 43.0
46.8 Three Point % 43.6
74.0 Free Throw % 83.2
+ 2 Cody Zeller made driving layup, assist by Nicolas Batum 2:53
+ 3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 3:30
  Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker 3:34
  Discontinue dribble turnover on Jeremy Lamb 4:01
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 4:05
  Blake Griffin missed turnaround jump shot 4:07
  Personal foul on Marvin Williams 4:20
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 4:30
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 4:34
  Shooting foul on Andre Drummond 4:34
  Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker 4:35
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
L. Galloway
A. Drummond
B. Brown
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 33 26 10 6 0 1 1 2 9/16 3/6 5/7 0 10 48 +1
R. Jackson 25 18 1 2 0 1 1 4 6/13 4/11 2/2 1 0 23 +4
L. Galloway 25 14 3 2 2 0 0 2 5/10 3/4 1/1 2 1 23 -3
A. Drummond 29 11 12 0 1 6 3 2 5/11 0/0 1/2 4 8 27 0
B. Brown 28 8 5 2 1 2 1 3 4/5 0/1 0/2 1 4 19 +2
On Bench
J. Leuer
S. Johnson
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
I. Smith
R. Bullock
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Leuer 5 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 0 4 +1
S. Johnson 17 5 5 3 0 0 2 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 4 14 +3
Z. Pachulia 16 4 3 1 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 2 8 +1
J. Calderon 20 4 4 5 0 0 0 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 4 18 -3
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 101 47 22 4 10 12 24 39/83 13/34 10/15 10 37 184 +6
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
C. Zeller
J. Lamb
M. Williams
N. Batum
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 35 26 6 8 1 1 1 1 6/22 4/10 10/11 0 6 49 +6
C. Zeller 24 12 9 1 0 0 1 3 5/9 0/1 2/2 4 5 22 +7
J. Lamb 32 10 4 2 0 0 1 1 3/12 0/2 4/4 1 3 17 +3
M. Williams 35 9 10 1 1 1 0 5 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 10 23 +6
N. Batum 28 2 2 3 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 10 -5
On Bench
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 18 16 0 3 3 0 0 1 5/9 0/0 6/7 0 0 25 +1
W. Hernangomez 15 13 3 0 0 0 0 1 5/6 1/1 2/2 0 3 16 -6
M. Monk 10 7 1 0 0 1 3 0 3/9 1/3 0/1 0 1 6 -9
F. Kaminsky 8 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 3/6 1 0 8 -8
M. Bridges 17 2 3 0 1 1 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 6 0
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 222 100 39 20 6 4 7 14 32/81 9/27 27/33 6 33 182 -5
