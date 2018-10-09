OKC
HOU

No Text

No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
32.0 Pts. Per Game 32.0
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
42.2 Field Goal % 44.5
42.6 Three Point % 44.2
61.2 Free Throw % 85.0
  OKC team rebound 0:00
  Russell Westbrook missed dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:00
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:02
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
  HOU team rebound 0:07
  Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Steven Adams 0:07
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 0:12
Team Stats
Points 109 113
Field Goals 43-98 (43.9%) 44-97 (45.4%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 14-44 (31.8%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 58 63
Offensive 18 17
Defensive 34 37
Team 6 9
Assists 23 18
Steals 12 9
Blocks 11 4
Turnovers 15 19
Fouls 22 25
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
21 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
41 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 21-12 22382821109
home team logo Rockets 18-15 22303427113
HOU +1, O/U 221.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU +1, O/U 221.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 21-12 112.0 PPG 48.6 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Rockets 18-15 109.2 PPG 41.3 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
P. George SF 26.2 PPG 8.2 RPG 4.4 APG 45.4 FG%
J. Harden SG 32.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 8.4 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 28 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
J. Harden SG 41 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
43.9 FG% 45.4
30.0 3PT FG% 31.8
66.7 FT% 64.7
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 37 28 14 2 3 0 4 4 10/25 4/9 4/4 5 9 45 0
R. Westbrook 37 21 9 9 4 1 6 3 6/20 2/6 7/10 3 6 47 +6
S. Adams 37 17 7 3 1 0 1 2 8/11 0/0 1/2 3 4 30 -2
J. Grant 30 15 9 0 2 3 1 3 7/13 1/3 0/0 4 5 28 -2
T. Ferguson 23 8 1 0 0 1 0 4 3/9 2/6 0/0 0 1 10 -11
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 37 28 14 2 3 0 4 4 10/25 4/9 4/4 5 9 45 0
R. Westbrook 37 21 9 9 4 1 6 3 6/20 2/6 7/10 3 6 47 +6
S. Adams 37 17 7 3 1 0 1 2 8/11 0/0 1/2 3 4 30 -2
J. Grant 30 15 9 0 2 3 1 3 7/13 1/3 0/0 4 5 28 -2
T. Ferguson 23 8 1 0 0 1 0 4 3/9 2/6 0/0 0 1 10 -11
Bench
D. Schroder
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
N. Noel
A. Nader
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 34 10 5 6 1 1 1 3 5/11 0/3 0/0 1 4 28 -2
H. Diallo 12 6 3 1 0 1 1 2 3/3 0/0 0/2 1 2 11 -3
P. Patterson 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 0 3 -6
N. Noel 10 2 2 1 1 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 2 10 -2
A. Nader 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 +2
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 109 52 23 12 11 15 22 43/98 9/30 14/21 18 34 215 -20
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
P. Tucker
D. House Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 38 41 6 7 2 1 6 3 15/35 5/16 6/7 2 4 58 +4
E. Gordon 39 17 6 4 1 1 5 4 7/18 3/11 0/0 1 5 28 +3
C. Capela 30 16 23 3 1 1 2 3 8/15 0/0 0/1 10 13 45 -1
P. Tucker 37 11 7 0 2 0 3 4 5/8 1/3 0/2 2 5 17 -3
D. House Jr. 25 9 4 2 1 1 1 1 3/6 2/4 1/1 2 2 18 +5
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
P. Tucker
D. House Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 38 41 6 7 2 1 6 3 15/35 5/16 6/7 2 4 58 +4
E. Gordon 39 17 6 4 1 1 5 4 7/18 3/11 0/0 1 5 28 +3
C. Capela 30 16 23 3 1 1 2 3 8/15 0/0 0/1 10 13 45 -1
P. Tucker 37 11 7 0 2 0 3 4 5/8 1/3 0/2 2 5 17 -3
D. House Jr. 25 9 4 2 1 1 1 1 3/6 2/4 1/1 2 2 18 +5
Bench
A. Rivers
G. Green
Nene
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
J. Ennis III
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
I. Hartenstein
C. Anthony
C. Paul
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Rivers 31 10 2 1 0 0 0 5 3/6 2/3 2/4 0 2 14 +6
G. Green 20 7 1 0 1 0 1 4 2/8 1/7 2/2 0 1 8 +1
Nene 17 2 5 1 1 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 9 +5
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 113 54 18 9 4 19 25 44/97 14/44 11/17 17 37 197 +20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores