Paul George has said he'd be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers had the Oklahoma City Thunder not acquired him in a trade during the summer of 2017.

George will get another chance to show the organization what they're missing when the Thunder take on the Lakers for the first time this season at Staples Center on Wednesday.

George, who grew up about 60 miles north of Los Angeles, told ESPN in October that he would have signed with the Lakers last summer had the Indiana Pacers not traded him to Oklahoma City.

George went on to average 21.9 points in 79 regular-season games for the Thunder last season, building a strong bond with point guard Russell Westbrook along the way.

Even after Oklahoma City was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Utah Jazz, George felt comfortable enough with the organization that he signed a four-year, $137 million contract extension last summer.

"It was 50-50 on deciding whether I wanted to come back home, or if it was smarter to be in the situation I am in now, "George told ESPN. "I wanted to play in L.A. That is where I wanted to go. Had that trade never went down, had I played one more year in Indy, I would have been in a Lakers uniform."

Instead, he's still with the Thunder and currently leads them in scoring at 26.4 points a game, which would be a career high for the 28-year-old.

The Lakers aren't hurting for a young, athletic 6-foot-9 forward. They have two actually - Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.Kuzma, 23, is second on the team in scoring at 18.7 points a game.

Ingram, 21, is third at 16 points a game, but has bettered that mark in six of the seven games since returning from a seven-game absence due to a left ankle injury.

Ingram scored 21 points in a 121-114 win against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Sunday, including nine in an 18-4 run to close the game.

Kuzma told reporters after the game that Ingram played one of his better games of the season by getting everyone involved.

"He did a great job of facilitating, finding that balance," Kuzma said. "Not settling for mid-range jump shots, and getting to that rim and kicking out for 3-point shooters."

Kuzma and Ingram have been forced to step up their games in absence of LeBron James, who leads the Lakers in scoring (27.3), rebounding (8.3) and assists (7.1). James will miss his fourth straight game with a strained groin and remains day-to-day.

Los Angeles lost its first two games without James before rebounding to defeat the Kings on Sunday. The Lakers avoided matching their longest losing streak of the season, which occurred over the first three games.

The Thunder lost their first four games this season, which also remains their longest losing streak. They've gone 23-9 since, the best record in the NBA over the past 32 games.

Westbrook, also an L.A.-area native, posted his league-leading 10th triple-double of the season in a 122-102 win against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Monday, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

