BKN
MIL

Surging Bucks hope to keep winning against Nets

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 28, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The Bucks will try and close out the year on a high note when they play host the Brooklyn Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

Back-to-back victories over the Knicks by a combined 30 points gave Milwaukee wins in six of its last eight games and eight in the last 11. As a result, the Bucks hold a slight lead over Toronto for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The addition of Brook Lopez over the summer is a big reason for Milwaukee's success. A somewhat unheralded signing during the annual free-agent frenzy, he's been a rock in the Bucks' front court -- not to mention lethal when he has the ball in his hands beyond the 3-point line.

Of his 134 shot attempts this month, 85 have come from distance. He's made 35.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season while shooting 42.5 percent overall.

"He can get a lot of easy ones," forward Giannis Anteotkounmpo said of Lopez's talents. "He's 7-1, 7-2; he's huge. He's always going to shoot his threes, we want him to shoot the threes because that creates a lot of space for me, Khris, Bledsoe and Malcolm (Brogdon) also. But I think he's got to mix it up a little bit."

Nobody knows Lopez's abilities more than the Nets, who shared the floor with him for his first nine NBA seasons. Lopez is the franchise's all-time scoring leader with 10,444 points and also tops the franchise leader board with 4,044 field goals made, 7,998 field goals attempted and 972 blocked shots.

But during his time in Brooklyn, he attempted all of 31 3-pointers. He credits the development of that aspect of his game to the presence of talented teammates like Antetokounmpo, who's ability to slash through the lane often leaves Lopez wide open on the perimeter.

"Guys like Giannis and (Eric Bledsoe), they do such a good job drawing the defense," Lopez said. "A lot of times guys are closing hard and so it's just making the read."

Like Milwaukee, the Nets come into the game on a high note. Their 100-87 loss at Charlotte Friday night was just the second in in their last 11. Brooklyn was 8-18 after a 114-112 loss to Oklahoma City stretched its losing streak to eight games and dropped the Nets' record to 8-18.

They responded with seven straight victories and come to Milwaukee with a 17-20 record, a game back of Detroit for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

"It's been amazing, man," Rondae Hollis-Jefferson said. "Just to see the hard work we put in, all the resiliency we had, it's amazing to be able to say we put together some wins."

Saturday marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Milwaukee won the series, 2-1, a year ago with the Nets' lone victory last season snapping a 10-game losing streak to the Bucks.

In all, the Bucks have won 12 of the last 14 meetings with Brooklyn, including six of the last seven at home, and has won four straight season series.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
41.9 Field Goal % 58.3
41.9 Three Point % 58.1
78.6 Free Throw % 69.6
  3-pt. jump shot 6:05
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 6:16
  BKN team rebound 6:16
  Shabazz Napier missed driving layup 6:16
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:33
  Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Jared Dudley 6:39
  Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris 6:57
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 7:11
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 7:11
+ 2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 7:29
+ 3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 7:44
Team Stats
Points 67 87
Field Goals 19-45 (42.2%) 32-64 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 16-36 (44.4%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 21 20
Team 6 9
Assists 16 22
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 10 14
Technicals 3 2
away team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
10 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
17 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 17-20 232915-67
home team logo Bucks 24-10 294216-87
MIL -11, O/U 222
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -11, O/U 222
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 17-20 110.5 PPG 45.3 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Bucks 24-10 116.5 PPG 50.2 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
J. Harris SF 13.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.4 APG 50.6 FG%
B. Lopez C 11.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.1 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harris SF 15 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
B. Lopez C 21 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
42.2 FG% 50.0
45.8 3PT FG% 44.4
78.3 FT% 77.8
Nets
Starters
S. Napier
D. Carroll
K. Faried
J. Dudley
T. Pinson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 14 14 2 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 2/4 6/7 1 1 17 -16
D. Carroll 19 9 4 3 0 0 1 0 3/5 2/3 1/1 0 4 18 -16
K. Faried 9 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 4/4 2 1 9 -10
J. Dudley 14 3 2 1 2 0 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 1 7 -20
T. Pinson 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 3 -9
On Court
S. Napier
D. Carroll
K. Faried
J. Dudley
T. Pinson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 14 14 2 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 2/4 6/7 1 1 17 -16
D. Carroll 19 9 4 3 0 0 1 0 3/5 2/3 1/1 0 4 18 -16
K. Faried 9 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 4/4 2 1 9 -10
J. Dudley 14 3 2 1 2 0 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 1 7 -20
T. Pinson 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 3 -9
On Bench
E. Davis
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
D. Russell
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 67 25 16 3 2 12 10 19/45 11/24 18/23 4 21 54 -71
Bucks
Starters
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
S. Brown
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 19 21 1 0 1 1 0 2 7/14 6/12 1/1 0 1 24 +7
K. Middleton 22 18 3 5 1 0 0 1 7/9 3/4 1/1 0 3 32 +15
G. Antetokounmpo 22 17 7 7 1 1 2 1 7/10 1/2 2/4 2 5 38 +14
M. Brogdon 19 11 4 1 1 0 1 0 4/9 2/6 1/1 1 3 17 +16
S. Brown 13 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1 5 +10
On Court
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
S. Brown
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 19 21 1 0 1 1 0 2 7/14 6/12 1/1 0 1 24 +7
K. Middleton 22 18 3 5 1 0 0 1 7/9 3/4 1/1 0 3 32 +15
G. Antetokounmpo 22 17 7 7 1 1 2 1 7/10 1/2 2/4 2 5 38 +14
M. Brogdon 19 11 4 1 1 0 1 0 4/9 2/6 1/1 1 3 17 +16
S. Brown 13 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1 5 +10
On Bench
D. Wilson
G. Hill
T. Snell
T. Maker
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Duval
J. Morris
E. Ilyasova
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wilson 10 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 4 11 +11
G. Hill 11 3 1 3 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 10 +18
T. Snell 4 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 -1
T. Maker 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 +8
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 87 24 22 5 2 6 14 32/64 16/36 7/9 4 20 144 +98
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores