MIL
CLE
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
J. Clarkson
8 PG
|25.3
|Min. Per Game
|25.3
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|58.2
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|57.5
|Three Point %
|44.6
|69.3
|Free Throw %
|85.9
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:01
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|0:23
|Jordan Clarkson missed driving dunk
|0:25
|+ 1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:32
|+ 1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:32
|Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson
|0:32
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:32
|Rodney Hood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:36
|+ 1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:44
|MIL team rebound
|0:44
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|114
|102
|Field Goals
|40-94 (42.6%)
|35-87 (40.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-41 (29.3%)
|13-36 (36.1%)
|Free Throws
|22-28 (78.6%)
|19-21 (90.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|59
|55
|Offensive
|14
|13
|Defensive
|39
|37
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|26
|24
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|17
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
44 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
14 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|25.9 PPG
|13.1 RPG
|6.0 APG
|57.5 FG%
|
|J. Clarkson PG
|16.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|44 PTS
|14 REB
|8 AST
|J. Clarkson PG
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|40.2
|
|
|29.3
|3PT FG%
|36.1
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|90.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Antetokounmpo
|37
|44
|14
|8
|0
|2
|4
|5
|14/19
|0/0
|16/21
|4
|10
|72
|+25
|B. Lopez
|32
|19
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7/15
|3/10
|2/2
|1
|4
|26
|+12
|E. Bledsoe
|30
|16
|5
|6
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6/19
|1/8
|3/3
|2
|3
|31
|+8
|P. Connaughton
|30
|6
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|6
|27
|+9
|T. Snell
|26
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|14
|+2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Ilyasova
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/11
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|1
|15
|0
|D. DiVincenzo
|23
|6
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|14
|+8
|T. Maker
|10
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|7
|-13
|G. Hill
|23
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|4
|11
|+5
|J. Morris
|8
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|8
|+4
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brogdon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Middleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Duval
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|114
|53
|26
|9
|6
|9
|17
|40/94
|12/41
|22/28
|14
|39
|225
|+60
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Clarkson
|32
|23
|5
|4
|2
|0
|4
|3
|8/19
|2/8
|5/5
|1
|4
|34
|-1
|L. Nance Jr.
|36
|14
|10
|6
|3
|1
|4
|5
|5/8
|2/3
|2/2
|3
|7
|36
|+6
|M. Dellavedova
|26
|10
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|23
|+3
|D. Nwaba
|12
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|4
|13
|-2
|J. Blossomgame
|11
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|7
|0
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zizic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|102
|50
|24
|7
|2
|15
|25
|35/87
|13/36
|19/21
|13
|37
|194
|-60