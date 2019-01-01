MIA
The host Miami Heat, who have not been above .500 since the fifth game of the season, can get a little closer to that modest goal if they can defeat the dismal Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Heat are just 17-18 overall, but Miami is encouraged by a 9-5 record in December.

"We're making strides," Heat veteran guard Dwyane Wade said. "I know we improved (in December)."

Part of that improvement in December was a 118-94 win over the Cavaliers this past Friday.

Miami's Justise Winslow, who has converted from forward to a 6-7, 225-pound point guard following 2018 All-Star Goran Dragic's recent knee surgery, was brilliant against Cleveland.

In 34 minutes, he produced game highs in points (24), rebounds (11) and assists (7). He made 11 of 21 shots from the floor and had two steals and just two turnovers. His only negative was his 3-point shooting (0 for 4), which has been a persistent problem for Winslow ever since he left Duke following his 2014-2015 freshman season.

After winning a national title in 2015 at Duke, Winslow was the 10th overall pick in that year's draft as the Heat resisted some wild multi-player trade offers from the Boston Celtics.

Miami's decision hasn't always seemed wise, but Winslow's recent play has given Heat decision-makers some more hope.

"You can tell the game is slowing down for him," Wade said when asked about Winslow following last Friday's game.

As for the Cavaliers, they have the worst record in the NBA at 8-29. They have lost six straight games, and their 3-16 road record is the worst in the Eastern Conference.

In Friday's game at Miami, the Cavaliers shot an impressive 58 percent from the floor in the first quarter, taking a 30-29 lead. However, the Cavaliers shot just 32 percent the rest of the game.

"We didn't make shots," said reserve guard Jordan Clarkson, who led the team with 18 points. "We had good looks, but we didn't knock them down."

A player to watch for Cleveland is 6-2 rookie point guard Collin Sexton, who was a McDonald's All-American and that event's dunk champion in 2017 and the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018 while playing for Alabama.

The Cavaliers drafted Sexton eighth overall this past June, and the speedy rookie has had his peaks and valleys. In 37 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 14.8 points and 2.7 assists. He is shooting 86.6 percent from the foul line, 36.1 percent on 3-pointers but just 43.9 percent on shots from inside the arc.

Sexton, who had three assists, three turnovers and eight points on 2-for-10 shooting against the Heat, has struggled a bit without teammate Tristan Thompson, the power forward who is out due to a foot injury. Thompson is tied for the NBA with an average of 5.7 screen assists per game, and his connection with Sexton on pick-and-roll plays was obvious.

With Thompson in the lineup, Sexton had scored in double figures 18 straight games. Without Thompson, Sexton has had three games in the past three weeks in which he has been held to eight points or fewer.

It will be interesting to see if Sexton and Winslow go head to head. Winslow, 22, is a couple years older than Sexton, who turns 20 on Friday. Winslow is also 5 inches taller and 35 pounds heavier, although Sexton figures to have a significant advantage in speed and quickness.

Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
J. Clarkson
8 PG
26.6 Min. Per Game 26.6
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
51.2 Field Goal % 45.4
51.6 Three Point % 45.4
44.2 Free Throw % 86.1
+ 2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 10:31
  Tyler Johnson missed running Jump Shot 10:43
  MIA team rebound 10:59
  Jalen Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:00
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 11:12
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 11:13
  Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 11:14
  Larry Nance Jr. missed dunk 11:14
  Matthew Dellavedova missed jump shot 11:23
  Personal foul on Jalen Jones 11:47
  MIA team rebound 0:00
Team Stats
Points 24 25
Field Goals 9-27 (33.3%) 11-24 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 10
Offensive 6 1
Defensive 11 6
Team 3 3
Assists 3 8
Steals 3 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 1 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Richardson SG 0
9 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Thompson C 13
8 PTS, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 17-18 222--24
home team logo Cavaliers 8-29 232--25
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 17-18 106.7 PPG 47.6 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 8-29 102.3 PPG 43.6 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
J. Richardson SG 18.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.7 APG 40.5 FG%
T. Thompson C 12.0 PPG 11.6 RPG 2.1 APG 55.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Richardson SG 9 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
T. Thompson C 8 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 45.8
33.3 3PT FG% 37.5
100.0 FT% 0
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
T. Johnson
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 10 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 0 11 -3
T. Johnson 6 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +2
B. Adebayo 5 2 3 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 6 0
K. Olynyk 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Jones Jr. 5 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 3 0
On Bench
G. Dragic
W. Ellington
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
D. Wade
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 24 17 3 3 1 5 1 9/27 2/6 4/4 6 11 22 -1
Cavaliers
Starters
A. Burks
L. Nance Jr.
M. Dellavedova
P. McCaw
J. Jones
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Burks 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +3
L. Nance Jr. 6 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 1 5 -2
M. Dellavedova 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 0
P. McCaw 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0
J. Jones 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 0
On Bench
J. Clarkson
K. Love
J. Henson
A. Zizic
D. Nwaba
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
C. Frye
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 8 6 0 0 0 1 2 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 0 5 -3
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 25 7 8 3 2 4 4 11/24 3/8 0/0 1 6 20 -2
