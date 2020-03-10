MIL
CLE

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
J. Clarkson
8 PG
25.3 Min. Per Game 25.3
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
58.2 Field Goal % 44.9
57.5 Three Point % 44.6
69.3 Free Throw % 85.9
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:23
  Jordan Clarkson missed driving dunk 0:25
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:32
  Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:32
  Rodney Hood missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:44
  MIL team rebound 0:44
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:44
Team Stats
Points 114 102
Field Goals 40-94 (42.6%) 35-87 (40.2%)
3-Pointers 12-41 (29.3%) 13-36 (36.1%)
Free Throws 22-28 (78.6%) 19-21 (90.5%)
Total Rebounds 59 55
Offensive 14 13
Defensive 39 37
Team 6 5
Assists 26 24
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 17 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
44 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
14 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 19-9 27343023114
home team logo Cavaliers 7-22 16313025102
CLE +9.5, O/U 219
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
CLE +9.5, O/U 219
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 19-9 118.1 PPG 50.3 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 7-22 103.4 PPG 44 RPG 19.5 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.9 PPG 13.1 RPG 6.0 APG 57.5 FG%
J. Clarkson PG 16.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.1 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 44 PTS 14 REB 8 AST
J. Clarkson PG 23 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
42.6 FG% 40.2
29.3 3PT FG% 36.1
78.6 FT% 90.5
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 37 44 14 8 0 2 4 5 14/19 0/0 16/21 4 10 72 +25
B. Lopez 32 19 5 1 1 1 2 1 7/15 3/10 2/2 1 4 26 +12
E. Bledsoe 30 16 5 6 0 1 3 2 6/19 1/8 3/3 2 3 31 +8
P. Connaughton 30 6 7 6 2 0 0 1 2/8 2/7 0/0 1 6 27 +9
T. Snell 26 6 3 2 1 0 0 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 3 14 +2
Bench
E. Ilyasova
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
G. Hill
J. Morris
J. Smith
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 15 11 4 0 0 0 0 1 4/11 3/3 0/0 3 1 15 0
D. DiVincenzo 23 6 3 0 3 2 0 3 3/7 0/3 0/0 1 2 14 +8
T. Maker 10 3 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 7 -13
G. Hill 23 2 6 1 1 0 0 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 4 11 +5
J. Morris 8 1 2 2 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 2 8 +4
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Middleton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 114 53 26 9 6 9 17 40/94 12/41 22/28 14 39 225 +60
Cavaliers
Starters
R. Hood
A. Burks
C. Frye
C. Osman
C. Sexton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Hood 28 19 3 3 0 0 0 3 7/14 3/7 2/2 1 2 28 -17
A. Burks 27 12 9 1 1 0 4 2 4/11 1/2 3/3 5 4 20 -5
C. Frye 13 9 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 2/3 3/3 0 3 11 -10
C. Osman 26 5 4 2 0 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 4 13 -16
C. Sexton 23 5 3 1 0 0 1 1 2/11 0/2 1/2 1 2 9 -18
Bench
J. Clarkson
L. Nance Jr.
M. Dellavedova
D. Nwaba
J. Blossomgame
T. Thompson
K. Love
J. Henson
A. Zizic
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 32 23 5 4 2 0 4 3 8/19 2/8 5/5 1 4 34 -1
L. Nance Jr. 36 14 10 6 3 1 4 5 5/8 2/3 2/2 3 7 36 +6
M. Dellavedova 26 10 3 5 1 0 1 5 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 3 23 +3
D. Nwaba 12 5 5 1 0 1 0 1 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 4 13 -2
J. Blossomgame 11 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 7 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 102 50 24 7 2 15 25 35/87 13/36 19/21 13 37 194 -60
