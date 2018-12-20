ORL
CHICAGO -- As favorable as the upcoming stretch of games appears for the Orlando Magic, coach Steve Clifford understands that nothing can be taken for granted.

The Magic will play only one game on the road in their next five games, with that road test coming Friday against the struggling Chicago Bulls at the United Center. But although the Magic are entering a stretch in which the majority of their opponents - including the Bulls -- are playing sub-.500 basketball, Orlando (14-16) will be looking to bounce back from a 39-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs that Clifford admits he didn't see coming after his team picked up a pair of victories in Mexico City.

Now, the Magic hope to rebound without getting ahead of themselves against competition that Orlando has found success against this season.

"With our team, we're crazy if we look past anybody," Clifford said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "We're not understanding the league."

The Magic beat the Bulls in Mexico City recently in a 97-91 victory. Although the Bulls (7-25) are again without a pair of injured starters in guard Zach LaVine (ankle) and Bobby Portis (ankle), Clifford isn't selling anyone -- including Chicago -- short.

"We don't get to buy five games where we pay the team $100,000 so we can go 5-0," Clifford said. "It just doesn't work that way in this league.

"And if we look past anybody, then we don't understand who we are nor what we have to do. There will be no game this year where we're just going to line up and win unless we play well. None. And yet I also want to say that we can beat any team. We can beat any team."

The Bulls have lost both LaVine and Portis this week due to their respective ankle injuries, which will keep them out of Chicago's lineup for the next 2-4 weeks. Chicago will carry the NBA's worst record into Friday's game and will be looking to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday to the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago has lost two straight games and eight of its last 10 games while being hampered by injuries that also includes guard Cameron Payne, who did not practice on Thursday. The Bulls have also played significant time without Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn, both of whom were out of the lineup in the stretch that led to Fred Hoiberg's recent firing.

But coach Jim Boylen knows he can't make excuses, although his team's inability to stay healthy doesn't help Chicago's chances of being competitive on a nightly basis. The Bulls have also been playing without Jabari Parker, a player the Bulls are attempting to trade, according to reports by multiple media outlets. But Parker -- who is averaging 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- has been out with a stomach bug and may see time now that Portis is injured. Parker was recently pulled out of Boylen's rotation.

The Bulls will continue to do the best with what they have.

"What breaks my heart is guys getting hurt," Boylen said on Thursday, according to the Chicago Tribune. "It's tough on them. It's their career, their life. Injuries are difficult. The personal part of it really bothers me. Obviously, we have a team concern. And it hurts the development of the team when anybody is out, whether they're in the rotation or not. Because we're all trying to get better, we're all trying to work, we're all trying to support the team."

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
K. Dunn
32 PG
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
53.3 Field Goal % 52.1
53.6 Three Point % 50.7
84.0 Free Throw % 81.8
  ORL team rebound 0:00
  Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Ryan Arcidiacono made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Ryan Arcidiacono made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Mo Bamba 0:02
  ORL team rebound 0:28
  Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono 0:41
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:58
  Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez 1:11
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
Team Stats
Points 20 19
Field Goals 8-21 (38.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 0-5 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 13 14
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 9 10
Team 3 0
Assists 6 5
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 5 3
Fouls 5 2
Technicals 0 0
N. Vucevic C 9
5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
K. Dunn PG 32
5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1234T
CHI +3, O/U 202.5
United Center Chicago, IL
CHI +3, O/U 202.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 20.6 PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 53.5 FG%
K. Dunn PG 13.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.2 APG 50.7 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 5 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
K. Dunn PG 5 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
38.1 FG% 35.0
57.1 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 83.3
Starters
W. Iwundu
D. Augustin
T. Ross
J. Martin
M. Bamba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Iwundu 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 0
D. Augustin 7 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 -1 -1
T. Ross 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
M. Bamba 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
J. Grant
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
K. Birch
J. Simmons
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 4 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 +2
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 20 10 6 2 2 5 5 8/21 4/7 0/0 1 9 8 +1
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
R. Lopez
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Markkanen 10 4 1 2 0 1 1 0 1/7 0/1 2/2 0 1 9 -1
R. Lopez 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 -2
A. Blakeney 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
S. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
C. Hutchison 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Valentine
B. Portis
C. Payne
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 19 14 5 3 3 3 2 7/20 0/5 5/6 4 10 13 -3
