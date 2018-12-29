MIN
MIA

Timberwolves seek relief on road against Heat

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 29, 2018

MIAMI -- Perhaps a road trip will do some good for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves (16-19), who will visit the Miami Heat on Sunday night, lost at home to the 10-24 Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Timberwolves shot just 55.3 percent from the foul line (21 of 38) and they heard boos from the home crowd.

"That's fans for you," said Timberwolves 6-foot-8 forward Andrew Wiggins, who made just 5 of 12 free throws despite being a 73.9 percent career shooter from the stripe.

While the Timberwolves could emulate one of those "Wanna get away?" airline commercials, they are just 4-13 on the road this season, and they will be playing a Heat team that has won six of its past seven games.

Miami (17-17) entered Saturday tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a little more than half a season yet to play.

Neither team will have its top point guard in the lineup. In fact, the Timberwolves could be without their top two point guards as starter Jeff Teague and backup Derrick Rose are questionable because of ankle injuries.

Teague, who is averaging 11.6 points and leads the team with 8.3 assists, hasn't played since Dec. 15.

Rose, who is second on the team in scoring (18.9) and assists (4.8), sprained his right ankle on the final play of regulation in the loss to Atlanta. He had 25 points and nine assists against the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Heat are without 2018 All-Star point guard Goran Dragic, who hasn't played since Dec. 10 and is expected to miss several more weeks after knee surgery.

With Dragic out, the Heat have found a surprising answer in forward Justise Winslow, who had never played point guard before this month.

Miami is 5-1 since it started using Winslow at the point. And Winslow is coming off one of the best games of his career in Friday's 118-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Winslow had game highs in four categories -- points (24), rebounds (11) assists (7) and steals (2).

"He is inspiring us on both ends of the court," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told the media when asked about Winslow. "He has been rock solid in his floor game. He's becoming a complete basketball player."

Winslow, who has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, is still often lacking as a perimeter shooter. For example, he missed all four of his 3-point attempts against Cleveland.

But, overall, he has solidified Miami's all-around game in Dragic's absence. That means getting the ball to standouts such as shooting guard Josh Richardson, who leads the team with an 18.4 scoring average, and center Hassan Whiteside, who can be a beast inside.

Whiteside is averaging 13.2 points and leads Miami in rebounds (12.8) and blocks (2.6).

Heat forward James Johnson, who has started 17 games but left the game against the Cavaliers in the first quarter because of illness, is expected back against the Timberwolves. He is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

In addition, Miami's Dion Waiters, who had been a starting shooting guard but has missed the entire season after ankle surgery, is making his comeback in the G League. His return to the NBA appears to be imminent.

"It's a great opportunity for (Waiters) to get some five-on-five work," Spoelstra said.

As for Minnesota, 7-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in scoring (21.2), rebounds (11.8) and blocks (1.7). The first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2016 and an All-Star in 2018.

But while Towns has proved to be a franchise player -- and his matchup with Whiteside on Sunday should be fun to watch -- more is expected from Wiggins, who has been criticized at times for a perceived lack of effort.

Wiggins' scoring average has decreased from 23.6 in 2016-2017 to 17.7 last season and 16.6 entering Sunday's game.

His field-goal percentage has also taken a hit, from .484 to .481 to .457, and all of that helps explain the boos.

Not that it seems to bother Wiggins.

"We've got some (crappy) fans and some good fans," he said. "That's just how it works."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
H. Whiteside
21 C
26.3 Min. Per Game 26.3
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
48.8 Field Goal % 51.7
48.9 Three Point % 52.1
83.0 Free Throw % 44.2
  MIN team rebound 0:00
  Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Rodney McGruder made driving layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 0:02
+ 3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:24
+ 1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Shooting foul on Josh Okogie 0:36
+ 1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 1 Tyus Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
  Shooting foul on Josh Richardson 0:54
+ 1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
Team Stats
Points 55 54
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 17-41 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 14 17
Team 5 6
Assists 12 8
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
13 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
J. Winslow SF 20
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 16-19 3025--55
home team logo Heat 17-17 1935--54
MIA -4, O/U 207
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
MIA -4, O/U 207
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 16-19 111.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Heat 17-17 106.7 PPG 47.5 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 21.2 PPG 11.8 RPG 2.7 APG 49.0 FG%
J. Winslow SF 11.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.7 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 13 PTS 12 REB 4 AST
J. Winslow SF 10 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
38.0 FG% 41.5
38.5 3PT FG% 50.0
70.6 FT% 78.9
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
T. Gibson
T. Jones
J. Bayless
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Towns 17 13 12 4 1 4 2 2 5/12 0/1 3/5 7 5 36 +8
A. Wiggins 18 11 1 2 1 0 0 1 4/11 1/2 2/2 0 1 17 +12
T. Gibson 13 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 1 8 +5
T. Jones 16 6 2 2 2 0 1 0 2/8 0/1 2/2 1 1 13 +1
J. Bayless 7 0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 +1
On Court
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
T. Gibson
T. Jones
J. Bayless
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Towns 17 13 12 4 1 4 2 2 5/12 0/1 3/5 7 5 36 +8
A. Wiggins 18 11 1 2 1 0 0 1 4/11 1/2 2/2 0 1 17 +12
T. Gibson 13 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 1 8 +5
T. Jones 16 6 2 2 2 0 1 0 2/8 0/1 2/2 1 1 13 +1
J. Bayless 7 0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 +1
On Bench
D. Saric
G. Dieng
J. Okogie
A. Tolliver
D. Rose
J. Teague
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 10 8 4 0 1 0 1 0 2/5 2/2 2/2 1 3 12 -4
G. Dieng 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 2 -7
J. Okogie 12 1 1 1 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/1 1/4 1 0 4 0
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 55 26 12 6 4 7 13 19/50 5/13 12/17 12 14 98 +16
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
R. McGruder
T. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 18 9 1 1 0 1 0 1 2/6 1/4 4/4 0 1 13 -12
K. Olynyk 14 8 4 2 2 1 2 1 2/3 2/2 2/2 2 2 17 +3
D. Jones Jr. 11 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 4 2 12 -3
R. McGruder 14 5 4 0 0 0 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 4 7 -3
T. Johnson 11 3 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 1 8 +3
On Court
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
R. McGruder
T. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 18 9 1 1 0 1 0 1 2/6 1/4 4/4 0 1 13 -12
K. Olynyk 14 8 4 2 2 1 2 1 2/3 2/2 2/2 2 2 17 +3
D. Jones Jr. 11 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 4 2 12 -3
R. McGruder 14 5 4 0 0 0 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 4 7 -3
T. Johnson 11 3 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 1 8 +3
On Bench
D. Wade
B. Adebayo
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
W. Ellington
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wade 10 9 3 1 0 1 1 3 3/6 0/0 3/4 1 2 14 -1
B. Adebayo 8 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 -1 -6
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 54 27 8 6 4 10 13 17/41 5/10 15/19 10 17 70 -19
NBA Scores