WAS
BKN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
44.3 Field Goal % 41.2
43.9 Three Point % 41.3
67.3 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving dunk, assist by John Wall 0:01
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:04
+ 2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving dunk 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr. 0:34
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
+ 2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 1:01
+ 3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 1:08
+ 1 John Wall made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:32
  WAS team rebound 1:32
  John Wall missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:32
  Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie 1:32
Team Stats
Points 118 125
Field Goals 49-90 (54.4%) 44-84 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 26-31 (83.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 56
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 22 37
Team 12 10
Assists 30 34
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
31 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
27 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 11-18 31282633118
home team logo Nets 12-18 27433124125
BKN -2.5, O/U 225.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
BKN -2.5, O/U 225.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 11-18 112.1 PPG 40.7 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Nets 12-18 109.3 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 22.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.3 APG 46.7 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 16.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.9 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 31 PTS 1 REB 9 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 27 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
54.4 FG% 52.4
37.9 3PT FG% 35.5
56.3 FT% 83.9
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
J. Wall
J. Green
T. Satoransky
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 39 31 1 9 0 0 0 2 13/22 2/3 3/4 0 1 50 -2
J. Wall 35 17 1 13 1 0 2 2 7/16 1/7 2/3 0 1 43 -5
J. Green 25 12 2 0 1 0 1 3 4/5 3/3 1/1 0 2 14 -7
T. Satoransky 15 7 1 1 0 0 1 4 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 1 9 -7
T. Bryant 16 7 3 1 0 2 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/1 0 3 13 -7
Starters
B. Beal
J. Wall
J. Green
T. Satoransky
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 39 31 1 9 0 0 0 2 13/22 2/3 3/4 0 1 50 -2
J. Wall 35 17 1 13 1 0 2 2 7/16 1/7 2/3 0 1 43 -5
J. Green 25 12 2 0 1 0 1 3 4/5 3/3 1/1 0 2 14 -7
T. Satoransky 15 7 1 1 0 0 1 4 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 1 9 -7
T. Bryant 16 7 3 1 0 2 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/1 0 3 13 -7
Bench
M. Morris
A. Rivers
K. Oubre Jr.
S. Dekker
O. Porter Jr.
J. McRae
D. Robinson
O. White
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 27 15 3 2 0 0 4 6 7/8 0/1 1/2 0 3 18 +2
A. Rivers 34 14 3 3 0 0 0 3 5/10 3/6 1/3 1 2 23 -1
K. Oubre Jr. 28 10 6 0 0 0 0 3 5/12 0/2 0/0 1 5 16 -7
S. Dekker 17 5 5 1 2 1 0 0 2/5 0/2 1/2 1 4 15 -1
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 118 25 30 4 3 9 24 49/90 11/29 9/16 3 22 201 -35
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
R. Hollis-Jefferson
R. Kurucs
J. Allen
D. Russell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harris 30 19 2 6 1 1 1 1 8/13 3/7 0/0 0 2 34 +3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 32 15 9 6 1 0 2 3 6/11 0/0 3/5 1 8 35 +1
R. Kurucs 29 15 6 1 0 0 0 1 5/6 1/1 4/4 1 5 23 +5
J. Allen 28 12 5 2 1 2 0 1 4/7 0/0 4/4 0 5 24 +9
D. Russell 28 8 3 9 0 0 5 3 3/12 1/5 1/1 0 3 24 +9
Starters
J. Harris
R. Hollis-Jefferson
R. Kurucs
J. Allen
D. Russell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harris 30 19 2 6 1 1 1 1 8/13 3/7 0/0 0 2 34 +3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 32 15 9 6 1 0 2 3 6/11 0/0 3/5 1 8 35 +1
R. Kurucs 29 15 6 1 0 0 0 1 5/6 1/1 4/4 1 5 23 +5
J. Allen 28 12 5 2 1 2 0 1 4/7 0/0 4/4 0 5 24 +9
D. Russell 28 8 3 9 0 0 5 3 3/12 1/5 1/1 0 3 24 +9
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
J. Dudley
E. Davis
K. Faried
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
S. Napier
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 31 27 4 6 0 0 1 2 8/15 2/7 9/11 1 3 42 +1
D. Carroll 25 12 5 1 1 0 0 2 4/10 3/7 1/2 1 4 20 -3
J. Dudley 17 9 5 2 1 0 0 2 3/6 1/3 2/2 1 4 19 +4
E. Davis 15 8 7 1 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/1 2/2 4 3 16 +6
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 125 46 34 5 3 10 17 44/84 11/31 26/31 9 37 237 +35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores