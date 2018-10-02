CLE
CHA

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.5 Field Goal % 42.0
44.5 Three Point % 41.9
84.3 Free Throw % 82.8
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:04
+ 2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 0:32
  Marvin Williams missed floating jump shot 0:35
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 0:55
+ 2 Jeremy Lamb made dunk, assist by Tony Parker 1:11
+ 3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 1:29
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
+ 2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 1:56
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 1:58
Team Stats
Points 99 110
Field Goals 41-85 (48.2%) 47-92 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 56
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 31 38
Team 6 5
Assists 24 24
Steals 8 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 4 1
away team logo
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
10 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
30 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 8-24 2521292499
home team logo Hornets 15-15 16254128110
CHA -13, O/U 213
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 8-24 103.0 PPG 44.1 RPG 19.9 APG
home team logo Hornets 15-15 113.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
J. Clarkson PG 16.7 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.2 APG 44.6 FG%
K. Walker PG 24.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.3 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Clarkson PG 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
K. Walker PG 30 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
48.2 FG% 51.1
43.5 3PT FG% 40.0
58.3 FT% 66.7
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Osman
R. Hood
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
D. Nwaba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Osman 27 13 2 2 0 0 0 2 6/10 1/3 0/0 0 2 19 -4
R. Hood 35 12 1 1 2 0 1 0 5/11 1/3 1/1 0 1 16 -10
C. Sexton 27 11 3 3 1 0 2 4 5/15 1/2 0/0 0 3 19 -5
L. Nance Jr. 34 10 15 7 2 1 0 4 4/7 0/0 2/2 3 12 42 +1
D. Nwaba 16 3 2 1 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 2 7 -8
Bench
J. Clarkson
J. Blossomgame
A. Burks
A. Zizic
T. Thompson
K. Love
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
J. Jones
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 35 20 3 2 1 0 2 3 8/19 4/10 0/2 0 3 26 -8
J. Blossomgame 23 15 1 2 0 0 1 0 6/8 3/4 0/0 1 0 19 -8
A. Burks 25 8 4 6 1 3 1 4 3/8 0/1 2/3 0 4 27 -6
A. Zizic 15 7 4 0 0 2 0 1 3/4 0/0 1/3 0 4 13 -7
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 99 35 24 8 6 8 18 41/85 10/23 7/12 4 31 188 -55
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
N. Batum
C. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 37 30 3 6 2 1 1 2 11/26 4/12 4/5 2 1 47 +13
J. Lamb 41 18 12 5 0 0 0 2 8/16 2/4 0/0 1 11 40 +22
M. Williams 37 18 10 2 0 1 0 1 8/13 2/4 0/0 1 9 33 +9
N. Batum 30 12 3 2 0 0 2 1 5/8 2/3 0/0 0 3 17 +12
C. Zeller 27 4 8 2 0 1 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 16 +16
Bench
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
B. Biyombo
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
M. Monk
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 20 12 8 2 2 2 1 0 6/10 0/0 0/1 6 2 27 +3
T. Parker 22 12 1 4 0 0 3 1 5/10 0/0 2/3 0 1 18 -5
W. Hernangomez 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 3 -4
M. Bridges 13 2 4 1 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 3 6 -12
F. Kaminsky 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +1
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 110 51 24 4 5 12 14 47/92 10/25 6/9 13 38 206 +55
NBA Scores