Walker, Parker lead Hornets over Nets 100-87

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made seven 3-pointers, Tony Parker had 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets avenged a double-overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week with a 100-87 victory on Friday night.

Jeremy Lamb added 19 points and Cody Zeller had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Charlotte improved to 13-7 at home.

D'Angelo Russell scored 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting for the Nets, who lost for only the second time in the last 11 games.

The Hornets won despite an off night from their bench. Aside from Parker, Charlotte's reserves were 3 of 21 from the field.

The Hornets (17-17) bounced back from the loss in Brooklyn on Wednesday, when Joe Harris stole a loose ball at midcourt and drove for the go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds left in the second OT for a 134-132 victory.

Charlotte seemed extra motivated coming out of the gates, jumping out to a 35-17 lead in the first quarter behind 15 points from Lamb and 10 from Zeller. The Hornets never trailed in the game.

The Nets didn't help themselves, shooting 24 percent in the opening quarter.

But Brooklyn would battle back to cut the lead to five midway through the fourth quarter behind 11 points from Shabazz Napier. That's about when Parker, an 18-year veteran, took over, scoring on mid-range jumpers and drives to hole. Parker shot 8 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: DeMarre Carroll had 15 points off the bench. ... Allowed 54 points in the paint. ... Shot 4 of 27 from 3-point range.

Hornets: The team honored longtime broadcaster Steve Martin at halftime for his 30 years of service. ... Nic Batum and Marvin Williams, two of the most composed Hornets players, both picked up rare technical fouls in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Bucks on Saturday.

Hornets: Visit Wizards on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
41.9 Field Goal % 43.3
41.2 Three Point % 43.2
78.6 Free Throw % 83.0
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
  Lost ball turnover on DeMarre Carroll, stolen by Nicolas Batum 0:25
  Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 0:53
+ 1 Tony Parker made free throw 1:07
  Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell 1:07
+ 2 Tony Parker made driving layup 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 1:19
  Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell 1:25
  CHA team rebound 1:31
  Tony Parker missed driving layup, blocked by D'Angelo Russell 1:31
Team Stats
Points 87 100
Field Goals 33-83 (39.8%) 41-100 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 4-27 (14.8%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 54 61
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 39 37
Team 6 12
Assists 15 19
Steals 4 4
Blocks 10 8
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 0 3
D. Russell PG 1
33 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
K. Walker PG 15
29 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 17-20 1725232287
home team logo Hornets 17-17 33211927100
CHA -4.5, O/U 220
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 17-20 111.2 PPG 45.2 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Hornets 17-17 113.4 PPG 44.1 RPG 24.2 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 17.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.2 APG 41.4 FG%
K. Walker PG 25.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.2 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell PG 33 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
K. Walker PG 29 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
39.8 FG% 41.0
14.8 3PT FG% 33.3
85.0 FT% 70.0
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
J. Harris
R. Hollis-Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 33 33 4 2 0 1 2 2 13/24 2/8 5/5 0 4 40 -13
J. Allen 17 8 10 0 1 2 5 2 1/8 0/0 6/8 6 4 16 -22
R. Kurucs 20 5 3 0 0 1 1 3 2/6 0/3 1/2 1 2 8 -22
J. Harris 27 4 3 0 0 1 1 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 2 7 -26
R. Hollis-Jefferson 17 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 1 7 -22
Bench
D. Carroll
S. Napier
E. Davis
S. Dinwiddie
J. Dudley
K. Faried
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 30 15 8 2 1 1 2 1 5/9 0/3 5/5 0 8 27 +11
S. Napier 11 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 0 13 +9
E. Davis 24 4 11 3 0 1 0 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 22 +11
S. Dinwiddie 27 3 3 5 1 0 3 2 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 3 14 -3
J. Dudley 27 2 5 1 1 1 0 0 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 5 11 +12
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 87 48 15 4 10 14 20 33/83 4/27 17/20 9 39 165 -65
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
M. Williams
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 35 29 4 3 1 2 2 4 11/20 7/12 0/0 0 4 40 +24
J. Lamb 39 19 5 3 0 0 1 3 8/17 1/5 2/2 1 4 29 +22
C. Zeller 26 14 10 4 1 4 0 1 6/15 1/1 1/3 3 7 37 +21
M. Williams 34 6 8 0 0 0 1 3 2/10 0/4 2/2 2 6 13 +18
N. Batum 28 5 9 5 1 0 1 4 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 8 24 +26
Bench
T. Parker
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
D. Graham
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
J. Macura
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 23 19 1 2 0 1 0 3 9/14 0/1 1/1 0 1 25 -2
M. Monk 15 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/8 1/6 0/0 0 0 7 -10
W. Hernangomez 13 3 6 1 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/0 1/2 3 3 9 -12
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 13 0 6 0 0 1 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 4 6 -11
D. Graham 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -5
M. Bridges 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -6
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 100 49 19 4 8 8 22 41/100 11/33 7/10 12 37 191 +65
NBA Scores