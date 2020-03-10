No Text
WAS
BKN
No Text
Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|43.9
|Three Point %
|41.3
|67.3
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|+ 2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving dunk, assist by John Wall
|0:01
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:04
|+ 2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving dunk
|0:28
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|0:34
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:37
|+ 2
|Bradley Beal made driving layup
|1:01
|+ 3
|Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|1:08
|+ 1
|John Wall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:32
|WAS team rebound
|1:32
|John Wall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:32
|Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|118
|125
|Field Goals
|49-90 (54.4%)
|44-84 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|26-31 (83.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|56
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|22
|37
|Team
|12
|10
|Assists
|30
|34
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|2
|2
Video Carousel
B. Beal SG 3
31 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
27 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|B. Beal SG
|22.9 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|4.3 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
|S. Dinwiddie PG
|16.9 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.9 APG
|47.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Beal SG
|31 PTS
|1 REB
|9 AST
|S. Dinwiddie PG
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|54.4
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|35.5
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|83.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. Beal
|39
|31
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13/22
|2/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|50
|-2
|J. Wall
|35
|17
|1
|13
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/16
|1/7
|2/3
|0
|1
|43
|-5
|J. Green
|25
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/5
|3/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|14
|-7
|T. Satoransky
|15
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|9
|-7
|T. Bryant
|16
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|3
|13
|-7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Morris
|27
|15
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|7/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|18
|+2
|A. Rivers
|34
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|3/6
|1/3
|1
|2
|23
|-1
|K. Oubre Jr.
|28
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/12
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|16
|-7
|S. Dekker
|17
|5
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|4
|15
|-1
|O. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McRae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Randle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mahinmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|118
|25
|30
|4
|3
|9
|24
|49/90
|11/29
|9/16
|3
|22
|201
|-35
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Harris
|30
|19
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8/13
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|34
|+3
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|32
|15
|9
|6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|8
|35
|+1
|R. Kurucs
|29
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|5
|23
|+5
|J. Allen
|28
|12
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|5
|24
|+9
|D. Russell
|28
|8
|3
|9
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3/12
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|3
|24
|+9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Dinwiddie
|31
|27
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/15
|2/7
|9/11
|1
|3
|42
|+1
|D. Carroll
|25
|12
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|3/7
|1/2
|1
|4
|20
|-3
|J. Dudley
|17
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|4
|19
|+4
|E. Davis
|15
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|3
|16
|+6
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LeVert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Crabbe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Napier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|125
|46
|34
|5
|3
|10
|17
|44/84
|11/31
|26/31
|9
|37
|237
|+35