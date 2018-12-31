ATL
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Victor Oladipo scored 22 points while Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner each added 20 to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Atlanta Hawks 116-108 on Monday.

Indiana has won five straight and 12 of 14 to became the third team in the league with 25 wins this season.

John Collins finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead Atlanta. Rookie Kevin Huerter scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, both season highs, as the Hawks lost for the second time in seven games - both to the Pacers in the last week.

Oladipo played perhaps his best overall game since returning from a knee injury on Dec. 12. He was 9 of 19 from the field, had four rebounds and five steals.

Indiana led most of the game but needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Turner to break a 60-60 tie just before halftime.

The Pacers then opened the second half with back-to-back baskets to make it 67-60, started pulling away when Turner and Bojan Bogdanovic made consecutive 3s midway through the third to extend the lead to 87-76 and closed it out by scoring the final eight points of the quarter to take a 97-81 lead.

Atlanta couldn't get closer than six the rest of the way and did not score in the final 1:49 as it lost its fifth straight in Indianapolis.

But for the second consecutive game in the series, the Hawks seriously tested the league's top scoring defense.

They started the game by making four of their five 3s and jumping to a 20-13 lead. Indiana charged back with 11 straight points and finished the first quarter on a 20-5 run that gave Indiana a 33-25 lead.

When the Hawks' 3-point shooters warmed up again, they roared back. They retook the lead, 53-51, at the end of an 11-4 before Indiana seized control.

Hawks: Finished 0-3 against the Pacers this season, getting swept in the season series for the first time since 2004-05. ... Atlanta's last win at Indianapolis came Nov. 23, 2016. ... Daniel Hamilton scored eight points in place of the injured Kent Bazemore. ... Collins has six straight double-doubles. ... Trae Young had 16 points and seven assists. ... The Hawks had a 53-39 rebounding advantage.

Pacers: Finished the calendar year as the NBA's only team that did not lose three straight games. ... Indiana is 19-5 against Eastern Conference teams and 11-2 at home against the East. ... All 12 wins in this latest stretch have come by six or more points. ... The Pacers streak of consecutive games with seven or more players in double figures ended at three. ... Bogdanovic scored 16 points, extending his streak of consecutive double-figure games to 28.

Hawks: Make their second stop on a three-game road trip Wednesday at Washington.

Pacers: Head to Chicago on Thursday, seeking their fourth straight win in the series.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

J. Collins
20 PF
V. Oladipo
4 SG
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
57.6 Field Goal % 43.0
57.8 Three Point % 42.9
70.3 Free Throw % 73.4
  Lost ball turnover on DeAndre' Bembry, stolen by Darren Collison 0:22
+ 1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:43
+ 1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:43
  Shooting foul on Vince Carter 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic 0:44
  Trae Young missed jump shot, blocked by Thaddeus Young 0:48
  Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by DeAndre' Bembry 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Darren Collison 1:10
  Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Offensive rebound by John Collins 1:18
  Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
Points 108 116
Field Goals 41-95 (43.2%) 42-84 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 61 49
Offensive 21 8
Defensive 32 31
Team 8 10
Assists 24 29
Steals 8 13
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 2 1
J. Collins PF 20
22 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
V. Oladipo SG 4
22 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
away team logo Hawks 11-25 25352127108
home team logo Pacers 25-12 33303419116
away team logo Hawks 11-25 109.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Pacers 25-12 107.3 PPG 44 RPG 25.4 APG
J. Collins PF 18.5 PPG 10.1 RPG 2.4 APG 57.9 FG%
V. Oladipo SG 19.5 PPG 6.4 RPG 5.4 APG 42.8 FG%
J. Collins PF 22 PTS 16 REB 4 AST
V. Oladipo SG 22 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
43.2 FG% 50.0
40.6 3PT FG% 45.8
68.4 FT% 72.4
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Huerter 39 22 0 2 0 1 2 3 8/15 6/9 0/2 0 0 25 -4
J. Collins 37 22 16 4 0 0 0 3 8/15 2/4 4/4 7 9 46 -3
A. Len 24 19 7 2 1 1 2 3 8/16 0/2 3/7 5 2 30 +3
T. Young 29 16 4 7 3 0 8 3 6/10 4/6 0/0 2 2 29 +4
D. Hamilton 15 8 6 3 0 0 0 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 2 4 20 0
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lin 20 7 3 2 0 1 1 5 1/7 0/1 5/5 1 2 14 -13
M. Plumlee 12 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 10 0
D. Bembry 27 4 6 1 3 2 2 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 1 5 15 0
J. Anderson 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 3 -7
T. Dorsey 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 1 5 -4
V. Carter 17 0 5 1 1 0 1 2 0/7 0/4 0/0 2 3 7 -7
A. Poythress 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -9
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 53 24 8 5 17 23 41/95 13/32 13/19 21 32 205 -40
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 33 22 4 7 4 0 1 2 9/19 2/4 2/2 0 4 43 +9
M. Turner 23 20 8 4 0 4 1 2 7/9 3/4 3/5 2 6 39 +16
B. Bogdanovic 32 16 4 3 2 0 5 1 6/12 1/3 3/3 0 4 23 +5
D. Collison 28 12 4 6 2 0 0 3 4/7 1/2 3/3 0 4 30 +11
T. Young 36 6 5 2 3 1 1 4 3/7 0/1 0/2 1 4 18 +2
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 27 20 8 0 1 0 1 2 7/12 0/0 6/8 4 4 28 +1
T. Evans 18 10 2 2 0 0 1 3 3/7 2/4 2/4 0 2 15 -3
C. Joseph 24 7 4 3 1 1 0 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 3 19 +3
D. McDermott 14 3 0 2 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 0 6 -4
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 116 39 29 13 6 11 18 42/84 11/24 21/29 8 31 221 +40
