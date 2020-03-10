POR
LAC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
44.9 Field Goal % 51.3
45.0 Three Point % 50.4
88.9 Free Throw % 86.4
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:00
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Avery Bradley 0:09
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  LAC team rebound 0:12
  Personal foul on Damian Lillard 0:12
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
Team Stats
Points 131 127
Field Goals 47-86 (54.7%) 42-83 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 27-31 (87.1%) 33-39 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 43 47
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 27 29
Team 10 10
Assists 26 27
Steals 5 5
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 32 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
39 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
39 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 17-13 37214231131
home team logo Clippers 17-13 29312839127
LAC -1.5, O/U 217.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -1.5, O/U 217.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
M. Harkless
A. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 35 39 3 6 2 0 2 4 11/20 6/7 11/13 0 3 54 +16
C. McCollum 34 27 3 3 0 1 1 5 11/19 2/4 3/3 1 2 36 +18
J. Nurkic 28 20 3 7 2 1 2 5 8/12 0/0 4/6 1 2 38 +17
M. Harkless 29 13 4 1 1 1 1 5 5/7 1/2 2/2 0 4 20 +16
A. Aminu 33 8 10 3 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/3 1/1 2 8 24 +21
Bench
E. Turner
N. Stauskas
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
S. Curry
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Turner 22 10 2 2 0 0 2 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 0 2 14 -16
N. Stauskas 14 6 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 2 9 -12
Z. Collins 16 6 4 1 0 1 1 4 1/4 0/0 4/4 2 2 12 -14
M. Leonard 11 2 0 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 5 -12
S. Curry 13 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 2 -14
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 131 33 26 5 4 11 32 47/86 10/20 27/31 6 27 214 +20
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
A. Bradley
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 35 39 11 1 1 0 1 2 15/22 3/6 6/8 1 10 52 -13
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 37 24 2 3 0 0 2 3 9/15 2/7 4/5 0 2 30 -3
D. Gallinari 33 22 5 3 0 0 3 3 6/16 2/6 8/8 1 4 30 -12
A. Bradley 30 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 0 0 -22
M. Gortat 9 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 -20
Bench
M. Harrell
P. Beverley
T. Wallace
M. Scott
B. Marjanovic
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
L. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 27 15 6 4 1 0 0 1 4/8 0/0 7/8 3 3 30 +15
P. Beverley 30 10 4 11 1 0 0 6 2/4 2/3 4/6 1 3 37 +15
T. Wallace 17 8 4 2 1 0 1 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 3 16 +18
M. Scott 12 7 4 1 1 0 1 1 2/6 1/2 2/2 0 4 13 +13
B. Marjanovic 5 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 3 -9
S. Thornwell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 127 37 27 5 1 10 24 42/83 10/27 33/39 8 29 214 -20
NBA Scores