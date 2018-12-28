DET
IND

No Text

Sabonis' double-double leads Indiana past Detroit

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Domantas Sabonis got his league-leading 15th double-double as a reserve, Darren Collison scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 125-88 on Friday night.

Sabonis had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner each had 17 points. Bojan Bogdanovic and Doug McDermott each scored 12 points.

The Pacers capped a slow opening quarter with a strong finish, leading Detroit 32-21 at the end of the period. Indiana worked with a double-digit lead for the rest of the game and led by 37 during the fourth quarter.

Detroit's two big men had quiet nights by their standards. Blake Griffin had 18 points and six rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pistons came out flat, contributing to a stale first few minutes. Unlike Indiana, which had seven players in double figures, Detroit didn't have someone step up to ignite the offense. The Pistons shot only 37 percent from the floor.

The Pacers are a league-best 11-3 in December and 7-2 since Victor Oladipo returned Dec. 12. Oladipo had seven points, five rebounds and seven assists.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Drummond entered the game leading the league with 15.4 rebounds per game. He got his 28th double-double of the season. ... The Pistons are 5-14 against teams at or above .500. ... Detroit's 88 points tied for the second fewest the Pacers have allowed this season.

Pacers: Turner has at least three blocks in 15 of his last 22 games.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Orlando on Sunday.

Pacers: Host Atlanta on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
V. Oladipo
4 SG
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
46.8 Field Goal % 42.8
46.8 Three Point % 43.0
73.3 Free Throw % 72.9
+ 2 Kyle O'Quinn made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 0:01
  Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf 0:11
  Bruce Brown missed layup 0:11
  Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown 0:12
  Stanley Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn 0:38
  Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Khyri Thomas 0:46
  Davon Reed missed jump shot 0:49
+ 2 Bruce Brown made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jose Calderon 1:00
  DET team rebound 1:02
Team Stats
Points 88 125
Field Goals 34-91 (37.4%) 53-88 (60.2%)
3-Pointers 9-36 (25.0%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 50
Offensive 16 7
Defensive 28 36
Team 5 7
Assists 25 33
Steals 7 11
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 22 13
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Collison PG 2
19 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 16-17 2124241988
home team logo Pacers 24-12 32263334125
IND -6.5, O/U 206
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
IND -6.5, O/U 206
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 16-17 108.3 PPG 46.9 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Pacers 24-12 106.8 PPG 44.1 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 25.2 PPG 8.9 RPG 5.2 APG 46.9 FG%
D. Collison PG 8.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.5 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 18 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
D. Collison PG 19 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
37.4 FG% 60.2
25.0 3PT FG% 26.3
91.7 FT% 70.0
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
B. Brown
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
B. Brown
Bench
L. Kennard
Z. Pachulia
J. Leuer
S. Johnson
J. Calderon
L. Galloway
K. Thomas
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
H. Ellenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kennard 21 14 2 0 1 0 0 1 5/8 2/4 2/2 1 1 17 -15
Z. Pachulia 17 6 6 1 0 0 3 4 2/4 0/0 2/2 4 2 11 -20
J. Leuer 6 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 0 8 -7
S. Johnson 16 4 4 2 1 0 1 1 2/9 0/3 0/0 0 4 12 -14
J. Calderon 22 2 2 7 0 1 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 18 -26
L. Galloway 20 0 1 1 2 0 1 1 0/6 0/4 0/0 0 1 4 -6
K. Thomas 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -5
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 88 44 25 7 6 22 22 34/91 9/36 11/12 16 28 173 -185
Pacers
Starters
D. Collison
T. Young
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
V. Oladipo
Starters
D. Collison
T. Young
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
V. Oladipo
Bench
D. Sabonis
D. McDermott
T. Evans
A. Holiday
K. O'Quinn
T. Leaf
C. Joseph
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 25 19 12 3 0 1 4 5 8/12 0/0 3/4 3 9 34 +26
D. McDermott 22 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 5/8 1/2 1/2 0 3 15 +25
T. Evans 19 10 3 3 2 0 1 0 4/9 0/3 2/3 3 0 20 +20
A. Holiday 3 5 0 3 0 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 10 +5
K. O'Quinn 5 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 9 +4
T. Leaf 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 5 +5
C. Joseph 29 0 3 4 2 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 10 +22
D. Reed 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +6
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 125 43 33 11 5 13 17 53/88 5/19 14/20 7 36 237 +185
NBA Scores