Warriors resume rivalry with Clippers

  • Dec 22, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Clippers hope to take another step toward dethroning the Golden State Warriors in the Pacific Division when the California rivals meet Sunday night for the second time this season.

After having lost 14 of 16 head-to-head to the four-time defending division champs, the Clippers got the 2018-19 series off to a winning start with a 121-116 overtime victory in Los Angeles last month.

The Clippers (19-13) enter Sunday's rematch just 2 1/2 games behind the Warriors (22-11), who like their rivals will seeking to sweep a back-to-back that began with a win on Saturday.

Hours after the Clippers had dispatched of the Denver Nuggets 132-111 at home for their second straight win, the Warriors got back in the win column with a hard-fought, 120-116 home win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Warriors with a 125-106 road win last January.

Golden State has won the last four season series 3-1, 4-0, 4-0 and 3-1 en route to division titles over the second-place Clippers by 11, 20, 16 and 16 games.

The last time the Clippers managed to even split the season series, they played the Warriors to a 2-2 deadlock in 2014 en route to winning the Pacific title by six games.

The clubs wound up matched up in the first round of the Western playoffs that year, with the Clippers using home-court advantage in Game 7 to take the series 4-3.

Shortly thereafter, the Warriors fired Mark Jackson and hired Steve Kerr.

The Clippers had to travel in between their two weekend games but benefitted from their one-sided win over the Nuggets and an afternoon start.

The club had landed in Oakland before the Warriors finished holding off the Mavericks in a game that nearly got away and required a 48-minute energy exhaustion.

"It's a feel-good win," noted Clippers forward Tyrone Wallace, a former University of California star who gets a homecoming against the Warriors. "Everybody got to play, we shared the ball, everybody got touches, so it's a feel good for the team and a big win for us."

With the Clippers having lost star center DeAndre Jordan to free agency and the Warriors having allowed veteran big men Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee to escape to greener pastures, both clubs have employed smaller lineups this season.

With less resistance around the hoop, the clubs enjoyed high-percentage shooting games inside the 3-point arc in the first meeting.

The Warriors shot 46.8 percent overall and 50.8 percent on two-point shots, while the Clippers were even better in both categories, going for 47.3 percent overall and 55.1 percent on two-pointers.

Draymond Green and Danilo Gallinari, power forwards most of their careers, both put in big minutes in the game while helping with big man duties.

"We just don't have any centers," Kerr lamented to reporters Saturday night. "That means Draymond is going to play more center this year than ever before because we don't have the same depth that we've had in the past at that position. It's ironic because we used to talk about how many centers we had. One of these years we'll get it exactly right."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
K. Durant
35 SF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
28.8 Pts. Per Game 28.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
50.8 Field Goal % 50.6
51.0 Three Point % 50.5
87.7 Free Throw % 93.5
+ 3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 6:15
+ 2 Alfonzo McKinnie made layup 6:22
  Klay Thompson missed jump shot 6:25
+ 3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 6:47
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 7:00
+ 3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 7:14
  Personal foul on Patrick Beverley 7:20
  Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry 7:23
  Lou Williams missed finger-roll layup 7:27
  Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 7:36
  Shaun Livingston missed jump shot 7:39
Team Stats
Points 55 50
Field Goals 18-34 (52.9%) 15-33 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 10-13 (76.9%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 18 19
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 13 12
Team 1 1
Assists 10 9
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 1 2
L. Williams SG 23
9 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
K. Durant SF 35
12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 19-13 3619--55
home team logo Warriors 22-11 3614--50
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 19-13 115.3 PPG 45.8 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Warriors 22-11 115.6 PPG 46 RPG 27.8 APG
T. Harris SF 21.3 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.3 APG 50.7 FG%
S. Curry PG 28.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.3 APG 49.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
S. Curry PG 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
52.9 FG% 45.5
76.9 3PT FG% 26.7
90.0 FT% 88.9
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
L. Williams
D. Gallinari
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 11 11 3 2 0 0 0 1 4/7 3/3 0/0 1 2 18 +1
L. Williams 10 9 1 5 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/1 4/4 0 1 20 +10
D. Gallinari 14 8 2 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 3/3 0 2 12 +6
A. Bradley 10 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 7 0
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 8 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 2 -3
On Bench
P. Beverley
M. Harrell
M. Scott
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Beverley 9 8 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/3 2/2 2 1 11 +8
M. Harrell 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 1 4 +1
M. Scott 7 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 6 0
T. Wallace 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 +3
S. Thornwell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 55 17 10 0 0 3 13 18/34 10/13 9/10 4 13 83 +27
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
K. Looney
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 13 14 4 0 0 0 0 1 4/8 2/6 4/5 1 3 18 0
K. Thompson 11 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 0 5 -4
A. McKinnie 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 6 -7
S. Livingston 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 0 7 -5
K. Looney 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -6
On Bench
A. Iguodala
D. Cousins
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Iguodala 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -7
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 50 18 9 1 1 1 8 15/33 4/15 16/18 6 12 41 -29
NBA Scores