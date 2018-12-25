WAS
Scott Brooks' wish after Christmas is to see his team improve dramatically in road games.

The disappointing Washington Wizards only won four of 19 road games before the holiday. They'll try to change those fortunes when they play at Detroit on Wednesday.

Washington has lost its last six away games, including a 105-89 defeat at Indiana on Sunday. The Wizards trailed by 20 points after three quarters.

"What concerns me the most is our inconsistency on the road," Brooks said. "We haven't played well on the road and we have to get better on the road. We haven't made enough good plays for each other on the road like we do at home. We have to figure out how to play better on the road as a group."

The Wizards committed 22 turnovers on Sunday, leading to 25 Indiana points. They were a little leg weary after a 149-146 triple-overtime victory over Phoenix the previous night.

"We have to take better care of the basketball," Brooks said. "We had 22 turnovers. That's basically almost one quarter of offense."

The Wizards (13-21) are 1-3 since the acquisition of forward Trevor Ariza from Phoenix. He's averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his second stint with the organization. He also played for Washington from 2012-14.

The Pistons (15-16) haven't won wherever they've been most of the month. They have dropped nine of their last 11 games. Their 98-95 home loss to Atlanta on Sunday moved them below the .500 mark for just the second time this season.

Detroit trailed by double digits much of the way against the 9-23 Hawks before staging a belated fourth-quarter rally.

"We were just bad through three quarters and put ourselves in a hole and then didn't get it done at the end," power forward Blake Griffin said.

Griffin missed two free throws that would have given the Pistons the lead with 23 seconds left.

"We brought it (the intensity) in the fourth quarter but the game is not won in one quarter," coach Dwane Casey said. "If you let a team hang around and hang around, you put yourself in a tough position where every play, every shot, every free throw is important and it shouldn't come to that."

Slow starts have been a big part of the Pistons' slump. They were down by seven to the Hawks after the first quarter.

Oklahoma City led by nine after the first quarter when the slide began. Milwaukee led by the same margin after the opening quarter during their next game.

They trailed New Orleans by eight, Philadelphia by nine, Charlotte by 12 and the Hornets again by four after the first 12 minutes.

"We can point to shooting percentages, we can point to whatever we want to point to, if we don't bring that (focused) approach to start the game, we're not serious about making the playoffs," said Casey, who gave his team two days off to refocus after the loss.

This is the first of three games between the Eastern Conference teams this season. Washington won three of four against Detroit last season.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
47.2 Field Goal % 46.8
47.4 Three Point % 46.8
78.3 Free Throw % 73.0
+ 3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Griffin 8:59
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 9:07
  Personal foul on Bruce Brown 9:25
+ 2 Andre Drummond made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 9:42
+ 2 Markieff Morris made dunk, assist by John Wall 10:01
+ 2 Bruce Brown made driving layup, assist by Blake Griffin 10:16
  Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin 10:19
  Bradley Beal missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Drummond 10:22
+ 2 Blake Griffin made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 10:36
  Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:45
+ 1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 10:57
Team Stats
Points 57 71
Field Goals 23-44 (52.3%) 26-49 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 23
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 17 16
Team 3 3
Assists 9 19
Steals 7 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Wall PG 2
19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
16 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 13-21 28272-57
home team logo Pistons 15-16 272717-71
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 13-21 113.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Pistons 15-16 108.4 PPG 46.9 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
J. Wall PG 20.7 PPG 3.5 RPG 8.7 APG 44.3 FG%
L. Galloway SG 9.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.2 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Wall PG 19 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
L. Galloway SG 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
52.3 FG% 53.1
21.4 3PT FG% 52.4
72.7 FT% 100.0
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
M. Morris
B. Beal
T. Bryant
T. Ariza
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 22 19 5 3 0 0 4 0 8/12 2/5 1/1 0 5 26 -8
M. Morris 19 10 3 2 2 0 1 1 3/8 1/4 3/4 2 1 18 -7
B. Beal 24 6 2 0 1 0 0 1 3/10 0/2 0/0 0 2 9 -11
T. Bryant 11 5 3 0 1 0 2 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 2 7 -12
T. Ariza 21 1 4 1 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 1/1 0 4 6 -9
On Bench
I. Mahinmi
T. Satoransky
C. Randle
S. Dekker
O. Porter Jr.
J. McRae
D. Robinson
R. Baker
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Mahinmi 13 8 3 1 1 1 2 3 4/4 0/0 0/1 1 2 13 -1
T. Satoransky 8 2 0 0 1 0 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -8
C. Randle 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 3 -6
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 57 21 9 7 1 12 11 23/44 3/14 8/11 4 17 83 -62
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
B. Brown
R. Bullock
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 18 16 3 5 1 0 1 1 6/14 3/7 1/1 1 2 29 +7
A. Drummond 20 10 4 3 3 2 2 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 1 3 23 +11
R. Jackson 16 8 3 5 1 0 3 1 3/8 2/4 0/0 1 2 19 +16
B. Brown 11 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 +17
R. Bullock 18 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/2 1/1 0 2 8 +5
On Bench
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
J. Leuer
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 15 17 3 0 0 0 0 1 6/9 3/5 2/2 1 2 20 -3
S. Johnson 8 5 0 1 1 0 1 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 7 +9
J. Leuer 8 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 2 5 +7
Z. Pachulia 6 3 2 1 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 2 6 +3
J. Calderon 10 0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 -2
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 71 20 19 6 2 9 11 26/49 11/21 8/8 4 16 128 +70
NBA Scores