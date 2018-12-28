CHI
WAS

No Text

LaVine's 24 points leads Bulls to 101-92 win over Wizards

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Zach LaVine scored 24 points, including 11 straight in the third quarter, as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards 101-92 on Friday night.

Wendell Carter, Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 34 points.

The Wizards played without John Wall, who was sidelined with a sore left heel. Washington coach Scott Brooks said that he found out during the morning shootaround that Wall would be unable to play, and said he would see a specialist.

Chicago took a 72-70 lead on a 3-pointer by Justin Holiday with 1:52 left in the third quarter.

LaVine, who was restricted to 30 minutes due to a recent ankle injury, scored the 11 straight points in a 2:45 stretch in the period. The outburst gave the Bulls a 99-91 lead with 33 seconds to play.

Chicago scored 100 points for just the second time in 10 games.

TIP INS

Bulls: G Brandon Sampson, who was signed to a two-way contract on Thursday, did not travel with the team. . F Bobby Portis was out for his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. When he suffered the injury, the team said he'd be out one-to-three weeks. Coach Jim Boylen said that he wouldn't guess on a return. ''We're not going to rush him,'' Boylen said. ''Knowing Bobby he'll be rushing himself.''

Wizards: Wall missed his fourth game of the season. He was in the locker room before the game, but did not comment on his condition. . F Otto Porter missed his ninth straight game with a bruised right knee. Brooks said he was getting closer to a return. . F Markieff Morris was out with a neck injury.

UP NEXT:

Bulls: Visit the Raptors on Sunday

Wizards: Host the Hornets on Saturday in their only back-to-back home games of the season.

------

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
45.8 Field Goal % 47.4
45.7 Three Point % 47.3
86.3 Free Throw % 78.3
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr. 0:10
  Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:21
+ 1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
  Jeff Green missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  WAS team rebound 0:23
  Shooting foul on Lauri Markkanen 0:23
+ 1 Zach LaVine made free throw 0:33
  Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant 0:33
Team Stats
Points 101 92
Field Goals 37-79 (46.8%) 34-85 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 50
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 39 32
Team 6 10
Assists 20 22
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
W. Carter Jr. PF 34
17 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
34 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 10-26 20203427101
home team logo Wizards 13-23 2220302092
WAS -4.5, O/U 212.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS -4.5, O/U 212.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 10-26 100.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Wizards 13-23 112.7 PPG 40.2 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 23.9 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.7 APG 45.5 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.7 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 24 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
B. Beal SG 34 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
46.8 FG% 40.0
36.4 3PT FG% 30.0
76.0 FT% 83.3
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
J. Holiday
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 28 24 1 3 0 0 1 2 7/12 3/4 7/8 0 1 30 +14
W. Carter Jr. 32 17 13 2 1 3 2 5 8/10 0/0 1/1 2 11 36 -2
L. Markkanen 28 14 14 0 0 1 3 5 5/15 1/5 3/5 2 12 26 +9
K. Dunn 32 13 4 8 2 0 1 1 5/12 1/2 2/2 0 4 34 +1
J. Holiday 38 10 1 3 3 0 1 1 2/6 2/5 4/5 0 1 19 +3
Bench
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
A. Blakeney
R. Arcidiacono
D. Valentine
B. Portis
C. Payne
J. Parker
C. Felicio
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Lopez 15 10 3 2 0 2 1 2 5/7 0/1 0/0 0 3 18 +11
S. Harrison 22 6 5 1 0 0 0 2 2/7 1/2 1/2 2 3 13 +1
C. Hutchison 15 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 1 8 +7
A. Blakeney 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +1
R. Arcidiacono 22 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 2 5 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 101 46 20 9 6 10 18 37/79 8/22 19/25 7 39 192 +45
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
J. Green
T. Ariza
T. Satoransky
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 37 34 7 5 2 0 3 3 13/27 4/10 4/5 3 4 50 -5
T. Bryant 29 12 8 2 1 3 0 1 4/8 0/0 4/5 2 6 28 -3
J. Green 32 11 7 4 0 0 1 2 3/10 0/3 5/6 1 6 25 +1
T. Ariza 39 10 3 3 1 0 3 2 3/11 2/8 2/2 0 3 17 -1
T. Satoransky 38 9 4 3 2 1 2 2 4/11 1/4 0/0 0 4 20 -11
Bench
C. Randle
S. Dekker
I. Mahinmi
R. Baker
M. Morris
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Randle 14 8 2 2 0 0 1 4 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 1 13 -2
S. Dekker 15 6 5 0 1 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 4 12 -10
I. Mahinmi 18 2 3 2 0 2 1 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 10 -6
R. Baker 12 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 -8
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 92 40 22 7 6 12 18 34/85 9/30 15/18 8 32 177 -45
NBA Scores