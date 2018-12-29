CLE
ATL

Hawks-Cavaliers: Rebuilding clubs meet in Atlanta

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 29, 2018

Two of the young, rebuilding teams in the Eastern Conference will get together for the final time this season on Saturday when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Atlanta Hawks.

The two clubs have hovered in or near the basement all season, as they both undergo an overhaul of their rosters. This will be a back-to-back game for both clubs. The Cavaliers (8-28) are coming off a 118-94 loss to Miami on Friday. The Hawks (10-24) are coming off a 123-120 overtime win at Minnesota, a game which saw them erase a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Cavs and Hawks split the first two meetings in October, both played at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland and contested within a 10-day span.

The Hawks won the first game 133-111 on Oct. 21 by erasing a 14-point second-quarter deficit behind 35 points from rookie Trae Young. The Cavs got a double-double that night from Kevin Love.

The Cavs got their payback on Oct. 30 with a 136-114 win thanks to a season-high 26 points from Rodney Hood and a Cleveland defense that forced 23 turnovers, resulting in 28 points.

Atlanta has won four of its last five games and even learned from its setback.

"It's a good measuring stick for us," Atlanta guard Kent Bazemore said after a loss to Indiana. "We came up a little short, just the small things that get you over the hump. We're learning. We're growing."

Atlanta has seen second-year forward John Collins take another big step in his development. After missing the start of the season with an ankle injury, Collins has come on to produce a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games. He leads the team with 18.6 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland is led offensively by Jordan Clarkson, who is tied for the second-most 20-point games among bench players this season with 21. He has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games and is averaging 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in games played since Dec. 12. Clarkson is averaging a career-high 17.1 points for the season.

The Cavaliers' top-scoring starter is Collin Sexton, who has been in double figures in 29 games, tied for the second-most among rookies. Sexton averages 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Cavs play at a slow pace and rely on their defense to remain competitive.

"Our defense as a whole has to make that happen," forward Larry Nance Jr. said. "It's hard to take it out of the net and beat them down the court. When we're playing so poorly defensively we can't really run."

The Cavaliers made a move on Friday, signing restricted free agent guard Patrick McCaw to a multiyear offer sheet said to be worth $6 million. McCaw was the 38th pick of the 2016 draft by Milwaukee, which traded him to Golden State on draft night. He spent two seasons with the Warriors and averaged 4.0 points and 15.9 minutes in 128 games, including 30 starts. The Warriors have the right to match the offer within 48 hours.

Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
J. Collins
20 PF
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
45.1 Field Goal % 58.0
45.2 Three Point % 58.3
86.1 Free Throw % 68.6
  Shooting foul on Matthew Dellavedova 2:00
  Offensive foul on Cedi Osman 2:09
  Offensive foul on Cedi Osman 2:09
  Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman 2:11
  Vince Carter missed turnaround jump shot 2:14
  Defensive rebound by Alex Poythress 2:28
  Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot 2:32
+ 2 Alex Poythress made reverse layup, assist by Jeremy Lin 2:46
  ATL team rebound 2:56
  Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova 3:05
  Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:08
Team Stats
Points 69 78
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 32-71 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 32 50
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 22 27
Team 2 8
Assists 14 19
Steals 6 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
12 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
13 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 8-28 262518-69
home team logo Hawks 10-24 233421-78
ATL -4.5, O/U 219
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
ATL -4.5, O/U 219
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 8-28 102.1 PPG 43.6 RPG 19.8 APG
home team logo Hawks 10-24 109.4 PPG 44.6 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
C. Osman SF 11.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.1 APG 38.6 FG%
T. Young PG 15.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 7.4 APG 38.8 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Osman SF 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
T. Young PG 13 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
41.0 FG% 45.1
22.2 3PT FG% 26.9
93.8 FT% 53.8
Cavaliers
Starters
J. Clarkson
A. Burks
J. Jones
M. Dellavedova
C. Frye
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 14 8 1 1 1 0 1 1 3/9 0/1 2/2 1 0 11 -15
A. Burks 26 5 1 3 2 0 1 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 1 13 -5
J. Jones 7 5 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 2 9 -4
M. Dellavedova 10 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 5 -11
C. Frye 9 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 1 2 -18
On Bench
T. Thompson
K. Love
J. Henson
R. Hood
A. Zizic
D. Nwaba
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 69 30 14 6 2 8 15 25/61 4/18 15/16 8 22 40 -53
Hawks
Starters
V. Carter
J. Lin
A. Poythress
K. Huerter
J. Anderson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Carter 13 10 2 0 1 0 0 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 2 13 0
J. Lin 14 7 5 2 0 1 1 0 2/3 1/2 2/4 1 4 16 +5
A. Poythress 8 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 1 10 +12
K. Huerter 22 7 5 3 0 0 2 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 3 2 16 -4
J. Anderson 8 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2 2 +13
On Bench
D. Bembry
M. Plumlee
D. Dedmon
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
T. Waller-Prince
D. Hamilton
O. Spellman
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bembry 17 7 4 3 1 2 0 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 2 2 20 +4
M. Plumlee 5 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1 2 0
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 78 42 19 3 4 10 16 32/71 7/26 7/13 15 27 79 +30
