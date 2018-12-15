GS
Curry, Thompson help Warriors beat Kings 130-125

  • Dec 15, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Klay Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds left, Stephen Curry added four free throws down the stretch and the Golden State Warriors ended the game on a big run after a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, beating the Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Friday night.

Curry finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Thompson had 27 points and nine rebounds while Kevin Durant added 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Two days after a 20-point home loss to NBA-leading Toronto, the Warriors put up 103 points through three quarters, went stagnant for more than eight minutes in the fourth before outscoring the Kings 17-2 over the final 3:03.

Durant had 13 points in the fourth quarter, including eight of the first 10 during Golden State's late surge, but Thompson came up with the biggest shot with his fourth 3-pointer of the night.

The Kings repeatedly left Thompson unguarded throughout the game and paid for it in the end when his 27-footer put the Warriors up 126-125.

After De'Aaron Fox missed a jumper, Curry made two free throws with 14.8 seconds remaining. Buddy Hield's desperation 3-point try also missed, and Curry added two more free throws to close out Golden State's second win over Sacramento this year.

Draymond Green had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors.

Hield scored 27 points for the Kings. Fox had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Willie Cauley-Stein finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The wild ending was in stark contrast to the first half when Golden State controlled the pace and the flow while leading by 16.

The Warriors came out much crisper and sharper offensively than they had been in their 113-93 loss to the Raptors two nights earlier.

Curry, Durant and Thompson combined for 51 point and nine 3s, and Golden State had a 13-2 run late in the second quarter to go up 76-64.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (sore right hip) was held out for a third consecutive game, although coach Steve Kerr is hopeful that Iguodala will play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. ... Shaun Livingston did not play after suffering a pelvic contusion in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III left in the first half with a left knee sprain and did not return.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Memphis on Monday night.

Kings: Play at Dallas on Sunday night.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
D. Fox
5 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
51.1 Field Goal % 47.7
51.3 Three Point % 47.5
93.0 Free Throw % 72.2
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 0:02
  Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Durant 0:23
  De'Aaron Fox missed fade-away jump shot 0:26
  Personal foul on Draymond Green 0:31
Team Stats
Points 130 125
Field Goals 44-96 (45.8%) 45-96 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 15-40 (37.5%) 15-44 (34.1%)
Free Throws 27-36 (75.0%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 69 48
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 45 35
Team 9 6
Assists 32 33
Steals 5 6
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 23 28
Technicals 0 0
S. Curry PG 30
35 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
D. Fox PG 5
25 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 20-10 42342727130
home team logo Kings 15-13 38263328125
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
away team logo Warriors 20-10 115.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 27.9 APG
home team logo Kings 15-13 115.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.5 APG
S. Curry PG 28.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.7 APG 50.4 FG%
B. Hield SG 18.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.6 APG 47.5 FG%
S. Curry PG 35 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
B. Hield SG 27 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
45.8 FG% 46.9
37.5 3PT FG% 34.1
75.0 FT% 80.0
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
K. Looney
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 36 35 7 6 3 0 1 2 11/23 5/14 8/8 1 6 56 +18
K. Durant 36 33 8 8 0 0 4 1 9/20 4/8 11/12 2 6 53 +23
K. Thompson 37 27 9 3 1 0 0 2 10/27 4/12 3/4 1 8 43 +8
K. Looney 28 10 8 3 0 0 0 5 5/5 0/0 0/2 5 3 24 +19
D. Green 31 2 14 10 1 0 5 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 32 +16
Bench
J. Jerebko
Q. Cook
D. Lee
A. McKinnie
J. Bell
D. Cousins
D. Jones
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 24 8 1 0 0 0 2 3 3/6 0/2 2/4 0 1 7 -12
Q. Cook 12 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/4 1/1 2/2 0 1 7 -13
D. Lee 8 5 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 1 6 -1
A. McKinnie 15 3 8 1 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/2 1/4 4 4 11 -24
J. Bell 9 2 2 0 0 0 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -9
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 130 60 32 5 0 18 23 44/96 15/40 27/36 15 45 241 +25
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 32 27 4 2 0 0 0 2 11/21 5/13 0/0 2 2 35 -10
D. Fox 34 25 6 9 2 0 4 5 9/19 1/4 6/6 1 5 47 -7
W. Cauley-Stein 33 22 11 3 0 1 0 5 7/11 0/0 8/11 2 9 40 -17
N. Bjelica 21 18 3 1 1 0 0 5 6/9 4/5 2/2 2 1 24 -17
I. Shumpert 23 5 4 3 2 1 3 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 4 15 -11
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
M. Bagley III
Y. Ferrell
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 34 12 1 7 0 0 4 3 4/13 1/8 3/4 0 1 23 +11
J. Jackson 25 9 3 1 0 1 0 3 3/7 2/6 1/2 0 3 15 +6
M. Bagley III 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +3
Y. Ferrell 14 3 3 3 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 0 3 11 +5
K. Koufos 14 0 6 4 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 14 +12
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 125 42 33 6 3 13 28 45/96 15/44 20/25 7 35 229 -25
NBA Scores