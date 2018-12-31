NY
DEN

Nuggets go for third straight win against reeling Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 31, 2018

The Denver Nuggets are atop the Western Conference, have won two in a row and are getting healthier. The last thing they can afford to do is overlook a struggling, fractured New York team on New Year's Day.

The Nuggets (23-11) have lost these types of trap games in the past -- at home, against an inferior opponent. But this Denver team is different. It's one that plays good defense and can get scoring from multiple positions.

The Knicks (9-28) will try to derail the Nuggets and get their own season back on track. New York has lost seven straight and is dealing with some internal strife. The Knicks are coming off a blowout loss in Utah, a game in which the Jazz led by as many as 46, and forward Enes Kanter is unhappy with his role.

Kanter is a free agent at the end of this year and has come off the bench the last two games. According to Newsday, Kanter all but asked to be traded, adding to the upheaval.

"Hey, it happens," coach David Fizdale told Newsday. "Oh, trust me I have (been a part of losses like Saturday's). I went in with deeper teams, more veteran teams. But even the best teams I've been on even at home we've been smacked by 40. It happens in this league. It happens to the best of them.

"We've seen that numerous times already this year. My job is to keep these guys focused on getting better and every night coming out and competing."

Denver will see a familiar face on Tuesday night. New York point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was the Nuggets' first-round draft pick in 2015 and was thought to be the future at the position, but he was traded to the Knicks last season after Jamal Murray supplanted him.

Mudiay has had a revival this year with New York, averaging 14.2 points a game. He is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

If Mudiay can't play it will be tougher to stop the surging Nuggets. Denver has seven players averaging in double figures in scoring, with Murray leading at 18.6 points a game. Center Nikola Jokic is nearly averaging a triple-double with 18 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Denver sits atop the West despite dealing with a rash of injuries. Starters Will Barton, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap have missed multiple games, although Millsap returned from a broken right toe to score six points in 14 minutes against Phoenix on Saturday night.

Harris and Barton are close to returning. Guard Nick Young, who was signed under the injury exception in December, was waived on Sunday.

Getting Harris and Barton back soon would help considering Murray is playing on a sore ankle he rolled in a win over San Antonio on Friday night. He played through pain against the Suns, scoring 46 points and hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers.

"I ain't gonna lie to you guys. It hurts a lot," Murray told the Denver Post after Saturday's game. "I was trying not to move as much, kind of rely on my shot. I kept relying on it. As the game went on, more adrenaline started to kick in."

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
N. Jokic
15 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
54.3 Field Goal % 49.5
54.3 Three Point % 49.5
84.2 Free Throw % 84.0
  Full timeout called 0:37
+ 2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 0:37
  Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet 1:07
  Nikola Jokic missed jump shot 1:11
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 1:21
  Monte Morris missed jump shot 1:24
+ 3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 1:45
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 2:00
  Nikola Jokic missed turnaround jump shot 2:01
  Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap 2:19
Team Stats
Points 105 113
Field Goals 42-90 (46.7%) 44-95 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 12-34 (35.3%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 46 66
Offensive 14 16
Defensive 28 35
Team 4 15
Assists 28 36
Steals 3 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 0
E. Mudiay PG 1
15 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
N. Jokic C 15
19 PTS, 14 REB, 15 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 9-28 32242821105
home team logo Nuggets 23-11 28272731113
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 9-28 107.5 PPG 45 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo Nuggets 23-11 109.9 PPG 46.8 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
K. Knox SF 12.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.9 APG 37.4 FG%
M. Beasley SG 9.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.1 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Knox SF 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
M. Beasley SG 21 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
46.7 FG% 46.3
44.0 3PT FG% 35.3
66.7 FT% 61.9
Knicks
Starters
K. Knox
T. Hardaway Jr.
L. Kornet
E. Mudiay
N. Vonleh
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Knox 38 18 4 1 1 0 0 0 7/16 2/7 2/3 0 4 25 -5
T. Hardaway Jr. 36 16 2 2 0 0 3 1 7/12 1/4 1/1 0 2 19 -12
L. Kornet 26 16 6 1 0 1 0 3 6/8 4/6 0/0 0 6 25 -1
E. Mudiay 31 15 3 9 1 1 4 3 7/18 1/1 0/2 2 1 34 -3
N. Vonleh 33 5 13 3 0 1 1 5 2/8 0/2 1/1 5 8 24 -16
On Bench
E. Kanter
F. Ntilikina
A. Trier
D. Dotson
C. Lee
L. Thomas
T. Burke
M. Hezonja
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
M. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Kanter 20 17 12 2 0 0 0 3 6/11 0/0 5/6 7 5 33 -1
F. Ntilikina 18 10 0 5 1 0 0 1 4/6 2/3 0/0 0 0 21 -7
A. Trier 19 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 3/9 1/1 0/0 0 2 13 +1
D. Dotson 13 1 0 3 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 0 7 +4
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 105 42 28 3 3 8 19 42/90 11/25 10/15 14 28 201 -40
Nuggets
Starters
M. Beasley
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
J. Murray
M. Morris
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 29 21 4 5 1 0 0 0 8/15 5/9 0/0 0 4 36 +12
N. Jokic 34 19 14 15 1 3 4 3 8/16 1/2 2/3 6 8 63 +4
P. Millsap 21 16 9 2 2 0 0 5 6/13 0/4 4/10 2 7 31 +18
J. Murray 31 8 3 5 1 1 1 1 4/12 0/3 0/0 1 2 22 +5
M. Morris 22 5 3 4 0 0 1 0 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 2 15 -1
On Bench
T. Lyles
G. Harris
I. Thomas
W. Barton
B. Goodwin
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 9 9 3 0 0 1 0 1 4/7 1/3 0/0 1 2 13 -8
G. Harris 19 6 2 2 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/0 4/4 1 1 12 +7
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 165 113 51 36 7 6 7 18 44/95 12/34 13/21 16 35 192 +37
NBA Scores