No Text
POR
LAC
No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|20.9
|Pts. Per Game
|20.9
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|51.3
|45.0
|Three Point %
|50.4
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|86.4
|Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
|0:00
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:03
|+ 1
|Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:09
|+ 1
|Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:09
|Personal foul on Avery Bradley
|0:09
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:12
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:12
|LAC team rebound
|0:12
|Personal foul on Damian Lillard
|0:12
|+ 1
|CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:14
|+ 1
|CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|131
|127
|Field Goals
|47-86 (54.7%)
|42-83 (50.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|27-31 (87.1%)
|33-39 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|47
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|10
|10
|Assists
|26
|27
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|32
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
D. Lillard PG 0
39 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
T. Harris SF 34
39 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Trail Blazers 17-13
|111.6 PPG
|48.8 RPG
|21.0 APG
|Clippers 17-13
|113.9 PPG
|46 RPG
|22.2 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. Lillard PG
|26.9 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|44.5 FG%
|
|T. Harris SF
|20.9 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|50.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Lillard PG
|39 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|T. Harris SF
|39 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.7
|FG%
|50.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|87.1
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Lillard
|35
|39
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|11/20
|6/7
|11/13
|0
|3
|54
|+16
|C. McCollum
|34
|27
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|11/19
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|2
|36
|+18
|J. Nurkic
|28
|20
|3
|7
|2
|1
|2
|5
|8/12
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|2
|38
|+17
|M. Harkless
|29
|13
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|20
|+16
|A. Aminu
|33
|8
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|8
|24
|+21
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Turner
|22
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|14
|-16
|N. Stauskas
|14
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|9
|-12
|Z. Collins
|16
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|2
|12
|-14
|M. Leonard
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|5
|-12
|S. Curry
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|2
|-14
|J. Layman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swanigan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Baldwin IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Trent Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Simons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|131
|33
|26
|5
|4
|11
|32
|47/86
|10/20
|27/31
|6
|27
|214
|+20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Harris
|35
|39
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|15/22
|3/6
|6/8
|1
|10
|52
|-13
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|37
|24
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9/15
|2/7
|4/5
|0
|2
|30
|-3
|D. Gallinari
|33
|22
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6/16
|2/6
|8/8
|1
|4
|30
|-12
|A. Bradley
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|-22
|M. Gortat
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|-20
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Harrell
|27
|15
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|3
|30
|+15
|P. Beverley
|30
|10
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2/4
|2/3
|4/6
|1
|3
|37
|+15
|T. Wallace
|17
|8
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|16
|+18
|M. Scott
|12
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|13
|+13
|B. Marjanovic
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|3
|-9
|S. Thornwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|L. Mbah a Moute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delgado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teodosic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|127
|37
|27
|5
|1
|10
|24
|42/83
|10/27
|33/39
|8
|29
|214
|-20