Rockets look for rare road win against Grizzlies

  • Dec 14, 2018

MEMPHIS -- James Harden will attempt to snap his team out of its road woes Saturday night when the Houston Rockets visit the Memphis Grizzlies for his encore performance after a 50-point triple-double two days earlier.

Harden's big night helped the Rockets complete a 2-0 homestand with a 126-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston also beat Portland during its short stay at home.

But now it's back on the road, where the Rockets have lost six of seven, including three straight on two different trips.

The Memphis visit is just an overnighter, the same type of scheduling that produced the Rockets' last road win, Nov. 30 at San Antonio.

Houston's struggles on the road have continued despite Harden's brilliance. He has had 33 or more points four times during the 1-6 skid, three times recording double-doubles.

The Rockets have brought in reinforcements for the Memphis trip, with veteran Brandon Knight having made his Houston debut Thursday against the Lakers.

Knight, acquired in the offseason from Phoenix, hadn't played since February of 2017 in the wake of two knee surgeries.

The former 19.6 points-per-game scorer got in for just 3 minutes, 41 seconds against the Lakers, long enough to get up two shots (missed them both), record an assist and commit two fouls.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni indicated before the game that the 27-year-old remains a work in progress.

"You can see him just getting better every day," the coach told reporters. "The trainer said it's time. He's ready to go."

The Rockets figure to need all the firepower they can gather against the Grizzlies, who ranked second in the NBA in points allowed (102.1) even before holding Miami under that average in a 100-97 home loss on Friday night.

Memphis will take the court Saturday in an offensive slump, having been held under 100 points in four straight games, but they might be a day or two away from getting a nice boost.

The Grizzlies on Friday night reportedly were putting the finishing touches on a three-team trade that would net them high-scoring forward Kelly Oubre from Washington. Memphis was said to be parting with Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks, both headed to Phoenix.

In the meantime, Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff hopes memories of losses such as the 15- and 22-point defeats to the Rockets last season can fuel further success this season.

"This organization has had a ton of success," Bickerstaff told reporters earlier this week. "Last year, we want to prove it was a blip on the radar; it wasn't something people should expect. Every night, our guys play with an edge to prove that we are who we say we are."

The Grizzlies were able to hold Harden to 20 and 22 points in two early-season wins last year, before he responded with 38 and 29 points in the two subsequent blowouts.

Memphis star Mike Conley played in the first three games against the Rockets before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in November last season. The Grizzlies were 7-6 at the time, then went 15-54 the rest of the way.

Conley, despite bothered of late by a sore knee, has played in all 28 of Memphis' games this season. He was the game's top scorer with 22 points in Friday's loss to Miami.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
M. Conley
11 PG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
45.3 Field Goal % 41.6
44.9 Three Point % 41.5
83.8 Free Throw % 83.8
  Offensive rebound by Shelvin Mack 0:00
  JaMychal Green missed hook shot, blocked by Clint Capela 0:01
  Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green 0:21
  Clint Capela missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
  Shooting foul on Joakim Noah 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Clint Capela 0:40
  Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
  MEM team rebound 1:04
  Eric Gordon missed layup 1:05
  Bad pass turnover on Joakim Noah, stolen by James Harden 1:09
  Offensive rebound by Joakim Noah 1:10
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 13-14 3625--61
home team logo Grizzlies 16-12 2911--40
MEM +4.5, O/U 201.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
MEM +4.5, O/U 201.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
C. Paul
P. Tucker
E. Gordon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 18 18 7 4 2 0 1 0 6/8 1/2 5/6 0 7 34 +17
C. Capela 15 17 6 0 0 1 2 2 7/9 0/0 3/4 2 4 22 +16
C. Paul 18 10 1 8 1 0 0 1 3/5 2/4 2/2 0 1 28 +13
P. Tucker 17 8 4 0 1 0 0 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 2 2 13 +14
E. Gordon 15 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 1 7 +18
On Court
J. Harden
C. Capela
C. Paul
P. Tucker
E. Gordon
On Bench
Nene
G. Green
B. Knight
D. House Jr.
M. Carter-Williams
J. Ennis III
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
I. Hartenstein
C. Anthony
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Nene 8 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +5
G. Green 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +8
B. Knight 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +4
D. House Jr. 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 +10
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 61 22 14 4 1 3 12 23/40 5/14 10/12 4 18 113 +105
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Green
S. Mack
G. Temple
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 16 15 4 2 0 0 2 3 6/9 1/2 2/2 1 3 21 -15
M. Conley 18 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 2/6 0/3 2/2 0 1 13 -15
J. Green 13 4 3 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 -6
S. Mack 16 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 -15
G. Temple 13 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 1 3 -8
On Court
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Green
S. Mack
G. Temple
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 16 15 4 2 0 0 2 3 6/9 1/2 2/2 1 3 21 -15
M. Conley 18 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 2/6 0/3 2/2 0 1 13 -15
J. Green 13 4 3 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 -6
S. Mack 16 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 -15
G. Temple 13 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 1 3 -8
On Bench
M. Brooks
W. Selden Jr.
J. Noah
O. Casspi
J. Carter
C. Parsons
D. Stephens
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brooks 7 5 2 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 1 9 -7
W. Selden Jr. 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 1/2 0 0 3 -6
J. Noah 7 1 2 1 0 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 1 4 -6
O. Casspi 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -6
J. Carter 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 -6
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 40 18 9 1 3 10 13 16/37 2/13 6/10 5 13 64 -90
NBA Scores