MIA
MEM

Heat-Grizzlies Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 13, 2018

MEMPHIS -- Two teams that hope to bring the better defense to the floor clash Friday night when the Miami Heat visits the Memphis Grizzlies.

The clubs are meeting for the first time this season, after the Heat swept last year's season series by holding the Grizzlies to 82 and 89 points in the two games.

This time around, Miami will have to deal with a Memphis squad that ranks second in the NBA in points allowed and is coming off a brilliant defensive effort in a 92-83 home win over Portland on Wednesday.

It was the 24th time in 27 games this season that the Grizzlies have held their opponent under its scoring average. This time, it was 13 fewer points than the Trail Blazers had scored in any previous game this season.

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff couldn't stop talking afterward about an effort that limited the Trail Blazers to 36.8 percent shooting and just six 3-pointers.

"Our defense tonight, they got after it," he gushed. "That's an impressive defensive effort out of our crew."

The Heat was on the other end of that type of performance in its 111-84 loss at Utah on Wednesday, totaling six fewer points than in any previous contest.

Despite the fact his team was playing its fourth straight on the road, this one without point guard Goran Dragic and center Hassan Whiteside, Miami coach Eric Spoelstra labeled the performance "our worst game of the year" and "not acceptable."

Heat veteran Dwyane Wade isn't concerned about a potential carryover effect, especially with his team having already won twice on the trip.

"Just ball this one up and throw this one out," he instructed reporters after Wednesday's game. "When you're on a six-game road trip, all you're trying to do go is go 3-3. And if you go 4-2, it's an amazing trip.

"So we got two on this trip already. Tonight, they whipped our butt. But we don't harp on it. We've got to get ready for the next game."

Miami caps its six-game trip Sunday at New Orleans.

The Heat expects Whiteside back in the lineup at Memphis after he missed the first four games of the trip to witness the birth of his son.

Dragic remains a question mark with a sore knee.

The presence of the defensive-minded Whiteside could be critical against the Grizzlies given the Heat's dominance in last year's two meetings.

Miami held the Grizzlies to 38.9 percent shooting in its 107-82 win at Memphis last December, before Whiteside contributed three blocks, a steal and eight rebounds to an equally suffocating 115-89 home win in February.

Thanks to a healthy Mike Conley and better depth, the Grizzlies are an improved offensive team this season. They've gone from 99.3 points per game last season, the second-fewest in the league, to 102.9 this year (28th), while rising from 27th in the league in field goal percentage a year ago (44.7) to 16th this season (45.4).

Conley missed both meetings last season with an Achilles injury. He has returned to play all 27 games this year, scoring in double figures in 24 of them.

He had 23 in the win over Portland on Wednesday.

Key Players
J. Richardson
0 SG
M. Gasol
33 C
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
40.2 Field Goal % 44.2
40.2 Three Point % 44.1
83.7 Free Throw % 73.5
  Full timeout called 3:08
+ 2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 3:08
+ 2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Josh Richardson 3:32
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 3:48
  Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:53
  Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol 4:04
  Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:05
+ 3 Shelvin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 4:25
+ 3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 4:51
+ 1 Garrett Temple made free throw 5:09
  Shooting foul on Tyler Johnson 5:09
Team Stats
Points 90 87
Field Goals 33-77 (42.9%) 32-73 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 15-39 (38.5%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 55 40
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 31 23
Team 10 9
Assists 28 20
Steals 3 7
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 13 7
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 1 3
J. Richardson SG 0
14 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
M. Conley PG 11
19 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 11-16 2922201990
home team logo Grizzlies 16-11 2821241487
MEM -4, O/U 196
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 11-16 107.2 PPG 47.1 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 16-11 102.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
T. Johnson SG 10.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.2 APG 43.8 FG%
M. Conley PG 20.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.5 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Johnson SG 17 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
M. Conley PG 19 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
42.9 FG% 43.8
38.5 3PT FG% 23.1
64.3 FT% 77.3
Heat
Starters
T. Johnson
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Johnson 28 17 4 4 1 0 2 3 5/11 4/7 3/5 0 4 28 +9
J. Richardson 33 14 5 6 1 0 0 2 5/14 2/7 2/3 2 3 32 +2
K. Olynyk 22 14 5 5 1 1 1 1 5/9 4/7 0/1 1 4 30 +12
D. Jones Jr. 20 11 6 1 0 1 0 3 5/9 1/1 0/0 2 4 20 +14
B. Adebayo 22 4 7 4 0 1 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 4 19 +5
On Bench
W. Ellington
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
D. Wade
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Ellington 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 0
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 90 45 28 3 6 13 18 33/77 15/39 9/14 14 31 130 +42
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
M. Gasol
K. Anderson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Conley 34 19 3 8 2 2 0 0 6/13 1/3 6/6 1 2 42 +5
J. Jackson Jr. 22 15 4 0 2 1 2 2 6/9 0/2 3/5 1 3 20 +6
G. Temple 32 13 3 3 1 0 0 0 4/7 3/6 2/3 1 2 23 +9
M. Gasol 32 11 7 5 0 0 1 0 5/14 0/4 1/2 1 6 27 +4
K. Anderson 15 8 2 0 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 4/4 0 2 10 0
On Bench
J. Green
J. Noah
S. Mack
M. Brooks
O. Casspi
W. Selden Jr.
C. Parsons
D. Stephens
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 20 7 5 0 0 0 2 3 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 4 10 -9
J. Noah 12 5 3 1 1 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 2 11 -6
S. Mack 22 5 2 3 0 0 1 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 1 12 -10
M. Brooks 15 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 1 0 5 -9
O. Casspi 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
W. Selden Jr. 10 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 218 87 31 20 7 4 7 14 32/73 6/26 17/22 8 23 162 -15
