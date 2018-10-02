No Text
CLE
CHA
No Text
Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|24.9
|Pts. Per Game
|24.9
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|44.5
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|44.5
|Three Point %
|41.9
|84.3
|Free Throw %
|82.8
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:04
|+ 2
|Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman
|0:28
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|0:32
|Marvin Williams missed floating jump shot
|0:35
|Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb
|0:55
|+ 2
|Jeremy Lamb made dunk, assist by Tony Parker
|1:11
|+ 3
|Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:24
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|1:29
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:33
|+ 2
|Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr.
|1:56
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|1:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|99
|110
|Field Goals
|41-85 (48.2%)
|47-92 (51.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|56
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|31
|38
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|24
|24
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|4
|1
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
10 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST
K. Walker PG 15
30 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|J. Clarkson PG
|16.7 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.2 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
|K. Walker PG
|24.9 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|6.3 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Clarkson PG
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|K. Walker PG
|30 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|51.1
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|C. Osman
|27
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|19
|-4
|R. Hood
|35
|12
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|1
|16
|-10
|C. Sexton
|27
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/15
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|19
|-5
|L. Nance Jr.
|34
|10
|15
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|12
|42
|+1
|D. Nwaba
|16
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|7
|-8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Clarkson
|35
|20
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/19
|4/10
|0/2
|0
|3
|26
|-8
|J. Blossomgame
|23
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6/8
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|19
|-8
|A. Burks
|25
|8
|4
|6
|1
|3
|1
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|4
|27
|-6
|A. Zizic
|15
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|4
|13
|-7
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dellavedova
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Frye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|99
|35
|24
|8
|6
|8
|18
|41/85
|10/23
|7/12
|4
|31
|188
|-55
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|37
|30
|3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11/26
|4/12
|4/5
|2
|1
|47
|+13
|J. Lamb
|41
|18
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8/16
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|11
|40
|+22
|M. Williams
|37
|18
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8/13
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|9
|33
|+9
|N. Batum
|30
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|17
|+12
|C. Zeller
|27
|4
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|16
|+16
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|20
|12
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|0/1
|6
|2
|27
|+3
|T. Parker
|22
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|18
|-5
|W. Hernangomez
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|3
|-4
|M. Bridges
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|6
|-12
|F. Kaminsky
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|+1
|B. Biyombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chealey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Macura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bacon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Monk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|110
|51
|24
|4
|5
|12
|14
|47/92
|10/25
|6/9
|13
|38
|206
|+55