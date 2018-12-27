NY
MIL

Bucks look to sweep home-and-home vs. Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 27, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Back home and rested up after an impressive return to the NBA's Christmas slate, the Milwaukee Bucks will return to action Thursday night against the same New York Knicks team they beat handily just two days ago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's first career Christmas appearance was a memorable one. He scored 30 points with 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes in Milwaukee's 109-95 victory, which came on the heels of a disappointing showing just days earlier in Miami -- marking the 10th time the Bucks have followed a loss with a victory this season.

Three-pointers have been the Bucks' offensive hallmark this season but they weren't falling against the Knicks. Milwaukee hit just 6 of 32 attempts, marking a season low for makes, but head coach Mike Budenholzer was impressed with how the team made up for that problem with an increased presence on the defensive end -- holding the Knicks to 46 points on 32 percent shooting in the opening half and withstanding a third-quarter surge before closing out strong for the victory.

"Any time you come out with a 12 o'clock game, offensively it can be a struggle but to be solid defensively, for really most of the game, (we) hang our hat there," said Budenholzer. "Hopefully our identity is built from our defense. We know that's going to be there every possession every night. We're going to take the shots offensively, try to play with great place, all those things, but not let our overall energy and effort be affected if we're not making shots."

Antetokounmpo's stat line notwithstanding, Knicks coach David Fizdale was impressed with how Noah Vonleh worked to make things difficult for the "Greek Freak" Christmas morning -- including a dramatic blocked shot in the closing seconds of the opening half.

"Oh man, did he battle," Fizdale said of Vonleh. "He really battled. I was extremely happy with his effort. He's going up against an MVP candidate for sure. One of the toughest covers in the league. Giannis plays like a guard and Noah his whole life has been a power forward/center. For him to be able to compete that way against Giannis, I was very happy with his effort."

Vonleh, the ninth overall pick by Charlotte in the 2014 draft, is coming into his own with New York, averaging a career-high 26.4 minutes while scoring an average of 8.4 points on 38 percent shooting with 8.5 rebounds.

His defense, though, has really stood out and he can expect to see plenty of Antetokounmpo again Thursday night.

"Make it tough and don't let him get too close to the basket," Vonleh said of his approach. "When he gets that deep, there's only a couple things that can happen: There's going to be a foul or he's gonna dunk it or score. So just trying to make it difficult."

Milwaukee leads the season series, taking two of the first three meetings and has won 14 of its last 18 meetings with the Knicks overall.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
55.1 Field Goal % 57.9
55.4 Three Point % 58.1
84.3 Free Throw % 69.9
  Full timeout called 4:50
+ 3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 4:53
  Offensive rebound by George Hill 5:05
  Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot 5:08
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson 5:20
  Kevin Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:22
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet 5:25
  Khris Middleton missed jump shot 5:28
+ 1 Kevin Knox made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:43
+ 1 Kevin Knox made 1st of 2 free throws 5:43
  Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe 5:43
Team Stats
Points 87 101
Field Goals 33-89 (37.1%) 38-87 (43.7%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 59
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 33 41
Team 9 8
Assists 19 17
Steals 5 3
Blocks 6 11
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 17 10
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
L. Kornet PF 2
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
25 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 9-26 2820291087
home team logo Bucks 23-10 24293414101
MIL -14.5, O/U 228
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -14.5, O/U 228
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 9-26 108.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.8 APG
home team logo Bucks 23-10 116.6 PPG 50 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
L. Kornet PF 3.3 PPG 1.7 RPG 0.7 APG 40.0 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.4 PPG 12.8 RPG 5.9 APG 58.4 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Kornet PF 20 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25 PTS 14 REB 8 AST
37.1 FG% 43.7
42.9 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 83.3
Knicks
Starters
L. Kornet
N. Vonleh
K. Knox
C. Lee
E. Mudiay
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kornet 28 20 3 4 0 1 1 1 7/14 6/10 0/0 1 2 31 -6
N. Vonleh 34 15 13 2 0 3 4 2 5/10 2/3 3/3 3 10 31 +2
K. Knox 35 11 6 0 0 0 1 3 4/14 1/6 2/4 1 5 16 -17
C. Lee 20 9 2 2 2 0 0 0 4/7 0/2 1/1 1 1 17 -7
E. Mudiay 24 9 3 5 0 1 0 0 4/11 0/1 1/2 0 3 23 -12
On Court
L. Kornet
N. Vonleh
K. Knox
C. Lee
E. Mudiay
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kornet 28 20 3 4 0 1 1 1 7/14 6/10 0/0 1 2 31 -6
N. Vonleh 34 15 13 2 0 3 4 2 5/10 2/3 3/3 3 10 31 +2
K. Knox 35 11 6 0 0 0 1 3 4/14 1/6 2/4 1 5 16 -17
C. Lee 20 9 2 2 2 0 0 0 4/7 0/2 1/1 1 1 17 -7
E. Mudiay 24 9 3 5 0 1 0 0 4/11 0/1 1/2 0 3 23 -12
On Bench
E. Kanter
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
D. Dotson
L. Thomas
T. Burke
T. Hardaway Jr.
M. Hezonja
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
M. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Kanter 14 8 5 0 1 0 1 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 2 3 13 -8
A. Trier 16 7 2 4 0 1 1 2 2/10 1/2 2/2 0 2 17 -14
F. Ntilikina 18 5 5 2 1 0 1 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 3 14 -2
D. Dotson 21 3 4 0 1 0 0 3 1/9 1/2 0/0 0 4 8 -6
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardaway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 210 87 43 19 5 6 9 17 33/89 12/28 9/12 10 33 170 -70
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
D. Wilson
G. Hill
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Middleton 30 25 4 2 0 0 1 1 10/17 1/3 4/4 0 4 32 +2
B. Lopez 26 17 2 1 0 1 1 0 7/14 3/6 0/0 1 1 21 +10
E. Bledsoe 29 8 5 2 1 0 0 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 4 18 +7
D. Wilson 17 8 11 1 0 2 1 0 3/5 1/1 1/1 3 8 22 +18
G. Hill 19 3 3 1 1 0 0 3 1/7 0/2 1/1 2 1 9 +12
On Court
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
D. Wilson
G. Hill
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Middleton 30 25 4 2 0 0 1 1 10/17 1/3 4/4 0 4 32 +2
B. Lopez 26 17 2 1 0 1 1 0 7/14 3/6 0/0 1 1 21 +10
E. Bledsoe 29 8 5 2 1 0 0 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 4 18 +7
D. Wilson 17 8 11 1 0 2 1 0 3/5 1/1 1/1 3 8 22 +18
G. Hill 19 3 3 1 1 0 0 3 1/7 0/2 1/1 2 1 9 +12
On Bench
T. Snell
S. Brown
T. Maker
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Duval
J. Morris
E. Ilyasova
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Snell 14 3 1 0 0 2 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 6 +18
S. Brown 12 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 3 +3
T. Maker 9 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 3 6 +3
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 156 101 51 17 3 11 11 10 38/87 10/30 15/18 10 41 117 +73
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores