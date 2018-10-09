No Text
OKC
HOU
No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
|36.6
|Min. Per Game
|36.6
|32.0
|Pts. Per Game
|32.0
|8.4
|Ast. Per Game
|8.4
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|42.2
|Field Goal %
|44.5
|42.6
|Three Point %
|44.2
|61.2
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|OKC team rebound
|0:00
|Russell Westbrook missed dunk
|0:00
|Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|0:00
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|0:02
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:06
|+ 1
|Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:07
|HOU team rebound
|0:07
|Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:07
|Personal foul on Steven Adams
|0:07
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|0:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|109
|113
|Field Goals
|43-98 (43.9%)
|44-97 (45.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-30 (30.0%)
|14-44 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|58
|63
|Offensive
|18
|17
|Defensive
|34
|37
|Team
|6
|9
|Assists
|23
|18
|Steals
|12
|9
|Blocks
|11
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|19
|Fouls
|22
|25
|Technicals
|1
|0
R. Westbrook PG 0
21 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST
J. Harden SG 13
41 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|45.4
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|P. George
|37
|28
|14
|2
|3
|0
|4
|4
|10/25
|4/9
|4/4
|5
|9
|45
|0
|R. Westbrook
|37
|21
|9
|9
|4
|1
|6
|3
|6/20
|2/6
|7/10
|3
|6
|47
|+6
|S. Adams
|37
|17
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|4
|30
|-2
|J. Grant
|30
|15
|9
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|7/13
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|5
|28
|-2
|T. Ferguson
|23
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|10
|-11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Schroder
|34
|10
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|28
|-2
|H. Diallo
|12
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|2
|11
|-3
|P. Patterson
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|3
|-6
|N. Noel
|10
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|10
|-2
|A. Nader
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|+2
|A. Abrines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|109
|52
|23
|12
|11
|15
|22
|43/98
|9/30
|14/21
|18
|34
|215
|-20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Harden
|38
|41
|6
|7
|2
|1
|6
|3
|15/35
|5/16
|6/7
|2
|4
|58
|+4
|E. Gordon
|39
|17
|6
|4
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7/18
|3/11
|0/0
|1
|5
|28
|+3
|C. Capela
|30
|16
|23
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8/15
|0/0
|0/1
|10
|13
|45
|-1
|P. Tucker
|37
|11
|7
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5/8
|1/3
|0/2
|2
|5
|17
|-3
|D. House Jr.
|25
|9
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|2
|18
|+5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Rivers
|31
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|2/4
|0
|2
|14
|+6
|G. Green
|20
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/8
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|8
|+1
|Nene
|17
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|9
|+5
|B. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ennis III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chriss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hartenstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|113
|54
|18
|9
|4
|19
|25
|44/97
|14/44
|11/17
|17
|37
|197
|+20